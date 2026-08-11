Seer Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Reaffirms Full Year 2026 Outlook

Seer Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Reaffirms Full Year 2026 Outlook

SEER, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEER) ("SEER" or the "Company"), the pioneer and trusted partner for deep, unbiased proteomic insights, today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Recent Highlights

  • Achieved revenue of $3.1 million in the second quarter of 2026
  • Our collaborators from Korea University presented preliminary data at the 74th American Society for Mass Spectrometry Conference (ASMS), demonstrating potential of AI-driven plasma proteomics for multi-cancer screening
  • Proteograph leveraged in an independent study published in Nature Genetics, "Nanoparticle-enriched mass spectrometry proteomics in British South Asians identifies links between genetic variants, plasma protein levels and disease risk"
  • Initiated enforcement of our intellectual property rights against Nanomics Biotechnology Co., Ltd., with the U.S. International Trade Commission opening an investigation into Nanomics' importation of products believed to infringe Seer's patents
  • Strong patent position exemplified by the European Patent Office concluding that Brigham and Women's Hospital's patent, exclusively licensed by Seer, will be maintained on the basis of claims covering particle-based enrichment for proteomics
  • Repurchased approximately 200,000 Class A common shares under our share repurchase program authorization as of June 30, 2026
  • Ended the quarter with approximately $209.5 million of cash, cash equivalents, and investments

"I'm proud that our technology is enabling the scientific community to do impactful work previously not possible. An important highlight this quarter was the presentation at the ASMS from our customers on how AI-driven proteomics can impact early detection of cancer," said Omid Farokhzad, Chair and Chief Executive Officer. "During the quarter, we strengthened our commercial team, positioning Seer to better convert scientific leadership into revenue, and we took action to protect our core intellectual property on two continents."

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results
Revenue was $3.1 million for the second quarter of 2026, a 23% decrease, compared to $4.1 million for the corresponding prior year period, primarily due to lower product and service revenue as a result of continuing macroeconomic headwinds in academic and government funding and continued elongation of sales cycles in some commercial accounts related to extended customer evaluations. Product revenue for the second quarter of 2026 was $2.3 million, consisting of sales of Proteograph instruments and consumable kits. Service revenue was $0.7 million for the second quarter of 2026. Other revenue was $0.1 million for the second quarter of 2026.

Gross profit was $1.5 million and gross margin was 49% for the second quarter of 2026.

Operating expenses were $18.3 million for the second quarter of 2026, including $1.5 million in stock-based compensation, a 19% decrease, compared to $22.6 million for the corresponding prior year period, including $3.7 million in stock-based compensation. The decrease in operating expenses was primarily driven by a decrease in employee compensation expenses, including stock-based compensation.

Net loss was $16.9 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $19.4 million for the corresponding prior year period.

Free cash flow, defined as net cash used in operating activities of approximately $25.0 million, less net purchases of property and equipment of approximately $265 thousand, for the six months ended June 30, 2026 was approximately negative $25.3 million.

Cash, cash equivalents and investments were approximately $209.5 million as of June 30, 2026.

2026 Guidance
Seer continues to expect full year 2026 revenue to be in the range of $16 million to $18 million, representing growth of 3% at the midpoint over full year 2025.

Webcast Information
Seer will host a conference call to discuss the second quarter 2026 financial results on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, at 1:30 pm Pacific Time / 4:30 pm Eastern Time. A webcast of the conference call can be accessed at https://investor.seer.bio. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About Seer, Inc.
SEER, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEER) sets the standard in deep, unbiased proteomics, delivering insights with a scale, speed, precision and reproducibility previously unattainable. SEER's Proteograph® Product Suite integrates proprietary engineered nanoparticles, streamlined automation instrumentation, optimized consumables and advanced analytical software to overcome the limitations of traditional proteomic methods. SEER's products are for research use only and are not intended for diagnostic procedures. For more information, visit www.SEER.bio.

For more information, please email us at pr@seer.bio.

Forward Looking Statements
This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are based on Seer's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to it on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Seer's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding Seer's plans and expectations regarding the adoption of Seer's products, revenue growth, and the enforcement of its intellectual property rights. These and other risks are described more fully in Seer's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and other documents that Seer subsequently files with the SEC from time to time. Except to the extent required by law, Seer undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Media Contact:
Patrick Schmidt
pr@seer.bio

Investor Contact:
Marissa Bych
investor@seer.bio


SEER, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
           
  Three Months Ended June 30,     Six Months Ended June 30,  
  2026     2025     2026     2025  
Revenue:                      
Product $ 2,323     $ 2,726     $ 4,433     $ 5,616  
Service   679       797       1,219       2,000  
Related party         409       56       461  
Other   100       119       187       179  
Total revenue   3,102       4,051       5,895       8,256  
Cost of revenue:                      
Product   1,011       1,167       2,406       2,541  
Service   347       395       517       926  
Related party         69       6       139  
Other   238       309       478       478  
Total cost of revenue   1,596       1,940       3,407       4,084  
Gross profit   1,506       2,111       2,488       4,172  
Operating expenses:                      
Research and development   8,209       11,985       17,015       23,335  
Selling, general and administrative   10,138       10,656       19,570       22,098  
Total operating expenses   18,347       22,641       36,585       45,433  
Loss from operations   (16,841 )     (20,530 )     (34,097 )     (41,261 )
Other income (expense):                      
Interest income   2,052       2,992       4,277       6,209  
Loss on equity method investment   (2,088 )     (1,841 )     (3,816 )     (3,416 )
Other income (expense)   (13 )     3       (81 )     (755 )
Total other income (expense)   (49 )     1,154       380       2,038  
Loss before provision for income taxes   (16,890 )     (19,376 )     (33,717 )     (39,223 )
Provision for income taxes   9       48       19       149  
Net loss $ (16,899 )   $ (19,424 )   $ (33,736 )   $ (39,372 )
Other comprehensive loss:                      
Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities   (272 )     2       (795 )     171  
Comprehensive loss $ (17,171 )   $ (19,422 )   $ (34,531 )   $ (39,201 )
Net loss per share attributable to Class A and Class B
common stockholders, basic and diluted		 $ (0.31 )   $ (0.33 )   $ (0.61 )   $ (0.67 )
Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per
share attributable to Class A and Class B common
stockholders, basic and diluted		   55,164,080       58,087,565       55,577,709       58,744,490  



SEER, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
           
  June 30,
2026 		    December 31,
2025 		 
ASSETS          
Current assets:          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 26,075     $ 47,285  
Short-term investments   126,778       138,612  
Accounts receivable, net   2,136       4,282  
Related party receivables   56       300  
Other receivables   1,240       1,370  
Inventory   7,663       7,795  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   2,150       1,890  
Total current assets   166,098       201,534  
Long-term investments   56,631       54,686  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   19,281       20,488  
Property and equipment, net   12,177       14,754  
Restricted cash   524       524  
Other assets   1,927       4,097  
Total assets $ 256,638     $ 296,083  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY          
Current liabilities:          
Accounts payable $ 3,161     $ 5,611  
Accrued expenses   4,998       7,135  
Deferred revenue   372       341  
Operating lease liabilities, current   2,714       2,575  
Other current liabilities   22       29  
Total current liabilities   11,267       15,691  
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion   19,676       21,077  
Other noncurrent liabilities   15       8  
Total liabilities   30,958       36,776  
Commitments and contingencies          
Stockholders' equity:          
Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized as of
June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025; zero shares issued and
outstanding as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025		          
Class A common stock, $0.00001 par value; 94,000,000 shares authorized
as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025; 55,300,389 and
56,219,599 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2026 and
December 31, 2025, respectively		   1       1  
Class B common stock, $0.00001 par value; 134,268 shares authorized
as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025; zero shares
issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025		          
Additional paid-in capital   725,723       724,819  
Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss)   (336 )     459  
Accumulated deficit   (499,708 )     (465,972 )
Total stockholders' equity   225,680       259,307  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 256,638     $ 296,083  

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