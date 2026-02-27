Secretary of War Pete Hegseth Visits L3Harris Solid Rocket Motor Site

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth Visits L3Harris Solid Rocket Motor Site

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth visited the L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) Camden site today as part of his nationwide "Arsenal of Freedom" tour, highlighting the importance of American manufacturing capacity in strengthening the defense industrial base and supporting U.S. and allied warfighters.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260227797011/en/

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth addresses a crowd of approximately 1,500 L3Harris employees in Camden, Arkansas, as part of his

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth addresses a crowd of approximately 1,500 L3Harris employees in Camden, Arkansas, as part of his "Arsenal of Freedom" tour.

Secretary Hegseth toured several of the site's solid rocket motor production facilities and spoke with the 1,500 employees who design, build and deliver propulsion systems for critical missile programs. L3Harris is investing billions of dollars into modernizing and expanding its sites across the nation to significantly increase solid rocket motor production, including for Munitions Acceleration Council programs.

"Thank you for being the backbone of our department and our great nation, for having the backs of our warfighters because what you build right here in Camden is absolutely central to the 21st Century Arsenal of Freedom," Secretary Hegseth said. "You are the patriots ensuring that our warriors are never, ever in a fair fight. The more than 115,000 solid rocket motors that you're building every single year can't be matched."

"Industrial capacity has become a strategic element of deterrence; the ability to deliver at scale, with speed and reliability, directly impacts how effectively the United States can deter threats and project peace through strength," said Christopher Kubasik, Chairman and CEO, L3Harris. "Thank you, Secretary Hegseth, for reinforcing to our Camden team that what L3Harris builds here directly contributes to the safety of our warfighters and our homeland."

During the visit, Secretary Hegseth engaged employees who produce the propulsion systems that power the PAC-3 air and missile defense system and met with the teams who manufacture the large solid rocket motors for strategic deterrence, interceptors, hypersonic systems and target missiles. He also reviewed construction progress on the company's new Arkansas Advanced Propulsion Facilities (AAPF).

The AAPF facilities are an expansive new campus that will support medium and large solid rocket motor production. The 110-acre campus will include more than 20 new buildings and increase large solid rocket motor manufacturing capacity sixfold. The expansion incorporates advanced manufacturing technologies, automation and digital process controls L3Harris designed to improve safety, efficiency and throughput while providing long-term, domestic surge capacity.

The Camden site produces thousands of solid rocket motors a year that support a wide range of Department of War programs. L3Harris is investing billions in this competitive market to deliver at the scale and speed the Department of War demands. The company's 2,000-acre Camden site is one of the nation's largest solid rocket motor manufacturing centers and has supported national and allied defense missions for more than four decades.

L3Harris acquired the solid rocket motor business in 2023 and has transformed and grown its production operations to align with the Department of War's increasing demand for missile programs. L3Harris intends to pursue an initial public offering of the solid rocket motor business in the second half of the year.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris is the Trusted Disruptor in defense tech. With customers' mission-critical needs always in mind, our employees deliver end-to-end technology solutions connecting the space, air, land, sea and cyber domains in the interest of national security. Visit L3Harris.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Such statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements about future investments and expansions are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. L3Harris disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Media Contacts :

Eileen Lainez
Missile Solutions
Eileen.Lainez@L3Harris.com
571-239-7839

Sara Banda
Corporate
Media@L3Harris.com
321-306-8927

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

l3harris-technologies-inc lhx nyse-lhx
LHX
The Conversation (0)
L3Harris Technologies Inc.

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Keep Reading...
Raptor Resources

Eastern Metals Recommences ASX Trading – Aiming to Unlock High-Potential Copper Discoveries in New Brunswick, Canada

Eastern Metals Ltd (ASX: EMS) (Eastern Metals or the Company) (to be renamed Raptor Metals Ltd (ASX: RAP)) is pleased to advise it has recommenced trading on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) today following its acquisition of Raptor Resources Limited (Raptor Resources). HIGHLIGHTS... Keep Reading...
Kanders & Company Completes Acquisition of Antenna and Test Equipment Businesses from L3Harris

Kanders & Company Completes Acquisition of Antenna and Test Equipment Businesses from L3Harris

Launches Fisica, Kanders' New Defense Technology Platform Kanders & Company, Inc. ("Kanders"), a U.S.-based single-family office, announced today the completion of its previously announced acquisition of certain antenna and test equipment businesses from L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) for... Keep Reading...
L3Harris Completes Sale of Non-Core Assets to an Affiliate of Kanders & Company, Inc. for $200 Million

L3Harris Completes Sale of Non-Core Assets to an Affiliate of Kanders & Company, Inc. for $200 Million

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) has completed its sale of the company's antenna and related businesses to an affiliate of Kanders & Company, Inc. for $200 million. The deal aligns with L3Harris' portfolio-shaping strategy of divesting non-core assets, with transaction proceeds to be used... Keep Reading...
Cogent Biosciences Appoints Cole Pinnow as Chief Commercial Officer

Cogent Biosciences Appoints Cole Pinnow as Chief Commercial Officer

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: COGT), a biotechnology company focused on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases, today announced the appointment of Cole Pinnow as Chief Commercial Officer. Mr. Pinnow is a leader in the biopharmaceutical industry with an impressive... Keep Reading...
L3Harris CEO to Present at Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

L3Harris CEO to Present at Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Chair and CEO Christopher E. Kubasik will present at the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 30, 2024. The presentation will be livestreamed and a recording will be available following the event. About L3Harris... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

55 North Mining Announces Closing of Flow-Through Financing

Obonga Project: Wishbone VMS Update

Lahontan Gold Eyes Resource Update as Production Nears

Video - CEO Clips: Bold Ventures: Advances Exploration at Virtual Lake and Ring of Fire

Related News

tungsten investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Adex Mining Shines with 171 Percent Gain

precious metals investing

55 North Mining Announces Closing of Flow-Through Financing

silver investing

Obonga Project: Wishbone VMS Update

gold investing

Lahontan Gold Eyes Resource Update as Production Nears

base metals investing

Video - CEO Clips: Bold Ventures: Advances Exploration at Virtual Lake and Ring of Fire

oil and gas investing

US-Iran Tensions Put Europe’s Gas Storage Plans at Risk

lithium investing

UK Enters Commercial Lithium Production with Geothermal Plant Launch