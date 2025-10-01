SEALSQ and SEALCOIN AG Unite to Future-Proof AI Agents with Post-Quantum Security

-

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced a breakthrough initiative with SEALCOIN AG (SEALCOIN), which focuses on decentralized physical internet with DePIN technology and house the development of the SEALCOIN platform and a subsidiary of SEALSQ's parent company WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey") (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), to protect Artificial Intelligence (AI) agents from the looming threats posed by quantum computing. Building on its pioneering expertise in Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) and trusted semiconductor technologies, SEALSQ is introducing a new suite of solutions designed to safeguard AI operations and decision-making processes against adversarial quantum attacks.

Today's cryptographic systems are under threat from the rise of quantum computing. Even the most secure digital identities and transactions risk becoming vulnerable. To address this, SEALCOIN AG is embedding quantum-resistant cryptography into every layer of its agent infrastructure, from identity certificates and wallet authorizations to smart contract execution. In partnership with SEALSQ, and leveraging the upcoming QS7001 secure element, this collaboration future-proofs AI Agents from the ground up. SEALSQ's post-quantum secure AI framework integrates NIST-recommended PQC algorithms with its secure element chips and embedded cryptographic modules, ensuring confidential inference through homomorphic encryption optimized for SEALSQ hardware, robust identity and authentication with post-quantum digital identities, trusted execution environments that defend against both classical and quantum-level attacks, and scalable deployment across IoT, autonomous vehicles, smart infrastructure, defense, and healthcare.

"AI is only as trustworthy as the systems that protect it," said Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ. "With this launch, SEALSQ provides the missing link between artificial intelligence and post-quantum cybersecurity, ensuring that AI agents remain reliable partners for humanity, even in the quantum era."

This announcement coincides with the release of Episode 6 in SEALCOIN AG's educational video series on Secure AI Agents, titled "Future-Proofing with Post-Quantum Security." The series explores foundational principles of secure agent autonomy, including cryptographic identity, trusted transactions, decentralized execution, and now, quantum-resilient infrastructure ( Link to the episode ).

Over the past six episodes, SEALCOIN AG's Secure AI Agent series has charted the journey from principle to practice for truly autonomous and trustworthy AI Agents. Starting with the foundation that autonomy without security is an illusion, the series explored why AI Agents need cryptographic identity and verifiable transactions to prevent spoofing and manipulation. It then showcased the core infrastructure SEALCOIN provides, verifiable certificates, controlled wallets, smart contracts, and immutable records, and illustrated how these elements come together in real-world agent-to-API interactions to enable secure, end-to-end autonomy. The series highlighted the transformative impact of this architecture, opening the door to new business models like autonomous procurement, AI-driven commerce, and machine-to-machine markets, before concluding with how SEALCOIN AG and SEALSQ are future-proofing agents with post-quantum security to ensure their trust and autonomy endure well into the quantum era. Videos to the previous episodes available on https://sealcoin.ai/solutions/

Clarifying SEALCOIN AG's Role: Enabling AI Infrastructure, Not AI Solutions

As enthusiasm around artificial intelligence continues to surge, SEALCOIN AG takes a transparent stance. We are not developing AI models or selling AI-based solutions, our focus is on delivering the underlying infrastructure that empowers AI Agents to operate securely and autonomously.

Our technology provides the essential building blocks: verifiable identity, cryptographic wallets, decentralized execution, and post-quantum resilience. It's the digital equivalent of supplying shovels to gold miners, empowering developers, platforms, and enterprises to build meaningful AI use cases on trusted foundations. This sets SEALCOIN apart by grounding our value in verifiable, enabling technology.

About SEALCOIN
SEALCOIN is a decentralized platform designed to enable transactional IoT at scale. By embedding secure payment and authentication capabilities directly into IoT devices, SEALCOIN makes device-to-device economies not just possible, but practical. More information available on www.sealcoin.ai .

About WISeKey
WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions, and (v) SEALCOIN AG which focuses on decentralized physical internet with DePIN technology and house the development of the SEALCOIN platform.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey's mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company's semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey's strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

About SEALSQ:
SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com .

Forward-Looking Statements
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SEALSQ Corp.
Carlos Moreira
Chairman & CEO
Tel: +41 22 594 3000
info@sealsq.com 		SEALSQ Investor Relations (US)
The Equity Group Inc.
Lena Cati
Tel: +1 212 836-9611
lcati@theequitygroup.com


