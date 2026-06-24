Seabridge Gold Reports on Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Seabridge Gold Reports on Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSX: SEA) (NYSE: SA) (the "Company") today provided the voting results of its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 24, 2026.

A total of 63,228, 532 common shares were represented at the meeting, representing 58.75% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company on the record date. All matters presented for approval at the meeting were duly authorized and approved, as follows:

  1. Election of all of management's nominees to the board of directors of the Company;
Director Votes For Votes Against Percentage 
For
Trace J. Arlaud 44,453,678 412,404 99.08%
Matthew Coon Come 44,399,730 466,351 98.96%
Rudi P. Fronk 43,559,389 1,306,693 97.09%
M. Colin Joudrie 44,738,869 127,214 99.72%
Melanie R. Miller 43,553,382 1,312,703 97.07%
Clem A. Pelletier 44,671,210 194,874 99.57%
Julie Robertson 44,598,624 267,461 99.40%
John W. Sabine 44,244,629 621,453 98.61%
Gary A. Sugar 44,086,557 779,527 98.26%
Carol T. Willson 43,817,184 1,048,901 97.66%

 

  1. Appointment of KPMG LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year (96.93% votes for);
  2. Authorization of the directors to fix the auditors remuneration (98.28% votes for);
  3. Approval, on an advisory basis, of the Corporation's approach on executive compensation (96.17% votes for).

A total of 18,362,198 shares were "non-votes" under U.S. proxy rules and were not cast with respect to the election of each of the directors, the auditors' remuneration or the advisory vote on executive compensation.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold holds a 100% interest in several North American gold projects. Its principal assets are the KSM and Bronson Corridor projects in British Columbia's Golden Triangle. Additional projects include Snowstorm in Nevada's Getchell Gold Belt, and the 3 Aces project in the Yukon. Further information on Seabridge's mineral reserves and resources is available at www.seabridgegold.com.

None of the Toronto Stock Exchange, New York Stock Exchange, or their Regulation Services Providers accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Rudi Fronk"
Chair and C.E.O.

For further information please contact:
Rudi P. Fronk, Chair and C.E.O.
Tel: (416) 367-9292 • Fax: (416) 367-2711
Email: info@seabridgegold.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302805

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Seabridge GoldSEA:CCtsx:seanyse:sagold investing
SEA:CC
The Conversation (0)
Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold

Keep Reading...
Wooden blocks with arrows and "GOLD PRICE" text sit on piles of gold coins against a black background.

Gold Price Falls Below US$4,000, How Low Can it Go?

Gold is feeling the summer heat with a drop below US$4,000 per ounce on Wednesday (June 24). The yellow metal hasn't been below that key psychological level since November 2025, but a stronger US dollar, expectations of higher interest rates and cooling tensions in the Middle East are combining... Keep Reading...
Guinea flag.

Guinea Bans Raw Gold Exports to Force Domestic Refining

Guinea has banned the export of raw gold effective immediately, requiring all industrial and artisanal miners to process the precious metal domestically before shipping.According to a Bloomberg report, Guinean President Mamadi Doumbouya announced the policy during a meeting with mining... Keep Reading...
John Feneck, gold bars.

John Feneck: Gold, Silver — Price Targets, Key Levels to Watch

John Feneck, portfolio manager and consultant at Feneck Consulting, shares his outlook for gold and silver, commenting on the impact of the latest US Federal Reserve meeting — the first with Chair Kevin Warsh at the helm — and the deal between the US and Iran.He sees the gold price revisiting... Keep Reading...
Gold bar and nuggets with text reading "5 Top Canadian Mining Stocks This Week."

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Lighthouse Gold Shines with 78 Percent Gain

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US news impacting the resource sector.Reuters reported on Friday (June 19) that a Panamanian government-led audit of First Quantum... Keep Reading...
David Nicholas, gold and silver bars.

David Nicholas: Gold's Next 30 Days — 10 Percent Price Pop?

David Nicholas, co-founder of XFunds, shares his outlook for gold, calling it "very constructive." In his view, it wouldn't be surprising to see an 8 to 10 percent price increase in the next 30 days. "I think gold and silver are the next trades to do really well here," Nicholas said.Don't forget... Keep Reading...
Gemdale Gold (TSXV:GEMG)

Gemdale Gold

Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Agreement to secure product sales & feedstock

FEED Milestone for LCO2 Tank and DNV Approval Process

Wide Gold Intersections Confirmed at Music Well

Second Gold Pour from White Dam Project

Related News

battery metals investing

Agreement to secure product sales & feedstock

cleantech investing

FEED Milestone for LCO2 Tank and DNV Approval Process

base metals investing

Wide Gold Intersections Confirmed at Music Well

precious metals investing

Second Gold Pour from White Dam Project

precious metals investing

Maritana Commences Resources Conversion Drilling

industrial metals investing

Jim Wiederhold: Industrial Metals Beating Gold in 2026 — What's Next?

uranium investing

US Backs Westinghouse with US$17.5 Billion for New Nuclear Reactors