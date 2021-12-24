Company News Investing News
ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") wishes to announce that the Company is ready to help the Canadian people, the Government, and local businesses with COVID testing. ScreenPro has been increasing its testing capacity for both rapid antigen with results in ten (10) minutes, and the laboratory polymerase chain reaction ("PCR") testing, with results within twenty-four (24) hours in preparation of this holiday season.

The Company has ramped up its medical doctors and nursing staff. The Company is available to help all levels of Government if asked and our team can also provide COVID testings for holiday gatherings, corporate gatherings, and individuals with preventative screening to determine the presence or absence of COVID.

ScreenPro is also able to provide Health Canada approved travel documents for both PCR and antigen COVID test results.

Demand for tests has historically been tied to surges of confirmed Covid-19 cases and with new variants. The Company feels testing will remain important throughout 2022.

Andrew Ryu, Chairman of ScreenPro commented, "The Company has taken action to mitigate impact on supply chain with testing kits and secured supplies to safeguard our operational capability with production and distribution capacity from our supply partners. It is important that we all respond on multiple fronts with the many variants circulating globally to protect the population with continued testing and contact tracing."

"With the Omicron variant surging through Canada's population and daily case counts hitting an all-time-high, and with an increase in demand for COVID-19 testing services across the country, it is as important as ever to get tested and prevent the spread of the virus and help keep the countries hospital ICU's from hitting capacity. We continue to see an increased number of appointments being booked and can respond with our medical staff and lab capacity," stated Lena Kozovski, CEO of the Company.

About Concierge

Concierge Medical Consultants is a small group of board-certified practicing emergency physicians who think that urgent care does not just happen in an ER or your doctor's office, it can happen anywhere at any time. Dr Jibran Sharif, MD, CCFP EM, RDMS, is the founder and CEO of Concierge Medical Consultants and grew up in Vancouver. He earned a degree in Economics at the University of British Columbia before graduating with a medical degree and residencies in Emergency Medicine and Ultrasound at the University of Sydney, University of Saskatchewan, and the University of Calgary, respectively. He is a full time Emergency physician in the GVRD and a Clinical lecturer with the faculty of Emergency Medicine at the University of British Columbia.

For additional information, please visit Concierge's website at www.conciergemedical.ca

About ScreenPro

ScreenPro is a Screening and Medical Technology company that provides turnkey screening solutions with its proprietary medical alerting software. ScreenPro's unique access to multiple manufacturers of high-quality test kits and its strategic partnership with labs in British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec allowing ScreenPro to be a full-service nationwide provider of COVID testing solutions across Canada. In addition, ScreenPro has its own medical doctor and nursing professionals along with on the ground support staff and transportation, as access to high quality PPEs to ensure that its clients are protected in all aspects of their testing needs. ScreenPro provides alerting software through its secure GoStop application that enables individuals to use the app for test screening results as well as provides automated identification codes for our laboratories and analytics to our clients on their testing cadence. For additional information on ScreenPro and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.screenprosecurity.com

For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor it's Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information please contact:

Jamie Hyland, Director
Email: info@screenprosecurity.com
P. (604) 442-2425

Forward Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward‐looking information, including statements relating to expectations regarding the acquisition and business of Concierge Medical Consultants Inc. and the future development of ScreenPro's business. Forward‐looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions. Forward‐looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward‐looking information. The actual results of ScreenPro could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward‐looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which ScreenPro operates, prevailing economic conditions, changes to ScreenPro's strategic growth plans, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of ScreenPro. Management of ScreenPro believes that the expectations reflected in the forward‐looking information herein are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward‐looking information contained in this news release represents ScreenPro's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. ScreenPro disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

