Scotiabank to Announce First Quarter 2026 Results

Scotiabank will announce its first quarter results on Tuesday, February 24, 2026.

Scotiabank Results News Release

Financial results will be issued in a press release at approximately 6:15 a.m. ET on Tuesday, February 24, 2026. The results will be available on Scotiabank's Investor Relations page at www.scotiabank.com/investorrelations.

Scotiabank Results Conference Call

The conference call will take place on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. ET and is expected to last approximately one hour.

Interested parties are invited to access the call live:

  • Via telephone, in listen-only mode, at 647-557-5524 or 1-888-440-4083 (North America toll-free) using access code 6343333#. Please call shortly before 8:00 a.m. ET.
  • On the Investor Relations page at www.scotiabank.com/investorrelations.

The call will feature a presentation by Scotiabank executives, followed by a question-and-answer period with analysts.

Conference Call Archive

A telephone replay will be available between Tuesday, February 24, 2026 and Tuesday, March 3, 2026, by calling 647-362-9199 or 1-800-770-2030 (North America toll-free). The access code is 6343333#.

The archived webcast will be available on the Investor Relations page at www.scotiabank.com/investorrelations following the call.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank's vision is to be our clients' most trusted financial partner and deliver sustainable, profitable growth. Guided by our purpose: "for every future," we help our clients, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With assets of approximately $1.5 trillion (as at October 31, 2025), Scotiabank is one of the largest banks in North America by assets, and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on X @Scotiabank. 

SOURCE Scotiabank

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

the-bank-of-nova-scotiabns-cctsx-bnsfintech-investing
BNS:CC
The Conversation (0)
AmeriTrust Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Brokered Offering

AmeriTrust Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Brokered Offering

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Closing First Tranche of Brokered Offering for $36,187,200

AmeriTrust Announces Closing First Tranche of Brokered Offering for $36,187,200

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / December 23, 2025 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting... Keep Reading...

Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb Join Evercore as Senior Managing Directors in the Transportation Investment Banking Group

Evercore announced today that Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb have joined the firm as senior managing directors in its transportation investment banking group. Both will be based in Richmond, Virginia, where Evercore has opened a new office as part of its ongoing initiative to further expand its... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Angkor Resources Announces AGM Results and Appointment of New Director

Nuvau Minerals Announces up to $20 Million Brokered Private Placement

Nuvau Provides Corporate Update and Strategy for 2026

Homeland Nickel: Building a US-focused Nickel Portfolio

Related News

gold-investing

WGC: Gold Demand Tops 5,000 Tons for the First Time on Investment, Central Bank Buying

oil-and-gas-investing

Angkor Resources Announces AGM Results and Appointment of New Director

base-metals-investing

Nuvau Minerals Announces up to $20 Million Brokered Private Placement

base-metals-investing

Nuvau Provides Corporate Update and Strategy for 2026

nickel-investing

Homeland Nickel: Building a US-focused Nickel Portfolio

copper-investing

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

oil-and-gas-investing

Syntholene Energy Announces Co-Listing in the United States on OTCQB Market Under Symbol SYNTF