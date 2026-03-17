Scotiabank's Group Head of Canadian Banking Aris Bogdaneris to Speak at the National Bank 24th Annual Financial Services Conference

Scotiabank's Group Head of Canadian Banking, Aris Bogdaneris will participate in the National Bank 24th Annual Financial Services Conference on March 24, 2026.

Mr. Bogdaneris is scheduled to participate from approximately 11:00 a.m. to 11:25 a.m. ET. A link to the live webcast will be available on Scotiabank's website on the Investor Relations Events and Presentations page. An archived version of the webcast will be available after the conference.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank's vision is to be our clients' most trusted financial partner and deliver sustainable, profitable growth. Guided by our purpose: "for every future," we help our clients, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With assets of approximately $1.5 trillion (as at January 31, 2026), Scotiabank is one of the largest banks in North America by assets, and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on X @Scotiabank.

SOURCE Scotiabank

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2026/17/c1761.html

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