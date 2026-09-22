Scotia Growth Institute appoints Tabatha Bull as Strategic Advisor

The Scotia Growth Institute is pleased to announce that Tabatha Bull has been appointed Strategic Advisor.

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"Tabatha has a strong record of building partnerships across businesses and communities that deliver meaningful societal and economic outcomes," said Meigan Terry, Executive Vice President & Chief Global Corporate and Public Affairs Officer, Scotiabank. "Her extensive experience working with Indigenous businesses, entrepreneurs, and policymakers will strengthen the Institute's work as we examine how broader Indigenous participation can shape Canada's economic future."

A proud member of Nipissing First Nation, Tabatha Bull is a leading voice on Indigenous economic development and participation. As President & CEO of the Canadian Council for Indigenous Business, she has championed economic reconciliation and helped create new opportunities for Indigenous businesses and entrepreneurs. In April 2026, Prime Minister Mark Carney appointed Ms. Bull to the Advisory Committee on Canada-U.S. Economic Relations, where she provides strategic advice on Canada's largest trade relationship.

"Indigenous participation is an integral part of Canada's economic growth story," said Ms. Bull. "Across this country, Indigenous businesses and communities are building companies, investing in major projects and creating partnerships that strengthen our economy. I look forward to working with the Scotia Growth Institute to identify opportunities, create pathways, and help advance the partnerships that will be needed for Canada to grow and compete." 

She joins the Scotia Growth Institute alongside former ambassador Kristen Hillman, who serves as Lead Strategic Advisor.

Ms. Bull has been recognized for her leadership, earning a place among Canada's Top 100 Most Powerful Women in 2023 and being named CEO of the Year by the Ontario Chamber of Commerce in 2022.

The Scotia Growth Institute is a new platform dedicated to supporting key stakeholders in advancing long-term economic growth and competitiveness in Canada and across North America. It draws on Scotiabank's expertise, insights, and partner and client perspectives from high-growth sectors to guide policymakers, business leaders, and markets in making decisions about Canada's long-term competitiveness, and to bring greater focus to the economic choices ahead.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank's vision is to be our clients' most trusted financial partner and deliver sustainable, profitable growth. Guided by our purpose: "for every future," we help our clients, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With assets of approximately $1.5 trillion (as at July 31, 2026), Scotiabank is one of the largest banks in North America by assets, and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on X @Scotiabank.

SOURCE Scotiabank

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2026/22/c6617.html

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