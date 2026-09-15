Scotia Growth Institute appoints Peter Tertzakian as Strategic Advisor

The Scotia Growth Institute is pleased to announce that Peter Tertzakian has been appointed as a Strategic Advisor.

Scotia Growth Institute Logo

"Peter is one of Canada's most respected energy economists who combines data and AI, and deep industry knowledge, with thoughtful analysis of the dynamics affecting the energy sector," said Meigan Terry, Executive Vice President & Chief Global Corporate and Public Affairs Officer, Scotiabank. "Peter's expertise will be invaluable as the Scotia Growth Institute advances data-driven insights on the opportunities and challenges shaping Canada's future prosperity."

Mr. Tertzakian is a leading energy economist with more than three decades of experience advising key stakeholders across Canada and globally. He currently works at Studio.Energy, a research and advisory firm he founded, dedicated to helping policymakers, industry leaders, and investors make decisions in the business of energy with trusted, timely knowledge. Previously, he helped shape industry dialogue through the ARC Energy Research Institute, which he founded to examine the forces transforming global energy markets. He has advised governments and industry leaders through numerous panels and currently serves on the Government of Canada's Generation Energy Council. Mr. Tertzakian is also the bestselling author of A Thousand Barrels a Second and The End of Energy Obesity.

"Canada is an energy superpower, and our long-term prosperity depends on unlocking the full potential of this critical sector," said Mr. Tertzakian. "I am pleased to join the Scotia Growth Institute to further examine how Canada can leverage its natural resource strengths to attract investment, foster innovation, and support the industries powering our future."

Mr. Tertzakian joins the Scotia Growth Institute alongside Ambassador Kristen Hillman, who serves as Lead Strategic Advisor. 

He holds a Master of Science in Management of Technology from the Sloan School of Management at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), a graduate degree in Econometrics from the University of Southampton, and a Bachelor of Science in Geophysics from the University of Alberta.

The latest analysis from the Scotia Growth Institute provides readers with a bottom-up analysis of Canada's critical minerals and mining project inventory, including Major Projects Office-referred initiatives. By establishing a baseline of the country's vast geological endowment and mapping its processing capabilities, the report evaluates the future execution implications amid Canada's renewed pursuit of resource development.

The Scotia Growth Institute is a new platform dedicated to supporting key stakeholders in advancing long-term economic growth and competitiveness in Canada and across North America. It draws on Scotiabank's expertise, insights, and partner and client perspectives from high-growth sectors to guide policymakers, business leaders, and markets in making decisions about Canada's long-term competitiveness, and to bring greater focus to the economic choices ahead.

About Scotiabank
Scotiabank's vision is to be our clients' most trusted financial partner and deliver sustainable, profitable growth. Guided by our purpose: "for every future," we help our clients, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With assets of approximately $1.5 trillion (as at July 31, 2026), Scotiabank is one of the largest banks in North America by assets, and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on X @Scotiabank.

SOURCE Scotiabank

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2026/15/c6523.html

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