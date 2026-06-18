Scotia Global Asset Management announces June 2026 cash distributions for Scotia ETFs

Scotia Global Asset Management announced today the June 2026 cash distributions for the Scotia ETFs listed on the Cboe Canada exchange, which pay on a monthly or quarterly basis, as noted below. Unitholders of record on June 25, 2026, will receive a cash distribution payable on July 2, 2026, as noted below.

Scotiabank

Scotia ETF name

Ticker
symbol

Cash distribution
per unit ($)

Distribution
frequency

Scotia Canadian Bond Index Tracker ETF

SITB

0.049

Monthly

Scotia Canadian Large Cap Equity Index Tracker ETF

SITC

0.228

Quarterly

Scotia Emerging Markets Equity Index Tracker ETF

SITE

0.356

Quarterly

Scotia International Equity Index Tracker ETF

SITI

0.419

Quarterly

Scotia Responsible Investing Canadian Bond Index ETF

SRIB

0.052

Monthly

Scotia Responsible Investing Canadian Equity Index ETF

SRIC

0.140

Quarterly

Scotia Responsible Investing International Equity Index ETF

SRII

0.357

Quarterly

Scotia Responsible Investing U.S. Equity Index ETF

SRIU

0.067

Quarterly

Scotia U.S. Equity Index Tracker ETF

SITU

0.118

Quarterly

For more information on the Scotia ETFs, please visit the Scotia Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) website.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may be associated with mutual fund investments, including exchange-traded funds (ETFs).  Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About Scotia Global Asset Management

Scotia Global Asset Management® is a business name used by 1832 Asset Management L.P., a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Scotia Global Asset Management offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, ETFs, liquid alternative mutual funds, private asset funds and customized investment solutions for private clients, institutions and managed asset programs. For more information, please visit www.scotiagam.com.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank's vision is to be our clients' most trusted financial partner and deliver sustainable, profitable growth. Guided by our purpose: "for every future," we help our clients, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With assets of approximately $1.5 trillion (as at April 30, 2026), Scotiabank is one of the largest banks in North America by assets, and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on X @Scotiabank.

SOURCE Scotiabank

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2026/18/c5176.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

the bank of nova scotiaBNS:CCtsx:bnsnyse:bnsfintech investing
BNS:CC
The Conversation (0)
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - AMT

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - AMT

Trading resumes in: Company: AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc.TSX-Venture Symbol: AMTAll Issues: YesResumption (ET): 8:15 AMCIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces it is Unaware of Any Material Change

AmeriTrust Announces it is Unaware of Any Material Change

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), at the request of CIRO, wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, announces that it has filed its interim Consolidated Financial... Keep Reading...
Steven Boms

From Skepticism to Action: Steve Boms on Canada’s Open Banking Turning Point

Canada is shaping its financial future through open banking.Steve Boms, executive director of FDATA North America, made a recent appearance on the Investing News Network podcast, where he detailed Canada’s long-awaited transition toward consumer-driven banking and how placing the Bank of Canada... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces 2025 Annual Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces 2025 Annual Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance, is announcing that it has filed its audited Consolidated Financial... Keep Reading...

Charles Schwab's Money Talk Personal Finance Column Expands Bench of Expert Voices

Three new Certified Financial Planners ® join the column's roster of experts creating real-life financial education insight Charles Schwab today announced the addition of three new Certified Financial Planners® to Money Talk, Schwab's personal finance column designed to help everyday Americans... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Brixton Metals Launches Drilling Campaign at Langis Project

Bold Options Olcott Claims and Notes the Commencement of Ring of Fire Road Construction

Goldgroup Commences 24,000 M Diamond Drilling Program at San Francisco Gold Project

Steadright Announces Addition of a New Advisory Board Member, and Changes in Financial Year-End

Related News

silver investing

Brixton Metals Launches Drilling Campaign at Langis Project

rare earth investing

Pentagon Commits US$500 Million to Build US Rare Earth Refining Plant

copper investing

Infographic: By-Product Credits Mask True Costs of Copper Mining

copper investing

Former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Joins NovaRed Mining

base metals investing

Bold Options Olcott Claims and Notes the Commencement of Ring of Fire Road Construction

precious metals investing

Goldgroup Commences 24,000 M Diamond Drilling Program at San Francisco Gold Project

base metals investing

Steadright Announces Addition of a New Advisory Board Member, and Changes in Financial Year-End