SCIENTIFIC GAMES CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER JESSIE PACK NAMED TECHNOLOGY ASSOCIATION OF GEORGIA 2023 TECH LEADER OF THE YEAR

Former U.S. Airforce Airman Leads Scientific Games' Technology with Perseverance and Commitment to Excellence

Scientific Games Chief Information Officer Jessie Pack was named 2023 Tech Leader of the Year by the Technology Association of Georgia the largest tech organization in the state with more than 30,000 members, including across the metro Atlanta tech corridor. Pack received the honor for a private company tech leader.

Scientific Games CIO Jessie Pack and his wife Kim (center) celebrate his Tech Leader of the Year Award with some of his metro Atlanta-based colleagues, including (left to right): Joe Stewart, David Douglas, Felipe Hernandez, Tammi Kimsey, Sri Akkiraju, Gretchen Gammo, Mark Hoffman, and Alexandra Curtis.

Scientific Games CEO Pat McHugh said,"On behalf of the entire Scientific Games family, we are very proud to have Jessie Pack as our CIO. His efforts have truly made him and our company a global leader. Jessie's hands-on leadership serving our people and our lottery customers personifies Scientific Games' culture. Jessie has dedicated his entire career to keeping the company and our 3,000 employees and customers running 24/7 on five continents."

With 100+ team members in eight countries, Pack joined SG in 1986 and is responsible for technology operating Scientific Games and its customers' systems globally. Following the company's sale to Brookfield Business Partners in April 2022 , he led all activities to stand up the new organization's technology and ultimately separate from Scientific Games' former parent company. Pack directed more than 18 months of planning 400+ individual technology projects across numerous platforms, including Oracle, Jira, Confluence, Microsoft 365, SharePoint, Workday, and a suite of software that powers a global business.

In his award acceptance speech, Pack said, " I would like to thank TAG for this award. There's only one name on here, but you can't be one person and be a leader. I accept this award on behalf of my entire awesome, diverse and dedicated team, as well as all my co-workers. Most people would say they work for a company. We work for a family. And the collaboration in our work at Scientific Games is just a great thing. Thank you all, we appreciate it."

The former U.S. Air Force Airman leads with a commitment to excellence and perseverance to keep projects on schedule, knows his 100+ employees by name, and never asks someone to do something he won't do himself.

"The success of our company and our business in 50 countries depends on government lottery customers' stringent security and compliance requirements, and International Standards Organization information security and data governance frameworks," said McHugh. "As hundreds of technology projects in our new company's first year are nearing completion, Jessie's 2023 Technology Leader of the Year Award is timely and well-deserved."

Scientific Games provides retail and digital games, technologies, analytics and services to 130 lotteries in 50 countries, including the Georgia Lottery Corporation. The company is the world's largest creator, producer and manager of instant "scratch" games, with products generating more than 70% of instant game retail sales globally.

© 2023 Scientific Games, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

About Scientific Games
Scientific Games is a leading provider of retail and digital lottery products, technology and services to government-sponsored lottery programs globally. From cutting-edge backend systems to exciting entertainment experiences and trailblazing retail and digital solutions, we elevate play every day. We push game designs to the next level and are pioneers in instant win games, data analytics and iLottery. Built on a foundation of trusted partnerships, Scientific Games combines relentless innovation, performance, and unwavering security to responsibly propel the industry forward. For more information, visit scientificgames.com .

Scientific Games + Logo (PRNewsfoto/Scientific Games LLC)

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scientific-games-chief-information-officer-jessie-pack-named-technology-association-of-georgia-2023-tech-leader-of-the-year-301789920.html

SOURCE Scientific Games, LLC

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Murder Mystery Gaming Company, Hunt A Killer, Launches Community Round on Wefunder

Hunt A Killer has announced the launch of a Community Round on Wefunder, a platform that helps founders raise capital from passionate customers, fans, or interested investors. Hunt A Killer will use the crowdsourced funds to support its future growth.

Hunt A Killer (PRNewsfoto/Hunt A Killer)

Hunt A Killer's Community Round can be found here: https://wefunder.com/huntakiller .

Since the company's launch in 2016, Hunt A Killer has created a variety of immersive mystery, sci-fi, and horror-themed subscription, episodic, and single-play games. Hunt A Killer uses creative storytelling to immerse players into the investigation as they become detectives and use realistic clues provided in each box to crack the case. Hunt A Killer has also engaged in strategic partnerships, including with Simon & Schuster, Agatha Christie Ltd., Lionsgate, and with Scholastic for the creation of two young adult novels. Today the company is diversified across multiple sales channels including Direct-to-Consumer (DTC), online wholesale, brick and mortar, and licensing.

"As we continue to expand into retail sales, including with Target, Walmart, and Barnes & Noble, we know that the audience for our immersive adventures is large and strong," said Ryan Hogan , CEO of Hunt A Killer. "We are excited about this Wefunder campaign because it gives our fans and longtime community an opportunity to invest in the future of our company and share in the brand's success."

This round of investment will fund a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) led by investor John Lee , General Partner at Bambini Advisors LLC. The purpose of this SPV is to organize investors from the Wefunder site into one entity that will invest in Hunt A Killer.

"I have worked with many of the major companies in both the physical and digital game play categories so I can say with confidence that Hunt A Killer is a standout brand," said John Lee , General Partner at Bambini Advisors LLC. "The company has an engaging, proprietary game platform that draws players into an interactive, immersive experience bringing their great stories to life. I have to confess that I am an avid Hunt A Killer player and a huge believer in this company."

Hunt A Killer is 'testing the waters' to gauge investor interest in an offering under Regulation Crowdfunding. No money or other consideration is being solicited. If sent, it will not be accepted. No offer to buy securities will be accepted. No part of the purchase price will be received until a Form C is filed and only through Wefunder's platform. Any indication of interest involves no obligation or commitment of any kind.

Hunt A Killer also has announced that anyone who invests $1,000 or more will receive additional benefits that can include a lifetime membership to Hunt A Killer's Detective's Summit, the chance to be a Beta game tester, or become a character in a future story. To learn more about the campaign and make an investment reservation, please click here . Hunt A Killer strongly recommends and advises all potential investors to review the Wefunder FAQs that can be found here .

About Hunt A Killer:

Since 2016, Hunt A Killer has disrupted conventional forms of storytelling by delivering physical items, documents, and puzzles to tell immersive stories that bring people together. What started as an in-person event has now grown into a thriving entertainment company. Hunt A Killer strives to create meaningful experiences that are unbound by traditional mediums or genres, and redefine how stories are told. Find out if you have what it takes at huntakiller.com.

Media contact:
Alexa Weber
alexa.weber@actionmary.com

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/murder-mystery-gaming-company-hunt-a-killer-launches-community-round-on-wefunder-301789153.html

SOURCE Hunt A Killer

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Wildcard Announces Their Genesis Mint Happening on Magic Eden on April 20

On the heels of their successful first public Exhibition Match, Melee on the Meteor, Wildcard is proud to introduce the first Web3 asset in the Wildcard Universe: The WildPass.

Wildcard's Genesis WildPass Mint launches on April 20 through an exclusive partnership with Magic Eden. The mint will consist of 4,444 WildPasses on the Polygon blockchain network, providing exclusive opportunities and access to the Wildcard Universe. The Genesis WildPass is the key that unlocks the door to the Wildcard Web3 ecosystem and it will be available on Magic Eden's Launchpad platform on April 20 .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

ARCADE1UP RELEASES NEW LINE OF ICONIC ARCADE MACHINES FOR THE ULTIMATE 'BACK IN THE DAY' EXPERIENCE AT HOME

New Flagship Line of Premium 'Deluxe Edition' Machines Rolls Out with PAC-MAN, Class of '81 an d Mortal Kombat

 Arcade1Up today announced the company's new Deluxe Edition arcade machines are now available on Arcade1Up.com and at Best Buy. Sporting a new flagship design, the collection is an expansion of Arcade1Up's Legacy Classics line and was designed to offer an authentic and premium at-home arcade experience. The Deluxe machines available now include PAC-MAN Deluxe Class of '81 Deluxe and Mortal Kombat Deluxe with other classic titles on the way.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

FortuneCoins.com Celebrates 1st Anniversary With An Epic Marketing Campaign

One of the leading social casinos in the United States and Canada is celebrating its one-year anniversary with a series of exciting promotions and giveaways for its players

FortuneCoins.com the North American leader in online social gaming, is proud to announce its one-year anniversary. The social casino with sweepstakes elements, which has become a favorite among players in the US and Canada is hosting an epic celebration to mark the milestone.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Saffronic hires new SVP, Business Development

Saffronic, an emerging leader in the animation and games space has begun its global expansion with the hire of Los Angeles -based Kristy Scanlan as Senior Vice President of Business Development. Scanlan brings her vast experience in both animation and games to Saffronic, having previously held senior business development roles at Mainframe Studios and Technicolor.

Kristy Scanlan (PRNewsfoto/Saffronic)

At Technicolor, she oversaw the business development for episodic animation and video games, growing the global games team to nearly 500 artists, and working with clients such as DreamWorks Animation, Nickelodeon, Disney TV Animation, Electronic Arts, Activision, Ubisoft, 2K and Warner Bros. Games. Prior to her business development roles, Scanlan spent 15+ years working in the development and production of live-action movies, longform animated content and location-based entertainment for brands like LEGO.

She is a former Co-President of WOMEN IN ANIMATION, as well as a member of the PRODUCERS GUILD OF AMERICA and ASIFA HOLLYWOOD .

Her remit at Saffronic will be to grow both the animation and games businesses. "I am thrilled to be reuniting with many of my past colleagues from Technicolor, after accomplishing so much during our decade of collaboration, to embark on this new adventure with Saffronic," said Scanlan.

Tim Sarnoff , co-founder of Saffronic, said, "Kristy brings her clear eyed business acumen and trusted relationships to the stellar team that has been assembled at Saffronic. I look forward to seeing the company expand under her leadership."

About Saffronic

Saffronic is a US agency specialising in advanced animation and gaming. Recently it set up a production facility in the city of Chennai .

Contact: Kristy Scanlan , +1 (323) 270-8214, animate@saffronic.com

Website - www.saffronic.com

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2046703/Kristy_Scanlan.jpg

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/saffronic-hires-new-svp-business-development-301789491.html

SOURCE Saffronic

http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/04/c4796.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

×