Schwab Reports Monthly Activity Highlights

The Charles Schwab Corporation released its Monthly Activity Report today. Company highlights for the month of August 2026 include:
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260915628106/en/
- Core net new assets brought to the company increased 46% versus August 2025 to reach $64.8 billion – a record for the month of August.
- Total client assets equaled $13.41 trillion as of month-end August, up 19% from August 2025 and up 3% compared to July 2026.
- New brokerage accounts opened during the month totaled 424,000, an increase of 11% versus August 2025.
- Investors remained engaged in August with margin loan balances up 58% from year-end to $177.6 billion and daily average trades equaling 9.8 million.
- Transactional sweep cash increased $6.5 billion to end August at $483.3 billion, driven by continued client demand for long/short strategies.
About Charles Schwab
The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a leading provider of financial services, with 40.1 million active brokerage accounts, 5.9 million workplace plan participant accounts, 2.4 million banking accounts, and $13.41 trillion in client assets as of August 31, 2026. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company provides a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services to individual investors and independent investment advisors. Its broker-dealer subsidiary, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (member SIPC, https://www.sipc.org ), and its affiliates offer a complete range of investment services and products including an extensive selection of mutual funds; financial planning and investment advice; retirement plan and equity compensation plan services; referrals to independent, fee-based investment advisors; and custodial, operational and trading support for independent, fee-based investment advisors through Schwab Advisor Services™. Its primary banking subsidiary, Charles Schwab Bank, SSB (member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender), provides banking and lending services and products. More information is available at https://www.aboutschwab.com .
|The Charles Schwab Corporation Monthly Activity Report For August 2026
|
2025
|
2026
|
|Change
|Aug
|Sep
|Oct
|Nov
|Dec
|Jan
|Feb
|Mar
|Apr
|May
|Jun
|Jul
|Aug
|Mo.
|Yr.
|Number of Trading Days
|
21.0
|
|
21.0
|
|
23.0
|
|
18.5
|
|
21.5
|
|
20.0
|
|
19.0
|
|
22.0
|
|
21.0
|
|
20.0
|
|
21.0
|
|
22.0
|
|
21.0
|
|Market Indices (at month end)
|Dow Jones Industrial Average ®
|
45,545
|
|
46,398
|
|
47,563
|
|
47,716
|
|
48,063
|
|
48,892
|
|
48,978
|
|
46,342
|
|
49,652
|
|
51,032
|
|
52,319
|
|
52,485
|
|
53,186
|
|
1%
|
17%
|Nasdaq Composite ®
|
21,456
|
|
22,660
|
|
23,725
|
|
23,366
|
|
23,242
|
|
23,462
|
|
22,668
|
|
21,591
|
|
24,892
|
|
26,973
|
|
26,214
|
|
25,374
|
|
26,371
|
|
4%
|
23%
|Standard & Poor's ® 500
|
6,460
|
|
6,688
|
|
6,840
|
|
6,849
|
|
6,846
|
|
6,939
|
|
6,879
|
|
6,529
|
|
7,209
|
|
7,580
|
|
7,499
|
|
7,490
|
|
7,686
|
|
3%
|
19%
|Client Assets (in billions of dollars)
|
|
|Beginning Client Assets
|
10,963.5
|
|
11,228.1
|
|
11,593.9
|
|
11,828.0
|
|
11,834.3
|
|
11,903.0
|
|
12,148.5
|
|
12,220.3
|
|
11,767.9
|
|
12,605.3
|
|
13,135.3
|
|
13,084.9
|
|
13,042.5
|
|
|
|Net New Assets (1)
|
43.3
|
|
45.4
|
|
41.6
|
|
38.7
|
|
77.9
|
|
27.6
|
|
32.5
|
|
79.8
|
|
6.7
|
|
49.9
|
|
62.1
|
|
60.1
|
|
64.7
|
|
8%
|
49%
|Net Market Gains (Losses)
|
221.3
|
|
320.4
|
|
192.5
|
|
(32.4
|
)
|
(9.2
|
)
|
217.9
|
|
39.3
|
|
(532.2
|
)
|
830.7
|
|
480.1
|
|
(112.5
|
)
|
(102.5
|
)
|
302.8
|
|
|
|Total Client Assets (at month end)
|
11,228.1
|
|
11,593.9
|
|
11,828.0
|
|
11,834.3
|
|
11,903.0
|
|
12,148.5
|
|
12,220.3
|
|
11,767.9
|
|
12,605.3
|
|
13,135.3
|
|
13,084.9
|
|
13,042.5
|
|
13,410.0
|
|
3%
|
19%
|Core Net New Assets (1,2)
|
44.4
|
|
46.2
|
|
44.4
|
|
40.4
|
|
79.1
|
|
27.8
|
|
32.5
|
|
79.7
|
|
7.2
|
|
49.9
|
|
62.7
|
|
58.1
|
|
64.8
|
|
12%
|
46%
|Receiving Ongoing Advisory Services (at month end)
|
|
|Investor Services
|
771.1
|
|
792.5
|
|
807.6
|
|
817.9
|
|
824.8
|
|
849.5
|
|
866.8
|
|
841.3
|
|
895.0
|
|
925.8
|
|
929.8
|
|
933.7
|
|
956.4
|
|
2%
|
24%
|Advisor Services
|
4,888.2
|
|
5,016.7
|
|
5,106.1
|
|
5,155.9
|
|
5,195.5
|
|
5,311.7
|
|
5,394.3
|
|
5,201.5
|
|
5,525.7
|
|
5,716.0
|
|
5,741.9
|
|
5,763.1
|
|
5,903.0
|
|
2%
|
21%
|Client Accounts (at month end, in thousands)
|
|
|Active Brokerage Accounts
|
37,798
|
|
37,963
|
|
38,145
|
|
38,266
|
|
38,506
|
|
38,730
|
|
38,925
|
|
39,099
|
|
39,300
|
|
39,536
|
|
39,802
|
|
39,940
|
|
40,090
|
|
-
|
6%
|Banking Accounts
|
2,137
|
|
2,150
|
|
2,172
|
|
2,189
|
|
2,214
|
|
2,239
|
|
2,258
|
|
2,281
|
|
2,305
|
|
2,329
|
|
2,352
|
|
2,381
|
|
2,407
|
|
1%
|
13%
|Workplace Plan Participant Accounts (3)
|
5,606
|
|
5,619
|
|
5,696
|
|
5,730
|
|
5,740
|
|
5,793
|
|
5,829
|
|
5,844
|
|
5,864
|
|
5,886
|
|
5,888
|
|
5,915
|
|
5,910
|
|
-
|
5%
|Client Activity
|
|
|New Brokerage Accounts (in thousands)
|
382
|
|
384
|
|
429
|
|
365
|
|
474
|
|
476
|
|
395
|
|
428
|
|
437
|
|
461
|
|
490
|
|
417
|
|
424
|
|
2%
|
11%
|Client Daily Average Trades (DATs) (in thousands)
|
7,182
|
|
7,832
|
|
8,617
|
|
8,459
|
|
7,746
|
|
9,512
|
|
9,922
|
|
10,232
|
|
10,328
|
|
11,813
|
|
13,615
|
|
11,648
|
|
9,821
|
|
(16%)
|
37%
|Derivative Trades as a Percentage of Total Trades
|
22.5
|
%
|
22.3
|
%
|
23.8
|
%
|
21.7
|
%
|
21.4
|
%
|
20.1
|
%
|
20.1
|
%
|
20.4
|
%
|
21.4
|
%
|
19.8
|
%
|
17.7
|
%
|
20.6
|
%
|
24.2
|
%
|
360 bp
|
170 bp
|Margin Balances at month end (in billions of dollars) (4)
|
92.4
|
|
97.2
|
|
105.6
|
|
110.1
|
|
112.3
|
|
116.3
|
|
120.6
|
|
126.7
|
|
136.0
|
|
154.6
|
|
165.1
|
|
169.9
|
|
177.6
|
|
5%
|
92%
|Schwab Trading Activity Index ™ (STAX) (5)
|
43.7
|
|
46.1
|
|
48.1
|
|
48.8
|
|
48.5
|
|
50.0
|
|
57.3
|
|
56.0
|
|
50.1
|
|
55.1
|
|
59.1
|
|
59.8
|
|
57.5
|
|
(4%)
|
32%
|Selected Balances (in billions of dollars)
|
|
|Average Interest-Earning Assets (6)
|
414.4
|
|
419.8
|
|
428.3
|
|
429.1
|
|
436.0
|
|
441.7
|
|
434.2
|
|
436.8
|
|
444.6
|
|
442.0
|
|
448.4
|
|
449.9
|
|
453.0
|
|
1%
|
9%
|Transactional Sweep Cash (4,7) (at month end)
|
406.7
|
|
425.6
|
|
428.8
|
|
427.5
|
|
453.7
|
|
433.3
|
|
436.1
|
|
461.5
|
|
467.6
|
|
472.4
|
|
485.7
|
|
476.8
|
|
483.3
|
|
1%
|
19%
|Total Money Market Funds (at month end)
|
665.2
|
|
667.0
|
|
675.5
|
|
685.9
|
|
694.5
|
|
693.4
|
|
696.2
|
|
702.2
|
|
688.1
|
|
694.6
|
|
691.9
|
|
695.3
|
|
702.5
|
|
1%
|
6%
|Client Cash as a Percentage of Client Assets (8)
|
9.5
|
%
|
9.4
|
%
|
9.3
|
%
|
9.4
|
%
|
9.7
|
%
|
9.3
|
%
|
9.3
|
%
|
9.9
|
%
|
9.2
|
%
|
8.9
|
%
|
9.0
|
%
|
9.0
|
%
|
8.8
|
%
|
(20) bp
|
(70) bp
|Net Buy (Sell) Activity (in billions of dollars) (9)
|Mutual Funds
|
(2.2
|
)
|
(4.8
|
)
|
(6.3
|
)
|
(7.3
|
)
|
(3.6
|
)
|
(0.9
|
)
|
(2.4
|
)
|
(8.5
|
)
|
(5.7
|
)
|
(7.4
|
)
|
(10.4
|
)
|
(6.0
|
)
|
(7.0
|
)
|Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)
|
23.0
|
|
25.6
|
|
28.1
|
|
24.9
|
|
39.8
|
|
34.8
|
|
37.4
|
|
25.3
|
|
27.4
|
|
34.2
|
|
32.0
|
|
36.3
|
|
34.2
|
|
(1)
|Unless otherwise noted, differences between net new assets and core net new assets are net flows from off-platform Schwab Bank Retail CDs.
|
(2)
|Net new assets before significant one-time inflows or outflows, such as acquisitions/divestitures or extraordinary flows (generally greater than $25 billion) relating to a specific client, and activity from off-platform Schwab Bank Retail CDs. These flows may span multiple reporting periods.
|
(3)
|Includes accounts in Retirement Plan Services, Stock Plan Services, Designated Brokerage Services, and Retirement Business Services. Participants may be enrolled in services in more than one Workplace business.
|
(4)
|Balances include margin loans and short credits related to certain long/short strategies from which the Company earns a fixed net yield. For the month of August 2026, margin loans totaled $53.7 billion and short credits totaled $55.8 billion.
|
(5)
|For additional information regarding STAX, please visit: https://www.schwab.com/investment-research/stax/view-schwab-trading-activity-index.
|
(6)
|Represents average total interest-earning assets on the Company's balance sheet. Beginning in December 2025, average balances of client margin loans and short credits related to certain client long/short strategies from which the Company earns a fixed net yield are excluded from average interest-earning assets. Prior period amounts have been adjusted accordingly.
|
(7)
|Transactional sweep cash includes bank sweep deposits, and broker-dealer cash balances, other client cash held on the balance sheet (such as bank checking and savings deposits, short credits related to certain client long/short strategies, and broker-dealer non-interest-bearing credits), and bank deposit account balances; excludes proprietary and third-party CDs.
|
(8)
|Schwab One ® , certain cash equivalents, bank deposits, third-party bank deposit accounts, and money market fund balances as a percentage of total client assets; client cash excludes brokered CDs issued by Charles Schwab Bank.
|
(9)
|Represents the principal value of client mutual fund and ETF transactions handled by Schwab, including transactions in proprietary funds. Includes institutional funds available only to investment managers. Excludes money market fund transactions.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260915628106/en/
MEDIA:
Mayura Hooper
Charles Schwab
Phone: 415-667-1525
INVESTORS/ANALYSTS:
Kartik Sharma
Charles Schwab
Phone: 817-662-7648