Schwab Reports Monthly Activity Highlights

The Charles Schwab Corporation released its Monthly Activity Report today. Company highlights for the month of August 2026 include:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260915628106/en/

  • Core net new assets brought to the company increased 46% versus August 2025 to reach $64.8 billion – a record for the month of August.
  • Total client assets equaled $13.41 trillion as of month-end August, up 19% from August 2025 and up 3% compared to July 2026.
  • New brokerage accounts opened during the month totaled 424,000, an increase of 11% versus August 2025.
  • Investors remained engaged in August with margin loan balances up 58% from year-end to $177.6 billion and daily average trades equaling 9.8 million.
  • Transactional sweep cash increased $6.5 billion to end August at $483.3 billion, driven by continued client demand for long/short strategies.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a leading provider of financial services, with 40.1 million active brokerage accounts, 5.9 million workplace plan participant accounts, 2.4 million banking accounts, and $13.41 trillion in client assets as of August 31, 2026. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company provides a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services to individual investors and independent investment advisors. Its broker-dealer subsidiary, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (member SIPC, https://www.sipc.org ), and its affiliates offer a complete range of investment services and products including an extensive selection of mutual funds; financial planning and investment advice; retirement plan and equity compensation plan services; referrals to independent, fee-based investment advisors; and custodial, operational and trading support for independent, fee-based investment advisors through Schwab Advisor Services™. Its primary banking subsidiary, Charles Schwab Bank, SSB (member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender), provides banking and lending services and products. More information is available at https://www.aboutschwab.com .

The Charles Schwab Corporation Monthly Activity Report For August 2026

2025

2026

Change
Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Mo. Yr.
Number of Trading Days

21.0

21.0

23.0

18.5

21.5

20.0

19.0

22.0

21.0

20.0

21.0

22.0

21.0

Market Indices (at month end)
Dow Jones Industrial Average ®

45,545

46,398

47,563

47,716

48,063

48,892

48,978

46,342

49,652

51,032

52,319

52,485

53,186

1%

17%

Nasdaq Composite ®

21,456

22,660

23,725

23,366

23,242

23,462

22,668

21,591

24,892

26,973

26,214

25,374

26,371

4%

23%

Standard & Poor's ® 500

6,460

6,688

6,840

6,849

6,846

6,939

6,879

6,529

7,209

7,580

7,499

7,490

7,686

3%

19%

Client Assets (in billions of dollars)

Beginning Client Assets

10,963.5

11,228.1

11,593.9

11,828.0

11,834.3

11,903.0

12,148.5

12,220.3

11,767.9

12,605.3

13,135.3

13,084.9

13,042.5

Net New Assets (1)

43.3

45.4

41.6

38.7

77.9

27.6

32.5

79.8

6.7

49.9

62.1

60.1

64.7

8%

49%

Net Market Gains (Losses)

221.3

320.4

192.5

(32.4

)

(9.2

)

217.9

39.3

(532.2

)

830.7

480.1

(112.5

)

(102.5

)

302.8

Total Client Assets (at month end)

11,228.1

11,593.9

11,828.0

11,834.3

11,903.0

12,148.5

12,220.3

11,767.9

12,605.3

13,135.3

13,084.9

13,042.5

13,410.0

3%

19%

Core Net New Assets (1,2)

44.4

46.2

44.4

40.4

79.1

27.8

32.5

79.7

7.2

49.9

62.7

58.1

64.8

12%

46%

Receiving Ongoing Advisory Services (at month end)

Investor Services

771.1

792.5

807.6

817.9

824.8

849.5

866.8

841.3

895.0

925.8

929.8

933.7

956.4

2%

24%

Advisor Services

4,888.2

5,016.7

5,106.1

5,155.9

5,195.5

5,311.7

5,394.3

5,201.5

5,525.7

5,716.0

5,741.9

5,763.1

5,903.0

2%

21%

Client Accounts (at month end, in thousands)

Active Brokerage Accounts

37,798

37,963

38,145

38,266

38,506

38,730

38,925

39,099

39,300

39,536

39,802

39,940

40,090

-

6%

Banking Accounts

2,137

2,150

2,172

2,189

2,214

2,239

2,258

2,281

2,305

2,329

2,352

2,381

2,407

1%

13%

Workplace Plan Participant Accounts (3)

5,606

5,619

5,696

5,730

5,740

5,793

5,829

5,844

5,864

5,886

5,888

5,915

5,910

-

5%

Client Activity

New Brokerage Accounts (in thousands)

382

384

429

365

474

476

395

428

437

461

490

417

424

2%

11%

Client Daily Average Trades (DATs) (in thousands)

7,182

7,832

8,617

8,459

7,746

9,512

9,922

10,232

10,328

11,813

13,615

11,648

9,821

(16%)

37%

Derivative Trades as a Percentage of Total Trades

22.5

%

22.3

%

23.8

%

21.7

%

21.4

%

20.1

%

20.1

%

20.4

%

21.4

%

19.8

%

17.7

%

20.6

%

24.2

%

360 bp

170 bp

Margin Balances at month end (in billions of dollars) (4)

92.4

97.2

105.6

110.1

112.3

116.3

120.6

126.7

136.0

154.6

165.1

169.9

177.6

5%

92%

Schwab Trading Activity Index (STAX) (5)

43.7

46.1

48.1

48.8

48.5

50.0

57.3

56.0

50.1

55.1

59.1

59.8

57.5

(4%)

32%

Selected Balances (in billions of dollars)

Average Interest-Earning Assets (6)

414.4

419.8

428.3

429.1

436.0

441.7

434.2

436.8

444.6

442.0

448.4

449.9

453.0

1%

9%

Transactional Sweep Cash (4,7) (at month end)

406.7

425.6

428.8

427.5

453.7

433.3

436.1

461.5

467.6

472.4

485.7

476.8

483.3

1%

19%

Total Money Market Funds (at month end)

665.2

667.0

675.5

685.9

694.5

693.4

696.2

702.2

688.1

694.6

691.9

695.3

702.5

1%

6%

Client Cash as a Percentage of Client Assets (8)

9.5

%

9.4

%

9.3

%

9.4

%

9.7

%

9.3

%

9.3

%

9.9

%

9.2

%

8.9

%

9.0

%

9.0

%

8.8

%

(20) bp

(70) bp

Net Buy (Sell) Activity (in billions of dollars) (9)
Mutual Funds

(2.2

)

(4.8

)

(6.3

)

(7.3

)

(3.6

)

(0.9

)

(2.4

)

(8.5

)

(5.7

)

(7.4

)

(10.4

)

(6.0

)

(7.0

)

Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

23.0

25.6

28.1

24.9

39.8

34.8

37.4

25.3

27.4

34.2

32.0

36.3

34.2

(1)

Unless otherwise noted, differences between net new assets and core net new assets are net flows from off-platform Schwab Bank Retail CDs.

(2)

Net new assets before significant one-time inflows or outflows, such as acquisitions/divestitures or extraordinary flows (generally greater than $25 billion) relating to a specific client, and activity from off-platform Schwab Bank Retail CDs. These flows may span multiple reporting periods.

(3)

Includes accounts in Retirement Plan Services, Stock Plan Services, Designated Brokerage Services, and Retirement Business Services. Participants may be enrolled in services in more than one Workplace business.

(4)

Balances include margin loans and short credits related to certain long/short strategies from which the Company earns a fixed net yield. For the month of August 2026, margin loans totaled $53.7 billion and short credits totaled $55.8 billion.

(5)

For additional information regarding STAX, please visit: https://www.schwab.com/investment-research/stax/view-schwab-trading-activity-index.

(6)

Represents average total interest-earning assets on the Company's balance sheet. Beginning in December 2025, average balances of client margin loans and short credits related to certain client long/short strategies from which the Company earns a fixed net yield are excluded from average interest-earning assets. Prior period amounts have been adjusted accordingly.

(7)

Transactional sweep cash includes bank sweep deposits, and broker-dealer cash balances, other client cash held on the balance sheet (such as bank checking and savings deposits, short credits related to certain client long/short strategies, and broker-dealer non-interest-bearing credits), and bank deposit account balances; excludes proprietary and third-party CDs.

(8)

Schwab One ® , certain cash equivalents, bank deposits, third-party bank deposit accounts, and money market fund balances as a percentage of total client assets; client cash excludes brokered CDs issued by Charles Schwab Bank.

(9)

Represents the principal value of client mutual fund and ETF transactions handled by Schwab, including transactions in proprietary funds. Includes institutional funds available only to investment managers. Excludes money market fund transactions.

MEDIA:
Mayura Hooper
Charles Schwab
Phone: 415-667-1525

INVESTORS/ANALYSTS:
Kartik Sharma
Charles Schwab
Phone: 817-662-7648

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

charles schwabSCHWNYSE: SCHWfintech investing
SCHW
The Conversation (0)
AmeriTrust Auto Advances End-to-End Lease Remarketing Strategy

AmeriTrust Auto Advances End-to-End Lease Remarketing Strategy

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, today announced that AmeriTrust Auto, a wholly owned subsidiary of... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Resignation of Director

AmeriTrust Announces Resignation of Director

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, today announced that Board member and audit committee member, Steven... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Funded lease contract growth accelerated in Q2 2026, with an increase of 205% in the value of contracts financed over Q1AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance,... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Named Exclusive Global Used-Vehicle Lease Partner for Military AutoSource to Serve U.S. Military Personnel Worldwide

AmeriTrust Financial Named Exclusive Global Used-Vehicle Lease Partner for Military AutoSource to Serve U.S. Military Personnel Worldwide

Military AutoSource, the only Department of Defense (DoD) and Exchange-authorized vehicle-buying program serving the overseas U.S. military community, will add AmeriTrust's new- and used-vehicle lease platform to its automotive offerings. AmeriTrust Financial (hereinafter "AmeriTrust"), an... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust and AutoSavvy Launch National Leasing Partnership

AmeriTrust and AutoSavvy Launch National Leasing Partnership

Strategic partnership brings lease solutions to AutoSavvy customers while expanding AmeriTrust's automotive finance platformAmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

AmeriTrust Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance and specializing in used vehicle lease originations for the automotive industry, is pleased to announce the results of voting at... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Alvopetro Announces Q3 2026 Dividend of US$0.12 Per Share and Supplementary Information on December 31, 2025 Prospective Resources

Skyharbour Partner Company Purecore Commences Data Compilation and Target Generation at The Yurchison Uranium Property

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - PHD

Providence Gold Mines Inc. Announces Financing

Related News

copper investing

Generation Mining's Billion-Dollar Marathon Mine Now Fully Funded

energy investing

Alvopetro Announces Q3 2026 Dividend of US$0.12 Per Share and Supplementary Information on December 31, 2025 Prospective Resources

energy investing

Skyharbour Partner Company Purecore Commences Data Compilation and Target Generation at The Yurchison Uranium Property

rare earth investing

Pentagon Funds Elmet, Ucore in Critical Minerals Push

precious metals investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - PHD

precious metals investing

Providence Gold Mines Inc. Announces Financing

base metals investing

Renforth Resources to Attend the ArcStone Kingswood Growth Summit 2026 in Toronto