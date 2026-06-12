Schwab Reports Monthly Activity Highlights

The Charles Schwab Corporation released its Monthly Activity Report today. Company highlights for the month of May 2026 include:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260612897792/en/

  • Core net new assets brought to the company increased 43% versus May 2025 to reach $49.9 billion – a record for the month of May.
  • Total client assets equaled $13.14 trillion as of month-end May, up 27% from May 2025 and up 4% compared to April 2026.
  • New brokerage accounts opened during the month totaled 461,000, an increase of 37% versus May 2025.
  • Client margin loan balances were up 38% from year-end to $154.6 billion including $37.4 billion related to long/short strategies.
  • Daily average trades reached a record 11.8 million, driven primarily by robust engagement in equities and exchange traded fund products.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a leading provider of financial services, with 39.5 million active brokerage accounts, 5.9 million workplace plan participant accounts, 2.3 million banking accounts, and $13.14 trillion in client assets as of May 31, 2026. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company provides a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services to individual investors and independent investment advisors. Its broker-dealer subsidiary, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (member SIPC, https://www.sipc.org ), and its affiliates offer a complete range of investment services and products including an extensive selection of mutual funds; financial planning and investment advice; retirement plan and equity compensation plan services; referrals to independent, fee-based investment advisors; and custodial, operational and trading support for independent, fee-based investment advisors through Schwab Advisor Services™. Its primary banking subsidiary, Charles Schwab Bank, SSB (member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender), provides banking and lending services and products. More information is available at https://www.aboutschwab.com .

The Charles Schwab Corporation Monthly Activity Report For May 2026

2025

2026

Change

May

Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May Mo. Yr.
Number of Trading Days

21.0

20.0

21.5

21.0

21.0

23.0

18.5

21.5

20.0

19.0

22.0

21.0

20.0

Market Indices (at month end)
Dow Jones Industrial Average ®

42,270

44,095

44,131

45,545

46,398

47,563

47,716

48,063

48,892

48,978

46,342

49,652

51,032

3%

21%

Nasdaq Composite ®

19,114

20,370

21,122

21,456

22,660

23,725

23,366

23,242

23,462

22,668

21,591

24,892

26,973

8%

41%

Standard & Poor's ® 500

5,912

6,205

6,339

6,460

6,688

6,840

6,849

6,846

6,939

6,879

6,529

7,209

7,580

5%

28%

Client Assets (in billions of dollars)

Beginning Client Assets

9,892.2

10,349.0

10,757.3

10,963.5

11,228.1

11,593.9

11,828.0

11,834.3

11,903.0

12,148.5

12,220.3

11,767.9

12,605.3

Net New Assets (1)

33.6

38.9

45.7

43.3

45.4

41.6

38.7

77.9

27.6

32.5

79.8

6.7

49.9

N/M

49%

Net Market Gains (Losses)

423.2

369.4

160.5

221.3

320.4

192.5

(32.4

)

(9.2

)

217.9

39.3

(532.2

)

830.7

480.1

Total Client Assets (at month end)

10,349.0

10,757.3

10,963.5

11,228.1

11,593.9

11,828.0

11,834.3

11,903.0

12,148.5

12,220.3

11,767.9

12,605.3

13,135.3

4%

27%

Core Net New Assets (1,2)

35.0

42.6

46.9

44.4

46.2

44.4

40.4

79.1

27.8

32.5

79.7

7.2

49.9

N/M

43%

Receiving Ongoing Advisory Services (at month end)

Investor Services

711.2

737.6

747.9

771.1

792.5

807.6

817.9

824.8

849.5

866.8

841.3

895.0

925.8

3%

30%

Advisor Services

4,525.6

4,687.4

4,765.1

4,888.2

5,016.7

5,106.1

5,155.9

5,195.5

5,311.7

5,394.3

5,201.5

5,525.7

5,716.0

3%

26%

Client Accounts (at month end, in thousands)

Active Brokerage Accounts

37,375

37,476

37,658

37,798

37,963

38,145

38,266

38,506

38,730

38,925

39,099

39,300

39,536

1%

6%

Banking Accounts

2,077

2,096

2,116

2,137

2,150

2,172

2,189

2,214

2,239

2,258

2,281

2,305

2,329

1%

12%

Workplace Plan Participant Accounts (3)

5,563

5,586

5,619

5,606

5,619

5,696

5,730

5,740

5,793

5,829

5,844

5,864

5,886

-

6%

Client Activity

New Brokerage Accounts (in thousands)

336

323

377

382

384

429

365

474

476

395

428

437

461

5%

37%

Client Daily Average Trades (DATs) (in thousands)

7,184

7,147

7,252

7,182

7,832

8,617

8,459

7,746

9,512

9,922

10,232

10,328

11,813

14%

64%

Derivative Trades as a Percentage of Total Trades

21.0

%

20.8

%

21.3

%

22.5

%

22.3

%

23.8

%

21.7

%

21.4

%

20.1

%

20.1

%

20.4

%

21.4

%

19.8

%

(160) bp

(120) bp

Margin Balances at month end (in billions of dollars) (4)

81.3

83.4

88.3

92.4

97.2

105.6

110.1

112.3

116.3

120.6

126.7

136.0

154.6

14%

90%

Schwab Trading Activity Index™ (STAX) (5)

39.7

40.7

41.8

43.7

46.1

48.1

48.8

48.5

50.0

57.3

56.0

50.1

55.1

10%

39%

Selected Balances (in billions of dollars)

Average Interest-Earning Assets (6)

418.7

416.5

416.7

414.4

419.8

428.3

429.1

436.0

441.7

434.2

436.8

444.6

442.0

(1%)

6%

Transactional Sweep Cash (4,7) (at month end)

398.1

412.1

407.5

406.7

425.6

428.8

427.5

453.7

433.3

436.1

461.5

467.6

472.4

1%

19%

Total Money Market Funds (at month end)

645.8

653.9

658.6

665.2

667.0

675.5

685.9

694.5

693.4

696.2

702.2

688.1

694.6

1%

8%

Client Cash as a Percentage of Client Assets (8)

10.1

%

9.9

%

9.7

%

9.5

%

9.4

%

9.3

%

9.4

%

9.7

%

9.3

%

9.3

%

9.9

%

9.2

%

8.9

%

(30) bp

(120) bp

Net Buy (Sell) Activity (in billions of dollars) (9)
Mutual Funds

(3.2

)

(5.4

)

(3.4

)

(2.2

)

(4.8

)

(6.3

)

(7.3

)

(3.6

)

(0.9

)

(2.4

)

(8.5

)

(5.7

)

(7.4

)

Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

21.9

19.4

25.8

23.0

25.6

28.1

24.9

39.8

34.8

37.4

25.3

27.4

34.2

(1)

Unless otherwise noted, differences between net new assets and core net new assets are net flows from off-platform Schwab Bank Retail CDs.

(2)

Net new assets before significant one-time inflows or outflows, such as acquisitions/divestitures or extraordinary flows (generally greater than $25 billion) relating to a specific client, and activity from off-platform Schwab Bank Retail CDs. These flows may span multiple reporting periods.

(3)

Includes accounts in Retirement Plan Services, Stock Plan Services, Designated Brokerage Services, and Retirement Business Services. Participants may be enrolled in services in more than one Workplace business.

(4)

Balances include margin loans and short credits related to certain long/short strategies from which the Company earns a fixed net yield. For the month of May 2026, margin loans totaled $37.4 billion and short credits totaled $38.9 billion.

(5)

For additional information regarding STAX, please visit: https://www.schwab.com/investment-research/stax/view-schwab-trading-activity-index .

(6)

Represents average total interest-earning assets on the Company's balance sheet. Beginning in December 2025, average balances of client margin loans and short credits related to certain client long/short strategies from which the Company earns a fixed net yield are excluded from average interest-earning assets. Prior period amounts have been adjusted accordingly.

(7)

Transactional sweep cash includes bank sweep deposits, and broker-dealer cash balances, other client cash held on the balance sheet (such as bank checking and savings deposits, short credits related to certain client long/short strategies, and broker-dealer non-interest-bearing credits), and bank deposit account balances; excludes proprietary and third-party CDs.

(8)

Schwab One ® , certain cash equivalents, bank deposits, third-party bank deposit accounts, and money market fund balances as a percentage of total client assets; client cash excludes brokered CDs issued by Charles Schwab Bank.

(9)

Represents the principal value of client mutual fund and ETF transactions handled by Schwab, including transactions in proprietary funds. Includes institutional funds available only to investment managers. Excludes money market fund transactions.
N/M - Not meaningful. Percentage changes greater than 200% are presented as not meaningful.

MEDIA:
Mayura Hooper
Charles Schwab
Phone: 415-667-1525

INVESTORS/ANALYSTS:
Jeff Edwards
Charles Schwab
Phone: 817-854-6177

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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