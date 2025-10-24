Schneider Electric Highlights Innovation in 800 VDC Power Systems in Support of NVIDIA's Next-Generation GPUs

Schneider Electric reaffirms its commitment to supporting 800 VDC infrastructure for next-generation high-density rack architectures

Schneider Electric , the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today reinforced its commitment to supporting the industry's transition to 800 VDC power architectures , which are a critical requirement for emerging high-density rack systems being adopted across next-generation data centers.

As the industry accelerates toward higher power densities and greater efficiency, Schneider Electric is actively innovating to meet these needs through a comprehensive, system-level approach that integrates power conversion, protection and metering. This approach ensures that power systems are not only efficient but safe, resilient and ready to scale.

"The move to 800 VDC is a natural evolution as compute density increases, and Schneider Electric is committed to helping customers make that transition safely and reliably," said Jim Simonelli, Chief Technology Officer, Data Centres at Schneider Electric. "Our expertise lies in understanding the full power ecosystem, from grid to server, and designing solutions that integrate seamlessly, perform predictably, and operate safely."

New Sidecar Supported by System-Level Approach to Power Innovation

The traditional 54 volt in-rack power distribution in use in today's data centres is designed for kilowatt-scale racks and can't support the megawatt-scale racks coming soon to modern AI factories, making scalable 800 VDC distribution systems with integrated energy storage essential.

Schneider Electric is collaborating with NVIDIA to develop an 800 VDC sidecar capable of powering racks of up to 1.2 MW to support next generation NVIDIA GPUs and future iterations of NVIDIA accelerated computing infrastructure.

The sidecar converts AC power coming into the data centre into 800 VDC, enabling delivery of megawatt-scale rack power safely, efficiently, and with minimal material and infrastructure costs. Additionally, Schneider Electric's sidecar:

  • Delivers industry-leading efficiency
  • Features modular power conversion shelves
  • Is equipped with modular energy storage for short term backup and load smoothing
  • Is Live Swap capable for enhanced safety

The sidecar is backed by Schneider Electric's signature system-level approach to power innovation.

Rather than focusing solely on individual components, Schneider Electric takes a holistic view of power infrastructure. By designing and optimizing systems as a whole, including conversion technologies, intelligent metering, and integrated protection mechanisms, Schneider Electric helps customers achieve:

  • Predictable, validated performance
  • Simplified maintenance and scalability
  • Higher operational efficiency

This system-level innovation is central to supporting high-density rack deployments that demand tighter control of power delivery and reliability.

Built on Decades of Safety and Reliability Expertise

With a long-standing reputation for advancing power reliability and safety, Schneider Electric integrates advanced modelling, simulation, and real-world lab testing to validate its solutions. This includes:

  • In-depth fault current and arc flash analysis
  • Certified testing environments to ensure performance in real-world conditions
  • Live Swap power capabilities, enabling safe maintenance without disrupting operations

These capabilities ensure that customers can confidently deploy 800 VDC systems that meet the highest standards of operational safety and resilience.

Supporting the Industry

As part of the NVIDIA ecosystem, Schneider Electric is aligned with the broader industry shift toward next-generation architectures that demand enhanced power infrastructure.

"Scalable power architectures are the foundation for next-generation AI infrastructure that maximizes both performance and efficiency," said Dion Harris, Senior Director, HPC, Cloud, and AI Infrastructure Solutions GTM at NVIDIA. "NVIDIA and Schneider Electric are building on our longstanding partnership to design and deliver advanced power architectures for 800 VDC systems that will run AI applications that will shape the AI industrial revolution."

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to create Impact by empowering all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. At Schneider, we call this Life Is On. Our mission is to be the trusted partner in Sustainability and Efficiency. We are a global industrial technology leader bringing world-leading expertise in electrification, automation and digitisation to smart industries, resilient infrastructure, future-proof data centres, intelligent buildings, and intuitive homes. Anchored by our deep domain expertise, we provide integrated end-to-end lifecycle AI-enabled Industrial IoT solutions with connected products, automation, software and services, delivering digital twins to enable profitable growth for our customers. We are a people company with an ecosystem of 150,000 colleagues and more than a million partners operating in over 100 countries to ensure proximity to our customers and stakeholders. Learn more at se.ca or follow them on Instagram , X , Facebook , and LinkedIn at @SchneiderElectricCA. For media resources, visit Schneider Electric's online newsroom, se.ca/newsroom .

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the world leader in artificial intelligence and accelerated computing. Since inventing the GPU in 1999, NVIDIA has sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined computer graphics, and ignited the era of modern AI. Today, NVIDIA's full-stack computing platform is advancing breakthroughs in AI, digital twins, robotics, and high-performance computing, transforming industries and reshaping data centres worldwide. With a focus on energy-efficient, high-performance technologies, NVIDIA works alongside global partners to power the next generation of AI factories and enable the future of intelligence. Learn more at nvidia.com and follow NVIDIA on X , Facebook , LinkedIn and Instagram . For media resources, visit NVIDIA's online newsroom, nvidianews.nvidia.com .

Jodi Smith-Meisner
Schneider Electric Canada
jodi.smithmeisner@se.com

Samiha Fariha
Schneider Electric Canada
1-647-268-6687
sfariha@golin.com

