San Lorenzo Commences Next Phase Drilling Program Within Multiple Target Zones at Salvadora Gold-Copper Property, Chile

CALGARY / TheNewswire / September 24th, 2025 / San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (" San Lorenzo " or the " Company ") (TSXV: SLG,OTC:SNLGF) is pleased to announce that the next phase of diamond dril ling is commencing at the Cerro Blanco and Arco de Oro targets on its flagship Salvadora property. Salvadora lies 15 kilometres from the world-class El Salvador copper-gold (Cu-Au) porphyry deposit and mine within Chile's prolific mega-porphyry belt in Region III, Chile. With permits in place, San Lorenzo's field team and construction crews are on site building the access road and preparing the pad for the first hole at Cerro Blanco.
News Release Highlights:
Permits are in place and construction of access road and pads started.
San Lorenzo will drill at least three holes at Cerro Blanco and at least four holes at Arco de Oro.
Holes are targeted based on recently completed Induced Polarization surveys at both areas.
Past drilling at Salvadora has proven that IP chargeability is a highly effective targeting tool, with gold accompanying sulphide concentrations that generate the chargeability highs.
Drilling will target the highest amplitude chargeability anomalies yet identified at Cerro Blanco.
The maiden drill program at Cerro Blanco reported significant gold intercepts from all three holes (up to 153 metres grading 1.04 g/t gold in SAL 01-24) which were collared approx. 500 metres apart.
Cerro Blanco is a large alteration zone spanning at least 1.5 kilometres in width.
Arco de Oro is a 5+ kilometer trend of high-grade epithermal gold/silver veining, traceable at surface by numerous historic surface workings.
Past drilling at Arco de Oro has generated several high-grade intercepts with a highlight intercept of 23.3 metres grading 4.83 g/t gold, including 4 metres grading 17.95 g/t gold in hole SAL 01-25.
Drilling at Arco de Oro will target new chargeability anomalies from the 2025 IP survey, with new holes located up to 3.9 kilometres from previous drilling.
Figure 1 : San Lorenzo's Salvadora Property with Arco de Oro and Cerro Blanco Target areas highlighted
Cerro Blanco Drilling Program Details
The 2024 reconnaissance drilling program at Cerro Blanco consisted of three wide-spaced holes that were situated approximately 500 metres apart. Those holes confirmed a large-scale, gold-bearing system (See Table 1). The upcoming program will focus on drilling targets identified in the 2025 Induced Polarization ("IP" ) survey recently completed. The first hole will target IP line C5 (Section A-A', Figure 3) followed by two holes are planned along IP Line C2 (Section B-B', Figure 6)
|
Hole #
|
From (m)
|
To (m)
|
Width (m)
|
Au (g/t)
|
Ag (g/t)
|
Cu (%)
|
Sal 01-24
|
229
|
382.5
|
153.5
|
1.04
|
1
|
0.05
|
Including
|
290.5
|
382.5
|
92
|
1.38
|
1.1
|
0.06
|
Including
|
331.7
|
335.5
|
3.8
|
12.78
|
6.5
|
0.51
|
Sal 02-24
|
179
|
264.7
|
85.7
|
1.02
|
0.3
|
0.06
|
Including
|
179
|
246.7
|
67.7
|
1.15
|
0.2
|
0.06
|
Including
|
183.1
|
187.1
|
4
|
8.14
|
0.5
|
0.16
|
Sal 03-24
|
226
|
250
|
24
|
1.28
|
1.1
|
0.11
Table 1 : Table of Historical Drill Results at Cerro Blanco
Figure 2 : Locations of historical and planned drillholes with 2018 and 2025 IP lines shown and highlighting IP chargeability areas (in pink). Pictured is the alteration visible from the valley floor that is on trend with the anomalies trending to the NE from SAL 01-24 and SAL 02-24.
Cerro Blanco IP Results – Past (2018) and New (2025) Lines
The first hole of the upcoming program is planned to link the mineralization in SAL 01-24 and SAL 02-24 on the southernmost IP line with a very strong anomaly evident on the recent infill line (C5) immediately to the north (Figures 2 and 3) and another very strong anomaly on the old (2018) northernmost IP line (C2-2, Figure 4).
Holes two and three will target an extension of the anomaly identified through a western extension to old (2018) line C2-1 (Figure 2).
The Cerro Blanco target is currently interpreted to host two separate corridors that "wrap around" the litho- cap evident at surface. Each exhibit large high-chargeability anomalies. If mineralization is intersected within or adjacent to these chargeability highs, the Cerro Blanco system has the potential to host mineralized rock up to 1.7 km in strike length in the northeasterly orientation from holes SAL 01-24 and SAL 02-24 and would exceed 1.0 km of strike length in a northwesterly direction from those same holes on the southernmost IP lines. Additional holes at Cerro Blanco may be drilled as part of the upcoming program. If so, further details will be provided as plans for are finalized.
Figure 3: Cross-section A-A' showing chargeability (mV/V) on IP line C5 and showing proposed drillhole 1 targeting a high-chargeability feature.
Figure 4: Cross-section showing chargeability (mV/V) on IP line C2-2 – a 2018 IP line that contained the strongest anomaly that has not yet been drilled due to surface access issues.
Previous drilling conducted by San Lorenzo at Cerro Blanco has established a close relationship between moderate-to-high IP chargeability anomalies and gold mineralization. IP data at Cerro Blanco shows moderate-to-high chargeability spatially correlated with long gold intervals in SAL 01-24 and SA 02-24 (Figure 5). SAL 01-24 ended in mineralization and exhibited an increasing chalcopyrite to pyrite ratio downhole. All holes at Cerro Blanco in the upcoming program will aim to drill through chargeability anomalies to continue to confirm correlation of gold mineralization with notable chargeability features.
SAL 03-24 further demonstrated the mineralization–chargeability link (Figure 6). This persistent correlation underscores IP as an effective targeting tool on the property. Two step-out holes (Proposed Drillholes 2 & 3) are planned on a westerly extension to line C2-1 to test the broad chargeability highs west of SAL 03-24 which may or may not be interconnected with the anomaly tested by SAL 03-24.
Figure 5: Cross-section C-C' showing chargeability (mV/V) on IP line C1 and the mineralized intersections of SAL 01-24 and SAL 02-24 – illustrating the relationship between moderate-to-high IP chargeability data collected in 2018 by San Lorenzo and gold mineralization.
Figure 6: Cross-section B-B'' showing chargeability (mV/V) on IP line C2-1 including results of hole SAL 03-24 overlain and showing the locations of Proposed Drillholes 2 and 3.
VP Terry Walker commented, "We are thrilled that the western extension to line C2 exhibits such a wide anomaly. With SAL 03-24 having already penetrated the anomaly 300 metres east of our upcoming locations, and having obtained gold intercepts from that hole, we have increased confidence that exciting results will be returned from these holes".
Mr. Walker continued: "The anomaly visible on line C5 is particularly interesting in that it is the strongest anomaly we've observed to date on our limited IP surveys. It lies on trend with the strongest anomaly we saw on our initial IP program completed during 2018. Drilling that strongest anomaly shown in the 2018 program was a high priority for the last drilling program completed earlier this year, but access issues made drilling there difficult. Having its existence reconfirmed with the very strong anomaly on the new middle IP line (C5) and the fact that it is in an area where access is simpler means that we are now able to drill the feature. We are excited to get drilling on Cerro Blanco as soon as we can".
Arco de Oro Drilling Program Details
The Arco de Oro North-West Extension
IP recently completed (May 2025) over the NW Extension of Arco De Oro (Line D8; Section D-D'; Figure 8 and Line D5; Section E-E'; Figure 9) identified numerous strong chargeability anomalies supported by artisanal workings at surface. Line D8 is in excess of 3.9 km along strike to the northwest of San Lorenzo's earlier drilling at Arco de Oro – in the Arco de Oro "core zone". Previous work on the trend included the drilling of SAL 01-25 and SAL 04-22. Assay results from SAL 01-25 and SAL 04-22 – drilled in the Arco de Oro "core zone" are presented below in Table 2.
|
Hole #
|
From (m)
|
To (m)
|
Width (m)
|
Au (g/t)
|
Ag (g/t)
|
Cu (%)
|
SAL-01-25
|
15.7
|
22.2
|
6.6
|
5.61
|
0.6
|
0.06
|
Including
|
15.7
|
18
|
2.3
|
11.14
|
0.8
|
0.13
|
And
|
110
|
119.7
|
9.7
|
4.4
|
2.3
|
0.16
|
Including
|
117
|
118.4
|
1.4
|
12.2
|
3.2
|
0.11
|
And
|
151.1
|
174.4
|
23.3
|
4.8
|
4.2
|
0.16
|
Including
|
152.8
|
156.8
|
4
|
17.95
|
8.3
|
0.32
|
SAL-04-22
|
329
|
351.5
|
22.5
|
4.74
|
3.6
|
0.18
|
Including
|
333
|
339.5
|
6.5
|
16.27
|
9.9
|
0.39
|
Including
|
335.5
|
337
|
1.5
|
58.18
|
15.7
|
0.38
Table 2 . Results for Hole SAL-01-25 and SAL -04-22 in the Arco de Oro "core zone".
IP lines D8 and D5 were surveyed during the 2025 IP program completed in May 2025 to collect data on a NW extension to the known Arco de Oro trend. Of note, surface artisanal workings continue from the Arco de Oro core zone all the way to the NW extension area. Three moderate-high chargeability features are present on IP line D8 and one moderate-high chargeability feature is present on IP line D5. These will be targeted in the upcoming drilling campaign (Figures 7, 8 and 9).
Figure 7: Map of the Arco de Oro trend showing the location of historical drilling conducted by San Lorenzo in the "core zone" and the location of the new IP lines obtained in 2025 and the locations of Proposed Drillholes 4 to 7.
Figure 8: Section D-D' displaying chargeability highs (mV/V) on IP line D8 and the locations of Proposed Drillholes 4 to 6.
Figure 9. Section E-E' displaying chargeability highs (mV/V) on IP line D5 and the location of Proposed Drillhole 7.
Regarding IP lines D5 and D8 at Arco, Terry Walker commented: "We are very excited about the IP anomalies we see on the NW extension of the Arco de Oro trend. Not only are they strong anomalies, but they are supported by artisanal workings on surface that continue from where we've been traditionally drilling on the Arco de Oro trend – almost 4 kilometres away. The potential for significant strike length extension on Arco is very exciting".
San Lorenzo intends to move to the Arco de Oro NW extension after drilling at Cerro Blanco is completed.
The Arco de Oro "Core Zone "
The Arco "core zone" is the area where San Lorenzo has now drilled 8 holes within an area of extensive parallel and intersecting epithermal gold-bearing vein systems. It is management's belief, backed by recent 3D modelling, that the core zone presents a unique opportunity for San Lorenzo to establish a significant resource through additional drilling.
It is San Lorenzo's intention to continue to the Arco de Oro "core zone" after drilling on the Arco de Oro NW extension has been completed. Details of those plans will be communicated when they are finalized. Detailed locations remain subject to receipt of the remaining assays from the surface geo-chem sampling program completed by San Lorenzo during June 2025.
Qualified Person
Terence Walker, a qualified person for purposes of NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.
For further information, please contact:
Terence (Terry) Walker, VP Exploration
Email: twalker@goldenrock.cl
Ph: + 56 9 5179 5902
Or:
Roger Blair or Jeff Wilson, Acuity Advisory Corp.
Email: info@acuityadvisorycorp.com
Ph: +1 604 351 0025 or +1 604 837 5440
Or:
Al Kroontje
Email: al@slgold.ca
Ph: +1 403 607 4009
