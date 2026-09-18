San Juan Regional Medical Center Teams with Oracle Health to Streamline Patient Flow

Clinicians and staff gain an up-to-date view of capacity, patient movement, and environmental services workflows
San Juan Regional Medical Center has strengthened its clinical operations with several new Oracle Health solutions that help streamline patient flow, improve bed management, and enhance operational visibility. The new capabilities give clinical and operational teams a shared, up-to-date view of capacity and demand, helping them coordinate care efficiently, limit delays, and support a predictable patient experience. Oracle Health and Optum supported the implementation, combining connected clinical operations technology with healthcare operations and transformation expertise.
San Juan Regional Medical Center is an independent, community-owned nonprofit healthcare system serving patients across the Four Corners region of New Mexico, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. The organization sought to address fragmented coordination among bed management, environmental services, and clinical operations, which limited visibility into bed status, patient movement, and operational priorities. To help address these challenges, San Juan Regional Medical Center implemented Oracle Health Command Center Dashboard, Oracle Health Patient Flow, and Oracle Health Transfer Center, building on its long-time use of Oracle Health clinical and revenue cycle solutions. Optum worked alongside San Juan Regional Medical Center, leveraging the organization's deep expertise in technology transformation, to help align workflows, support adoption, and apply operational best practices.
"Our long-standing collaboration with Oracle Health provided a strong foundation for this next step in enhancing patient flow and operational coordination," said John Gaede, CIO, San Juan Regional Medical Center.
"Working collaboratively with Oracle Health and Optum, the new solutions now equip our clinical and operational teams with a more connected view of operations that helps us enhance coordination, improve discharge readiness, and turn beds over quicker to prepare for new patients," said Carlo Hallak, MD, physician informatics executive, San Juan Regional Medical Center.
One month after go-live, San Juan Regional is seeing early operational improvements. Bed-assignment time decreased 38.9%, from 54.00 minutes to 33.00 minutes. Environmental services response time decreased 48.5%, from 49.67 minutes to 25.56 minutes, exceeding the organization's established target. Environmental services clean-completion time improved 1.2% and continues to trend positively.
"Health systems need a clear, real-time view of their operations to help increase efficiency, make the best use of available resources, and deliver timely care," said Seema Verma, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Health and Life Sciences. "By connecting our clinical operations solutions with San Juan Regional Medical Center's existing Oracle Health environment, the organization can improve patient flow, strengthen coordination across care teams, and help caregivers spend more time focused on patients."
"Technology transformation is most successful when it is paired with operational expertise and a clear focus on the care journey," said Lou DiLorenzo, CEO, Optum Advisory. "Together with San Juan Regional Medical Center and Oracle Health, we are helping establish a foundation for sustainable improvements in patient flow, capacity management, and operational performance."
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About San Juan Regional Medical Center
San Juan Regional Medical Center is an independent, community-owned nonprofit healthcare system headquartered in Farmington, New Mexico. Founded in 1910, the organization serves patients throughout the Four Corners region. Learn more at https://www.sanjuanregional.com/.
About Optum
Optum is a leading information and technology-enabled health services business dedicated to helping make the health system work better for everyone. With more than 310,000 people worldwide, Optum delivers intelligent, integrated solutions that help to modernize the health system and improve overall population health. Optum is part of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH). For more information, visit www.optum.com.
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SOURCE Oracle