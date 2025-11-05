Salesforce Announces Timing of its Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results Conference Call

Results to be released on December 3, 2025, after market close

Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the world's #1 AI CRM, today announced that its third quarter fiscal 2026 results will be released on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, after the close of the market. The company will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. (PT) / 5:00 p.m. (ET) to discuss its financial results with the investment community. A live webcast and replay of the event will be available on the Salesforce Investor Relations website at www.salesforce.com/investor .

About Salesforce

Salesforce helps organizations of any size become agentic enterprises — integrating humans, agents, apps, and data on a trusted, unified platform to unlock unprecedented growth and innovation. Visit www.salesforce.com for more information.

Mike Spencer
Salesforce
Investor Relations
investor@salesforce.com

Carolyn Guss
Salesforce
Public Relations
pr@salesforce.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

