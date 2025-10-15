Salesforce Announces New FY30 Revenue Target of $60B+, 10% Organic FY26-FY30 CAGR

Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the world's #1 AI CRM, today announced a new long-term revenue target of $60B+ by fiscal year (FY) 2030, excluding Informatica. This implies a 10%+ organic FY26 to FY30 compounded annual growth rate (CAGR). Additionally, Salesforce announced a new long-term Profitable Growth Framework, 50 by FY30, through which the company aims to have the sum of subscription and support constant currency growth rate and non-GAAP operating margin total 50 by the end of FY30.
During its Investor Day at Dreamforce, the company detailed its path to delivering sustained double-digit revenue growth leveraging its Profitable Growth Framework, product innovation, and a world-class go-to-market model, which includes scaling its sales capacity efficiently and reimagining its customer success motion to drive consumption and Net New AOV.
Salesforce is already seeing strong momentum with its Data and AI offering, which reached $1.2 billion in Q2, growing 120% year-over-year. The company disclosed for the first time that, combined with Agentforce, its total agentic AI annual recurring revenue (ARR) in Q2 was approximately $440 million. With more than 12,000 customers of every size and industry adopting Agentforce, Salesforce sees the path for a potential 3x to 4x ARR uplift for customers who expand agentic AI across their business.
"We're leading the next great transformation in business — the era of the Agentic Enterprise — where AI elevates human potential and accelerates growth," said Marc Benioff, Chair and CEO of Salesforce. "Agentforce is at the center of this shift — our fastest-growing organic product ever — driving success for Dell, FedEx, Pandora, PepsiCo, Williams-Sonoma, Inc. and thousands more companies. Together with our customers, we're redefining the future of enterprise software — with humans and agents working together to achieve unprecedented levels of productivity, efficiency, and innovation."
"We have the right strategy, products, and operating model to deliver exceptional growth, customer success, and shareholder returns," said Robin Washington, Chief Financial and Operating Officer, Salesforce. "Our platform was built for this moment — the result of over $10 billion in focused, organic R&D spend since the start of FY24. Seeing this innovation translate into real customer success directly fuels our confidence in delivering sustained double-digit growth and achieving our long-term profitability targets."
About Salesforce
Salesforce helps organizations of any size become agentic enterprises — integrating humans, agents, apps, and data on a trusted, unified platform to unlock unprecedented growth and innovation. Visit www.salesforce.com for more information.
"Safe harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains forward-looking statements about Salesforce's financial and operating results, guidance and anticipated growth, which include, but are not limited to, expected GAAP and non-GAAP financial and other operating and non-operating results, including revenue, net income, net income per share, operating cash flow growth, operating margin, expected revenue growth, expected foreign currency exchange rate impact, expected current remaining performance obligation growth, expected tax rates or provisions, stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of purchased intangibles, shares outstanding, market growth, strategic investments, expected restructuring expense or charges and expected timing of product releases and enhancements. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward- looking statements involves risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, Salesforce's results or outcomes could differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Further information on these and other factors that could affect Salesforce's actual results or outcomes is included in the reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and in other filings it makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. These documents are available on the SEC Filings section of the Financials section of Salesforce's website at investor.Salesforce.com/financials/. Salesforce, Inc. assumes no obligation and does not intend to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.
