Sailfish Royalty Declares Q2 2026 Dividend

Sailfish Royalty Declares Q2 2026 Dividend

Sailfish Royalty Corp. (TSXV: FISH,OTC:SROYF) (OTCQB: SROYF) (the "Company" or "Sailfish") is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared the Company's second quarterly cash dividend for 2026 in the amount of US$0.0375 per common share that will be payable on August 5, 2026 to Sailfish shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2026.

Additionally, the Company's transfer agent has modified the payment date of the Company's Q1 2026 dividend (as announced on February 24, 2026) from July 15, 2026, to July 24, 2026.

The declaration, timing, amount, and payment of future dividends will be subject to the discretion and approval of the Board of Directors. The Company will review the dividend policy on an ongoing basis and may amend it at any time depending on the Company's then current financial position, capital allocation framework, profitability, cash flow, legal requirements and other factors considered relevant. As such, no assurances can be made that any future dividends will be declared and/or paid. Dividend payments may be subject to withholding taxes.

About Sailfish

Sailfish is a precious metals royalty and streaming company focused on returning capital to shareholders with an industry leading dividend yield. Within Sailfish's portfolio are three main assets in the Americas: a gold stream equivalent to a 3% NSR on the San Albino gold mine (~3.5 sq. km) and a 2% NSR on the rest of the area (~134.5 sq. km) surrounding San Albino in northern Nicaragua; a 2% NSR on the Gavilanes Silver Project located in Durango State, Mexico; and an 11-year gold purchase agreement with Mako Mining Corp.

Sailfish is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "FISH" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "SROYF". Please visit the Company's website at www.sailfishroyalty.com for additional information.

For further information: Paolo Lostritto, CEO, tel. 416-602-2645 or Akiba Leisman, Executive Chairman of the Board, tel. 917-558-5289.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information

Certain disclosures in this release constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by words such as the following: expects, plans, anticipates, believes, intends, estimates, projects, assumes, potential and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements also include reference to events or conditions that will, would, may, could or should occur, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's dividend policy and the Company's intention to pay a quarterly dividend. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable, including that the Company's financial position will allow it to pay quarterly dividends in accordance with the dividend policy. However, the forward-looking statements in this news release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, including without limitation: that a quarterly dividend will not be payable in accordance with the dividend policy or at all. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300982

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

sailfish royalty corpFISH:CCtsxv:fishgold investing
FISH:CC
The Conversation (0)
Sailfish Royalty Corp.

Sailfish Royalty Corp.

Keep Reading...
A magnifying glass with a wooden handle lies next to a gold-colored rock on a textured black surface.

Northern Star Faces Investor Pressure for Strategic Review

Activist investor Elliott Investment Management sharpened its attack against Northern Star Resources (ASX:NST,OTCPL:NESRF) on Wednesday (June 19), claiming the Australian gold miner’s board fails to grasp the depth of its operational crisis and must immediately launch a formal strategic... Keep Reading...
Don Hansen, gold bars.

Don Hansen: Gold, Silver Stock Analysis, Plus What's Next for Prices

Private investor Don Hansen outlines his latest thoughts on gold and silver, explaining how historical data shows higher prices are still to come. He also goes over his updated gold and silver stock analysis, including how his portfolio performed during the recent run in precious metals... Keep Reading...
Sankamap Metals (CSE:SCU)

Sankamap Metals

Keep Reading...
iMetal Resources Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

iMetal Resources Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV: IMR,OTC:IMRFF) (OTCQB: IMRFF) (FSE: A7VA) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will offer (the "Offering") up to 40,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.10 per Unit, by way of non-brokered private placement, for gross proceeds of up... Keep Reading...
Wooden gavel with long handle rests on a gray marble surface, casting a shadow.

Court Validates Seabridge Gold’s Work Status on Stalled KSM Project

Seabridge Gold (TSX:SEA,NYSE:SA) has secured a favorable but conditional ruling from the BC Supreme Court regarding the development status of its long-stalled KSM project.The court has upheld the BC Environmental Assessment Office’s (EAO) determination that Seabridge had "substantially started"... Keep Reading...
Chris Blasi, gold bars.

Chris Blasi: Gold Bull Run Not Over, "Ultimate Target" Still Much Higher

Chris Blasi, president of Neptune Global, says gold's price run isn't over — while he expects a summer of consolidation, he believes the metal is still in a bull market. He also shares his thoughts on silver, platinum and palladium. Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

QIMC Appoints Enbridge Gaz Québec President Jean-Benoît Trahan to Board of Directors

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Court Dismisses Judicial Review Challenging Record Ridge Project

Blue Jay Gold Commences Drilling on the Steller Gold Project, Yukon; Second Drill Mobilizing to Site

SAGA Metals Reports Assays from R-0044 to R-0046 with Intercepts Including 58.33% Fe2O3, 8.78% TiO2, 0.415% V2O5 from 2026 Drilling at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

Related News

Resource, Defense Lead Canada’s US$4.7 Trillion 2050 Infrastructure Outlook

QIMC Appoints Enbridge Gaz Québec President Jean-Benoît Trahan to Board of Directors

critical minerals investing

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Court Dismisses Judicial Review Challenging Record Ridge Project

precious metals investing

Blue Jay Gold Commences Drilling on the Steller Gold Project, Yukon; Second Drill Mobilizing to Site

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Reports Assays from R-0044 to R-0046 with Intercepts Including 58.33% Fe2O3, 8.78% TiO2, 0.415% V2O5 from 2026 Drilling at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

precious metals investing

Brixton Metals Commences 2026 Thorn Project Exploration Program

base metals investing

CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces Conversion of Amended and Restated Convertible Loans