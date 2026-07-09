Sage Potash Kicks off Drilling After Completing Rig Set-Up

Sage Potash Kicks off Drilling After Completing Rig Set-Up

Further to earlier New Releases, Sage Potash Corp. (TSXV: SAGE,OTC:SGPTF) (OTCQB: SGPTF) ("Sage Potash" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the initiation of drilling at its Sage Plain Potash Project (the 'Project') in the Paradox Basin, southeast Utah.

Drake Well Service Inc. ('Drake') has been engaged to provide drilling services and has completed all equipment mobilization and setup at the Project site. Site preparation was completed the week of June 29, 2026 by local contractor Crowley Construction.

Drake initiated drilling on July 08, 2026 and anticipates about 20 days to reach the Cycle 18 potash horizon at a depth of approximately 2,100 meters (6,890 feet).

The drilling program includes continuous potash core recovery for laboratory assays to determine potash grades and thicknesses. Assay results will form the basis for upgrading the Project's potash resource estimates and will position Sage to advance toward engineering and development. Core will also be analysed for geo-mechanical properties, critical to mine design and planning, and the program includes hydrogeological testing to assess potential water supply from shallow to deep aquifers.

All detailed core logging, sampling, and preparation for assaying will take place at the SRC Laboratory in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-an internationally recognized facility for specialized potash ore analysis.

"Having the drill bit turning in the ground is the culmination of several months of comprehensive planning and execution by the project team and a number of contractors and service providers," commented Pat Varas, Chief Executive Office of Sage Potash Corp. "It is a critical step in the continued development of the Sage Plain Potash Project and we will be closely monitoring drilling progress."

The Paradox Basin potash deposits targeted by this program host multiple potash-bearing horizons, including the highly prospective Cycle 18 Upper and Lower beds, which represent the Company's primary exploration targets.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Greg Vogelsang, P.Geo., P.Eng. the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Vogelsang is Vice President Project Development for the Company.

About Sage Potash Corp.

Sage Potash Corp. (TSXV: SAGE,OTC:SGPTF) (OTCQB: SGPTF) is dedicated to the development of its flagship Sage Plain Potash Project, located in the Paradox Basin, Utah. With a large and high-grade resource base, the Company is advancing toward its goal of establishing a secure and sustainable domestic potash production platform in the United States. Sage Potash is committed to food security, environmental stewardship, and creating value for shareholders and stakeholders alike.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

J. Patricio Varas, CEO and Director
1 (236) 521-1521

Website: www.sagepotash.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Marcus van der Made, Investor Relations
IR@sagepotash.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this news release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to future events or future performance of Sage Potash, , including it taking about 20 days to reach the Cycle 18 potash horizon the achievement of continuous core recovery, the achievement of satisfactory potash evaluation and hydrogeological testing in the drill program, and assay results forming the basis for upgrading the Project's potash resource estimates and positioning Sage to advance toward engineering and development. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including, but not limited to, the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion & Analysis available for review under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgement based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304437

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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