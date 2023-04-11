PAN GLOBAL ANNOUNCES POSITIVE METALLURGICAL TEST RESULTS EXCEEDING 86% COPPER RECOVERY FOR THE LA ROMANA COPPER MINERALIZATION, SPAIN

Potash Investing News

SAGE POTASH CORP. ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF LAND PACKAGE IN POTASH-RICH PARADOX BASIN EXPANDING SAGE PLAIN PROJECT IN SOUTHERN UTAH

SAGE POTASH CORP. ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF LAND PACKAGE IN POTASH-RICH PARADOX BASIN EXPANDING SAGE PLAIN PROJECT IN SOUTHERN UTAH

Sage Potash CORP. (TSXV: SAGE) (" Sage Potash " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the expansion of its district-scale potash project situated in Utah's prolific Paradox Basin, known to host extensive underdeveloped world-class potash resources (approximately 2 billion tons, according to the US Geological Survey ).

Additionally to the previously disclosed land portfolio consisting of 83,000 acres of State and Private Mineral leases and BLM prospecting permit applications, the company has negotiated and agreed on terms for the acquisition of 5,118.78  acres of private leases.

The combined landholdings of the Sage Plain projects now totals 88,118.78 acres representing an increase of ~6% of the total land package.

J. Patricio Varas , Sage's COO & VP of Exploration commented, "Due to the nature of potash deposits and the rather flat lying topography of the deposits - as evidenced by our 2D seismic data and correlated between the Johnson 1 exploration well and the Western Natural Gas well, located 2.2 km away - an increase in private leases will equate to an increase in the resources outlined in our 43-101 technical report."

Figure 1. Sage Plain Area of Interest (CNW Group/Sage Potash Corp.)

Sage's CEO Peter Hogendoorn stated, "The magnitude of our land portfolio in the potash-rich Paradox Basin is amplified by today's announcement. Securing a controlling interest in the private mineral rights adjacent to the Sage Plain Project and the Johnson 1 exploration well is a key step forward in the development of the project, giving not only the ability to  increase our resource, but also plan for future surface infrastructure."

Additionally the Company has entered into advertising and investor awareness campaigns with Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network (INN), SmallCap Communications, and Digitonic Limited ("Digitonic"), VHLA Media Inc, and Triomphe Holdings Ltd. (doing business as Capital Analytica).

INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada , dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007 at www.investingnews.com . For the 12 month term of the agreement, INN will provide advertising to increase awareness of the issuer. INN does not provide Investor Relations or Market Making services. The cost of the campaign is CAD$72,000 and is payable in standard net 30 terms. INN currently holds no securities in Sage Potash Corp.

SmallCap Communications Inc. is engaged for a one-year period which includes a monthly fee of CAD$5,000 + GST per month and a CAD$25,000 + GST influencer and content marketing budget. SmallCap Communications Inc. (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company.

Digitonic is to provide content creation and digital and video marketing services over a period of approximately 1 months for a total cost of US$15,000 , with the fees to be allocated to media spending and for management fees. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge Digitonic (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company.

VHLA Media is to provide content creation and digital and video marketing services over a period of approximately 1 months for a total cost of CAD$12,000 , with the fees to be allocated to media spending and for management fees. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge VHLA (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company.

Capital Analytica has agreed to provide investor relations and communications services to the company in exchange for an aggregate amount of CAD$120,000 . The services will include continuing social media consultation regarding engagement and enhancement, social sentiment reporting, social engagement reporting, discussion forum monitoring and reporting, corporate video dissemination, and investor relations services. The term of the Capital Analytica agreement is for a period of six months. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge Capital Analytica (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company.

About Sage Potash Corp.

Sage Potash is a Canadian company vested solely in the Sage Plain Property and intends through sustainable solution mining techniques to become a prominent domestic potash producer within the Paradox Basin situated in Utah . For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) or contact the Company by email at info@sagepotash.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Peter Hogendoorn
CEO & Executive Chairman
+1(236) 836-4182
info@sagepotash.com

Website: www.sagepotash.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this news release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to future events or future performance of Sage, including completing a step out pilot production well that will double as a resource definition drill hole, advancing preliminary engineering and feasibility towards a PEA, completing 3D seismic and step-out well and new resource calculations [MA1] , and management's expectations regarding Sage's growth. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Sage to control or predict, that may cause Sage's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including, but not limited to, the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's final non-offering long form prospectus dated March 2, 2023 available for review on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com . Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

SOURCE Sage Potash Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/11/c5840.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Sage PotashSAGE:CCTSXV:SAGEPotash Investing
SAGE:CC
The Conversation (0)
Averting Food Crises: The Synergy of Fertilizers and Predictive Analytics for Food Security

Averting Food Crises: The Synergy of Fertilizers and Predictive Analytics for Food Security

(NewsDirect)

Food security is a global concern, with the world's population rising, a struggle to meet climate targets and the war in Ukraine triggering particularly severe disruptions to global markets for critical raw materials. Food crises create human suffering and require emergency relief, which is why we must find ways to prevent them from happening. One route is safeguarding fertilizers, which are critical to enhancing agricultural productivity and crop yields. Another is using predictive analytics. This article discusses fertilizer production with reference to CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF), The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS), IBM (NYSE: IBM), and Sage Potash (TSX.V: SAGE).

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SAGE POTASH CORP. PARTNERS WITH LEADING GLOBAL ENGINEERING FIRM RESPEC LLC. TO ADVANCE SAGE PLAINS POTASH PROJECT IN SOUTHERN UTAH

SAGE POTASH CORP. PARTNERS WITH LEADING GLOBAL ENGINEERING FIRM RESPEC LLC. TO ADVANCE SAGE PLAINS POTASH PROJECT IN SOUTHERN UTAH

Sage Potash CORP. (TSXV: SAGE) (" Sage Potash " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce its ongoing partnership with RESPEC LLC. ("RESPEC"), a best-in-class global engineering firm specializing in integrated technology solutions for mining, energy, infrastructure, water and natural resources. As leaders in potash solution mining consulting and engineering, RESPEC has successfully executed numerous projects worldwide and consulted for some of the largest potash producers including Rio Tinto, North Atlantic Potash, Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan (PCS) (now Nutrien), CanPacific, Sennen Resources and others.

Beginning in January 2022 , RESPEC was engaged by Sage Potash to reinitiate engineering preparations to include the planning, design and execution of a Phase 1 Drill Hole Program and the preparation of a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) toward the development of a pilot potash production facility. RESPEC will also be completing the corresponding permit applications for the Sage Plains project.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SAGE POTASH CORP. IDENTIFIES LARGE-SCALE, HIGH-GRADE, US-BASED POTASH RESOURCE AND COMMENCES TRADING ON THE TSX-V UNDER THE SYMBOL "SAGE"

SAGE POTASH CORP. IDENTIFIES LARGE-SCALE, HIGH-GRADE, US-BASED POTASH RESOURCE AND COMMENCES TRADING ON THE TSX-V UNDER THE SYMBOL "SAGE"

Sage Potash CORP. ("Sage Potash" or the "Company") (TSXV : SAGE) is pleased to announce its common shares have commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") under the ticker symbol " SAGE.V " effective at the open on March 20, 2023 . This follows the closing of private placements totalling $5,322,350 and the acquisition of a potash land portfolio in the State of Utah consisting of over 83,000 acres of State and Private Mineral leases and BLM Prospecting Permit Applications, as well as assembling a highly experienced team adept at all aspects of solution mining, surface processing, operations and fertilizer distribution.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Top 10 Potash Countries by Production (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Potash Countries by Production (Updated 2023)

Robust demand for potash pushed prices to a 13 year record high in 2021. That trend continued in the first half of 2022 as potash prices rose on supply chain concerns sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In mid-May 2022, the World Bank said global fertilizer prices were up 30 percent for the year so far, adding that those price-positive conditions were expected to continue through the year and beyond. In fact, bullish sentiment in the potash industry has major market participants such as BHP (NYSE:BHP,ASX:BHP,LSE:BLT) investing billions in new potash fertilizer production.

All of this was welcome news for potash investors — many potash-mining operations have closed in recent years, and some are waiting on the sidelines for better days and improvements in the potash price.

Keep reading...Show less
How to Invest in Potash (Updated 2023)

How to Invest in Potash (Updated 2023)

The world's population is increasing rapidly and is expected to reach over 9.8 billion by 2050.

This situation is creating positive fundamentals for the agricultural sector, including the potash market. A larger population means that much higher amounts of food will be needed; however, with more people will come further urbanization and less farmland with which to work, meaning farmers will have no choice but to increase crop yields.

That's where fertilizers like potash come in. Potash fertilizer not only provides essential nutrients to food, but also improves water retention in plants and strengthens their roots and stems. It also has a role to play in the burgeoning cannabis industry.

Keep reading...Show less
farm field

5 TSX- and TSXV-Listed Potash Companies

The global potash market is dominated by Canada, the world's leading potash producer, with Canadian potash companies producing an impressive 14 million metric tons (MT) of the material in 2021.

The potash industry has faced difficulties in the past few years, including challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic, but potash producers continue to push ahead despite headwinds. Meanwhile, potash exploration and development companies are working hard at projects that can take advantage of rising demand for agricultural products.

For those interested in the market, here's a list of Canadian potash stocks listed on the TSX and TSXV; companies are listed from largest to smallest, and all had market caps of at least C$10 million as of November 15, 2022.

Keep reading...Show less
Karnalyte Resources Inc.

Karnalyte Resources Inc.

Karnalyte Resources Inc is a development stage company focused on two fertilizer products, potash and nitrogen, to be produced and manufactured in Saskatchewan. It owns the construction ready Wynyard Potash Project, with planned phase 1 production of high grade granular potash, and two subsequent phases. It is also exploring the development of the Proteos Nitrogen Project, which is a proposed small-scale nitrogen fertilizer plant with a nameplate production capacity of approximately 700 metric tonnes per day of ammonia and approximately 1,200 MTPD of urea, and a target customer market of independent fertilizer wholesalers in Central Saskatchewan.

Nutrien Ltd.

Nutrien Ltd.

Created in 2018 as a result of the merger between PotashCorp and Agrium, Nutrien is the world's largest fertilizer producer by capacity. Nutrien produces the three main crop nutrients--nitrogen, potash, and phosphate--although its main focus is potash, where it is the global leader in installed capacity with roughly 20% share. The company is also the largest agricultural retailer in the United States, selling fertilizers, crop chemicals, seeds, and services directly to farm customers through its brick-and-mortar stores and online platforms.

Vantage Chance Limited Announces Exercise of Option and Acquisition of Securities of Western Resources Corp.

Vantage Chance Limited ("Vantage"), announced that it has completed the exercise of its option (the "Option") to exchange all of its 157,325,071 common shares ("WPH Shares") held in Western Potash Holdings Corp. ("WPH") into 219,729,258 common shares ("WRX Shares") of Western Resources Corp. (TSX: WRX) ("WRX").

Vantage acquired the Option on September 8, 2022 pursuant to a subscription agreement among Vantage, WRX, WPH and Western Potash Corp., dated February 16, 2022, as amended on May 20, 2022 and July 29, 2022 (the "Subscription Agreement") whereby Vantage acquired 157,325,071 WPH Shares for an aggregate subscription price of $80,000,000 (the "Investment").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

GMG Announces Commercialisation Progress of THERMAL-XR

Nextech3D.ai to Present its Generative AI-Powered 3D Modeling Solutions At The VirtualInvestorConferences.com April 13th

ARway.ai Closes Annual Partner Licence and Sees Demand Ramp Up

PAN GLOBAL ANNOUNCES POSITIVE METALLURGICAL TEST RESULTS EXCEEDING 86% COPPER RECOVERY FOR THE LA ROMANA COPPER MINERALIZATION, SPAIN

Related News

Base Metals Investing

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES EXERCISE OF PARTICIPATION RIGHT IN FULL BY RIO TINTO

Platinum Investing

Traction Uranium Completes Diamond Drill Program at Key Lake South Project

Lithium Investing

Barbara Lithium Project Acquisition Completion

manganese investing

Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Base Metals Investing

Green River Gold Corp. Engages Agora Internet Relations Corp. to Provide Online Advertising Services

manganese investing

Quarterly Report

×