SAGE POTASH BEGINS TRADING ON OTCQB UNDER SYMBOL "SGPTF" & RECEIVES DTC ELIGIBILITY

 Sage Potash CORP. (TSXV: SAGE) (OTCQB: SGPTF) ("Sage Potash" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been approved and commenced trading of its common shares on the OTCQB® Venture Market ("OTCQB"), beginning today under the ticker symbol " SGPTF ".

Sage Potash Corp. logo (CNW Group/Sage Potash Corp.)

Additionally, the Company is pleased to announce that its common shares (the "Shares") are now eligible to be electronically cleared and settled in the United States through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"). DTC Eligibility makes the Shares more accessible to investors in the United States.

The OTCQB® is a leading market for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Recognized as an established public market by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the OTCQB® has helped companies build considerable shareholder value including enhanced liquidity and valuation. Investors may benefit from efficient trading through their preferred broker or financial advisor, transparent pricing with real-time quotes, and trusted disclosure that is made broadly available to broker-dealers and market data providers.

The DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation, a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. DTC Eligibility incorporates an electronic method of clearing securities, speeding up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for certain investors. DTC is a member of the U.S. Federal Reserve System, a limited-purpose trust company under New York State banking law and a registered clearing agency with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the  TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "SAGE.V".

Sage Potash CEO, Peter Hogendoorn , commented, "I am pleased to announce that Sage Potash common shares are now eligible for DTC, following the initiation of trading on the OTCQB Market. This significant development aligns with our capital markets strategy and is expected to enhance the efficiency, ease, and affordability of trading our stock for a broad range of investors across North America . It is a crucial milestone for our company, considering our involvement in the exploration and development of what could be one of the largest potash deposits in the United States ."

About Sage Potash Corp.

Sage Potash is a Canadian company vested solely in the Sage Plain Property and intends through sustainable solution mining techniques to become a prominent domestic potash producer within the Paradox Basin situated in Utah . For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) or contact the Company by email at info@sagepotash.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Peter Hogendoorn
CEO & Executive Chairman

Website: www.sagepotash.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur.  Forward-looking statements made in this news release include the anticipated effect of the admission for trading on the OTC on the ability of US investors to participate in the market for the Company's securities, the Company's expectations regarding the development of a trading market in the United States for the Company's common shares, and the Company's expectations regarding the potential development of its properties in the Paradox Basin. Although Sage Potash Corp. believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

SOURCE Sage Potash Corp.

Sage Potash Announces Formation of U.S. Subsidiary, Sage Lithium Corp.

Sage Potash CORP. (TSXV: SAGE) (OTC: SGPTF) ("Sage Potash" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the formation of a U.S. subsidiary, Sage Lithium Corp. ("Sage Lithium"). Due to multi-commodity brines with high Li-K-Br analyses reported from historic oil and gas wells in the area, the Company is encouraged to explore additional potential revenue sources known to occur within the Paradox Basin. The primary objective of Sage Lithium will be to conduct testing for lithium and other soluble saline minerals within the existing brine hosting strata covered by Sage Potash's private mineral lease portfolio. Sage Lithium will be operating in conjunction with its parent company, Sage Potash which is in the process of applying for Class V Authorization by rule to drill two exploration wells that are planned to function as an initial pilot production well and a brine disposal well. Concurrently, Sage Lithium will sample, test, and analyse strata that are amenable to brine extraction for lithium, bromine and other soluble saline minerals.

Potash’s Crucial Role: Boosting Yields and Supporting Eco-Friendly Agriculture

ValueTheMarkets News Commentary As the global population continues to grow, the demand for agricultural production is increasing exponentially. To meet this demand while protecting the environment, sustainable agriculture practices are playing a more important role. One essential nutrient significant in sustainable agriculture is potash, a potassium-rich compound. Here we discuss agricultural protection with regards to BHP Group Ltd (NYSE: BHP), Nutrien Ltd (NYSE: NTR), Sage Potash (TSX.V: SAGE), AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) and Corteva, Inc (NYSE: CTVA).

SAGE POTASH CORP. ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF LAND PACKAGE IN POTASH-RICH PARADOX BASIN EXPANDING SAGE PLAIN PROJECT IN SOUTHERN UTAH

Sage Potash CORP. (TSXV: SAGE) (" Sage Potash " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the expansion of its district-scale potash project situated in Utah's prolific Paradox Basin, known to host extensive underdeveloped world-class potash resources (approximately 2 billion tons, according to the US Geological Survey ).

Additionally to the previously disclosed land portfolio consisting of 83,000 acres of State and Private Mineral leases and BLM prospecting permit applications, the company has negotiated and agreed on terms for the acquisition of 5,118.78  acres of private leases.

Averting Food Crises: The Synergy of Fertilizers and Predictive Analytics for Food Security

Food security is a global concern, with the world's population rising, a struggle to meet climate targets and the war in Ukraine triggering particularly severe disruptions to global markets for critical raw materials. Food crises create human suffering and require emergency relief, which is why we must find ways to prevent them from happening. One route is safeguarding fertilizers, which are critical to enhancing agricultural productivity and crop yields. Another is using predictive analytics. This article discusses fertilizer production with reference to CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF), The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS), IBM (NYSE: IBM), and Sage Potash (TSX.V: SAGE).

SAGE POTASH CORP. PARTNERS WITH LEADING GLOBAL ENGINEERING FIRM RESPEC LLC. TO ADVANCE SAGE PLAINS POTASH PROJECT IN SOUTHERN UTAH

Sage Potash CORP. (TSXV: SAGE) (" Sage Potash " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce its ongoing partnership with RESPEC LLC. ("RESPEC"), a best-in-class global engineering firm specializing in integrated technology solutions for mining, energy, infrastructure, water and natural resources. As leaders in potash solution mining consulting and engineering, RESPEC has successfully executed numerous projects worldwide and consulted for some of the largest potash producers including Rio Tinto, North Atlantic Potash, Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan (PCS) (now Nutrien), CanPacific, Sennen Resources and others.

Beginning in January 2022 , RESPEC was engaged by Sage Potash to reinitiate engineering preparations to include the planning, design and execution of a Phase 1 Drill Hole Program and the preparation of a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) toward the development of a pilot potash production facility. RESPEC will also be completing the corresponding permit applications for the Sage Plains project.

×