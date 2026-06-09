Sage Potash Announces Grant of Stock Options

Sage Potash Announces Grant of Stock Options

Sage Potash Corp. (TSXV: SAGE,OTC:SGPTF) (OTCQB: SGPTF) ("Sage Potash" or the "Company") announces that it has granted a total of 12,050,000 stock options ("Options") to its directors, officers and consultants (including an investor relations service provider) pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan.

Each Option is exercisable into one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.20. The Options granted to directors vested on the date of grant. The Options granted to officers and consultants (other than the investor relations service provider) vest as to 20% immediately upon the date of grant, followed by 20% every six months thereafter until fully vested. The Options granted to the investor relations service provider shall vest as to 20% three months after the date of grant, followed by a further 20% every six months after the original grant date until fully vested.

All Options expire on June 9, 2031 and are subject to regulatory policies.

Confirmation of final finders' fees from last private placement

The Company further wishes to confirm the final finders' fee amounts in respect of its last private placement from those disclosed in its news release of January 28, 2026, announcing the closing of the final tranche of the private placement (the "Financing"). The Company wishes to clarify that the aggregate finders' fees paid to eligible finders in connection with the first and second tranches of the Financing were (i) $752,604 in cash fees including applicable tax; (ii) 3,839,520 finder's warrants; and (iii) 90,000 finder's shares. The terms of the finder's warrants and all other details regarding the Financing remain the same.

About Sage Potash Corp.

Sage Potash Corp. (TSXV: SAGE,OTC:SGPTF) (OTCQB: SGPTF) is dedicated to the development of its flagship Sage Plain Potash Project, located in the Paradox Basin, Utah. With a large and high-grade resource base, the Company is advancing toward its goal of establishing a secure and sustainable domestic potash production platform in the United States. Sage Potash is committed to food security, environmental stewardship, and creating value for shareholders and stakeholders alike.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,
J. Patricio Varas, CEO and Director
1 (236) 521-1521
Website: www.sagepotash.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Marcus van der Made, Investor Relations
IR@sagepotash.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this news release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to future events or future performance of Sage Potash, including with respect to future vesting of the Options. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including, but not limited to, the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion & Analysis available for review under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgement based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300615

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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