SAFE-GUARD CANADA CONTINUES EXPANSION BY ADDING DEDICATED STELLANTIS CANADA FIELD TEAM

Strategic integration brings program administration and field operations under one company, strengthening support for 432 dealers across Canada
Safe-Guard Canada, Ltd., the leading protection products platform for the automotive, marine and powersports industries, today announced the expansion of its partnership with Stellantis Canada through the addition of a 16-person dedicated field sales team supporting 432 stores across the country. Effective October 5, 2026, the team became part of Safe-Guard Canada, bringing field sales support and program administration together under one company and creating a more connected support model for Stellantis Canada dealers.
"We are excited to provide Stellantis Canada with a dedicated field team that strengthens support for its dealer network," said Michel Archambault, General Manager of Safe-Guard Canada. "This partnership reflects the confidence Stellantis Canada has placed in Safe-Guard Canada and creates a strong foundation for delivering consistent, high-quality support to dealers and their customers."
The expansion is designed to provide stability and uninterrupted support across the Stellantis Canada dealer network while creating a closer connection between the field team and Safe-Guard's program administration resources. The team provides hands-on consulting to help dealers improve their operations and finance and insurance (F&I) performance. The consulting includes product training for F&I managers, compliance guidance and support for dealers in delivering Stellantis protection programs.
"Dealers see the greatest value when the people supporting them in the field are closely connected to the teams administering the programs," said David Pryor, president and CEO of Safe-Guard Products International. "Bringing these responsibilities together under Safe-Guard gives us the opportunity to operate with greater consistency, respond more quickly and build on what is already working across the Stellantis Canada network. We are committed to making this a seamless transition for dealers and welcoming the field team into our organization."
"Our priority is to help dealers grow their protection business while giving customers confidence throughout vehicle ownership," said Darius D'Souza, Vice President of Aftersales, Customer Experience, and Training & Protection for Stellantis Canada. "Bringing dedicated field support and program administration together creates a more coordinated approach to training, dealer support and program delivery. Building on the experience of the existing team, this partnership is designed to strengthen dealer profitability and deliver a more consistent customer experience."
With this addition, Safe-Guard Canada now supports more OEMs with dedicated domestic field teams than any direct competitor. The move effectively doubles Safe-Guard Canada's field presence, expanding its ability to deliver hands-on support to dealers across the country. The scale strengthens Safe-Guard's ability to pair customized protection programs with dedicated field resources and its broader technology, training, marketing and customer service capabilities.
For Stellantis Canada dealers, Safe-Guard Canada's expanded structure creates an even stronger support model by pairing an experienced, dedicated field sales team with Safe-Guard's proven program administration capabilities. The enhanced partnership is designed to deliver consistent, uninterrupted support while giving dealers greater access to the expertise, tools and resources that can help strengthen F&I performance, support continued dealer growth and deliver a more consistent customer experience.
About Safe-Guard Canada, Ltd.
Founded in 2001 and based in Mississauga, Ontario, Safe-Guard Canada, Ltd., is the leading platform for branded vehicle protection products for the automotive, marine, and powersports industries. Through its Protection Products Platform, Safe-Guard develops high-quality programs and supports them with unparalleled customer service within its partner network and advanced technology solutions, which are fostered by great sales and marketing support. Safe-Guard is a proud partner to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), top dealer groups and retailers across Canada. Visit safe-guardproducts.com for more information.
About Stellantis
Stellantis N.V. (NYSE / MTA / Euronext Paris: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider. Its storied and iconic brands embody the passion of their visionary founders and today's customers in their innovative products and services, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Powered by our diversity, we lead the way the world moves – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.
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SOURCE Safe-Guard Products International