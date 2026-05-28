Rusoro Announces Grant of Stock Options

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (TSXV: RML,OTC:RMLFF) (the "Company" or "Rusoro") is pleased to announce that, subject to regulatory approval, it has granted incentive stock options to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company to acquire an aggregate of 22,850,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $1.12 (the "Options") in accordance with its 10% rolling Incentive Stock Option Plan. All Options are fully vested as at the date of grant and exercisable for a 10-year term expiring May 28, 2036.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Andre Agapov"
Andre Agapov, President & CEO

For further information, please contact:

Rusoro Mining Ltd.
Gordon Keep
E; gkeep@fiorecorporation.com
T: 604 609-6110

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements:

"This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. This information and statements address future activities, events, plans, developments and projections. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information and statements are frequently identified by words such as "may," "will," "should," "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "intend" and similar terminology, and reflect assumptions, estimates, opinions and analysis made by management of Rusoro Mining Ltd. in light of its experience, current conditions, expectations of future developments and other factors which it believes to be reasonable and relevant. Forward-looking information and statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause Rusoro's actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information and statements and accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed thereon.

Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to vary include but are not limited to the availability of financing; fluctuations in commodity prices; changes to and compliance with applicable laws and regulations, including environmental laws and obtaining requisite permits; political, economic and other risks; as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in our annual and quarterly Management's Discussion and Analysis and in other filings made by us with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available at www.sedarplus.ca. Rusoro Mining Ltd. disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements except as may be required."

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299235

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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