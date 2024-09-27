Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

What Was the Highest Price for Gold? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Heritage Mining Announces Partnership with Altitude Capital Consultants Inc. and Non-Brokered Private Placement

Saga Metals Lists on TSX-V

Pinnacle Silver and Gold Provides Corporate Update and Grants Incentive Stock Options

Saga Metals: Diversified Portfolio of Critical Mineral Assets in Canada’s Top-tier Jurisdictions

Lode Gold Signs Letter of Intent to Execute Tax-Efficient Spin-Out, Creating Two Pure Play Companies

SAGA Metals Completes IPO with Focus on Uranium Exploration and Rio Tinto Partnership

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Saga Metals

SAGA:CA

Element79 Gold Corp

ELEM:CC

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

Sirona Biochem

SBM:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Rumble Resources (ASX:RTR)

Rumble Welcomes New Strategic Investor

Rumble Resources Limited (ASX: RTR) (“Rumble” or the “Company”) is delighted to announce that in line with its stated corporate objective to bring strategic investors into the Company, Rumble has entered into a Subscription Agreement with Bain Resources Holdings Ltd (BRH), an associated company of the large Indian contractor, BGR Mining & Infra Limited (BGR).

HIGHLIGHTS:
  • Bain Resources Holdings, a company associated with the large Indian mining contractor, BGR Mining and Infra Limited, to become a strategic shareholder in Rumble
  • Bain Resources Holdings has subscribed for 25 million shares in Rumble at 4 cents per share for a total investment of $1 million

Peter Harold, Managing Director and CEO commentedWe are privileged to have one of the largest mining contractors in India, through an associate company, become a significant shareholder in Rumble.

BGR Mining & Infra Limited (BGR) have been keen to expand their activities outside of India and we are delighted they have chosen to make a direct investment in Rumble.

BGR are particularly interested in our Western Queen gold project for its near-term cash flow and resource growth potential. Western Queen sits on a mining lease, has existing resources of 163,000ozs averaging 2.4g/t1 and has historical production of 880kt at 7.6g/t for 215,000ozs. BGR are also interested in our Earaheedy zinc-lead- silver project, given the size of the inferred resource, 2.2 million tonnes zinc, 700,000 tonnes lead and 12.6 million ozs silver2 and the potential for it to be a large scale, open pit mining and processing operation in the future.

We look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship with BGR.’’

Details

Under the terms of the Subscription Agreement BRH will subscribe for 25 million shares in Rumble at 4 cents per share for a total investment of $1 million. These new shares will be issued under the Company’s existing placement capacity under ASX Listing Rule

7.1 and will rank equally with existing securities on issue. Rumble will seek quotation of the new shares issued to BRH on the ASX. No broker or advisor was involved in this placement.

About BGR Mining and Infra Limited

BGR Mining & Infra Limited is headquartered in Hyderabad, India, and was founded in 1988 as an engineering contractor (seehttps://www.bgrmining.com). Today, BGR is a major player in the Indian mining industry. It has executed more than 50 projects and currently has an order book of close to US$11 billion.


Click here for the full ASX Release


This article includes content from Rumble Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksrumble resourcesasx:rtrresource investingResource Investing
RTR:AU
The Conversation (0)
Black Canyon (ASX:BCA)

High Grade Manganese Discovered at Wandanya

Australian manganese explorer and developer, Black Canyon Limited (Black Canyon or the Company) (ASX: BCA) is pleased to announce the completion of the W2 and KR2 RC drill program. The maiden drill program completed at W2 has identified potential hydrothermal related stratabound mineralisation with pXRF results confirming high-grade manganese.

Keep reading...Show less
Moho Resources (ASX:MOH)

Moho Resources Company Update

Moho Resources Limited (ASX:MOH) (“Moho”) (“the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its exploration and strategic review.

Keep reading...Show less
Strata Minerals (ASX:SMX)

Completion of Penny South Gold Project Acquisition

Strata Minerals Limited (ASX: SMX or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that it has completed the 100%acquisition of the Penny South Gold Project (E57/1045).

Keep reading...Show less
Laptop, tablet and paper charts.

KPMG: Building New Mines an "Uphill Struggle," but Execs Positive on Sector Long Term

A recent KPMG report reveals that while mining leaders have a positive outlook on the industry's future, they are facing significant obstacles when it comes to bringing new mines into production.

The survey, which gathered insights from 100 mining executives worldwide, primarily in Canada, highlights challenges related to regulatory compliance, community engagement, environmental concerns and access to capital.

The report indicates that while nearly 80 percent of mining leaders are optimistic about the industry's growth prospects over the next five years, their ability to bring new projects to fruition is being hindered by various factors.

Keep reading...Show less
Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited (ASX: RIM) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Description

The suspension of trading in the securities of Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited (‘RIM’) will be lifted immediately following the release by RIM of an announcement regarding the termination of Fifield Project Earn-in Agreement with Golden Plains Resources Pty Ltd.

Keep reading...Show less
Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited

Termination of Fifield Project Earn-in Agreement and Funding Update

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited (Rimfire or the Company) (ASX: RIM) provides the following updates in respect of the Fifield Project, the Avondale Project, funding arrangements and next steps.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

High Grade Manganese Discovered at Wandanya

Moho Resources Company Update

Completion of Penny South Gold Project Acquisition

Flynn Secures $140,000 in Grant Funding for Drilling at Golden Ridge

Related News

Gold Investing

Flynn Secures $140,000 in Grant Funding for Drilling at Golden Ridge

Gold Investing

Brien Lundin: Gold Price Moving, Which Stocks Will Give the Most Torque?

Silver Investing

What Was the Highest Price for Silver? (Updated 2024)

Potash Investing

Highfield to Fund Muga Potash Project Construction via Transactions Worth US$220 Million

Iron Investing

Fortescue Seals US$2.8 Billion Deal with Liebherr to Develop Zero-emission Mining Fleet

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Gold Corp Secures LOI For Launching Tailings Reprocessing Business In Arequipa, Peru

Battery Metals Investing

GMV Minerals Inc. Completes Initial Drilling at Daisy Creek Project in Lander County, Nevada

×