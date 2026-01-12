Rumble Secures Exclusive Video and Live Streaming Rights for The Dan Bongino Show

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM), the Freedom-First technology platform, today announced that it has entered into an exclusive video and live streaming distribution agreement with The Dan Bongino Show. Dan Bongino will return to podcasting with the relaunch of the show beginning February 2, 2026. The agreement grants Rumble exclusive video distribution rights, making it the only platform where audiences can watch the show's daily live stream. The audio-only version of the program will be available across all major podcast platforms. Westwood One will serve as the exclusive sales partner for The Dan Bongino Show.

The relaunch marks Bongino's most extensive digital commitment to date, designed to meet growing audience demand for long-form and in-depth content. The show will stream weekdays from 10:00 a.m to 12:00 p.m. ET and will feature headline analysis, guest interviews, cultural commentary, and highly engaging listener segments.

"I'm excited to get back behind the mic and reconnect directly with the audience," said Bongino. "This show has always been about cutting through the noise and talking honestly about what matters. We're coming back bigger, bolder, and always unfiltered — exactly how people want it."

A two-hour format strengthens the show's position as a major voice in independent media, offering a daily destination for people seeking commentary in a long-form, on-demand format. Audiences can watch full episodes exclusively on Rumble and listen to the podcast across multiple platforms.

"We're thrilled to welcome Dan Bongino back to Rumble! His voice has been a cornerstone of free speech and independent media, and his return marks a powerful moment for our platform," said Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski. "Dan Bongino was America's number one livestreamer on most days, and on some days, he was number one on the planet. Having Dan's livestream exclusively on Rumble marks a new era, one where Rumble takes the lead going into the 2026 midterms."

Rumble and Cumulus Media's Westwood One enjoy a strong strategic partnership, which was announced last August. The partnership maximizes advertising opportunities for brand partners by packaging assets to create unique and exclusive multi-platform solutions.

