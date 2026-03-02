Rumble Names Maurice Edelson as General Counsel & Corporate Secretary

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM), the Freedom-First technology platform, announced that Maurice F. Edelson will join the company today as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. Edelson brings with him more than 25 years of legal, strategic, and business experience in the media, arts, and entertainment industries.   

"Maurice Edelson has a unique combination of professional experiences, spanning industries related to Rumble and our mission," said Rumble founder and CEO Chris Pavlovski. "Bringing him on board reinforces our commitment to creative freedom, as we are always defending the right to free expression and a decentralized Internet. We can't wait to work with Maurice to keep cementing Rumble as the destination for creators, and to continue to grow out our tech and cloud business."

"I eagerly look forward to helping to advance Rumble's mission and business," Edelson said. "There is no more important work than supporting creativity, freedom of expression, and access to the technology that enables it."

Edelson previously served as Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer for WWE Inc. and as EVP and General Counsel for Time Inc., where he also directed corporate strategy and mergers and acquisitions during his tenure of over 15 years. He has also held roles at Time Warner Inc., Viacom Inc., The Juilliard School, and, most recently, as CEO of a private foundation. 

Edelson began his law career at Cravath, Swaine & Moore after receiving his law degree from Columbia Law School, his Master's in Business Administration from Harvard Business School, and his undergraduate degree from Vassar College. 

ABOUT RUMBLE

Rumble is a Freedom-First technology platform with a mission to protect a free and open internet. The platform spans cloud, AI, and digital media, including its namesake video service, and is built on a foundation of customer independence and free speech.

Contact: press@rumble.com

###


News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Rumble IncRUMNASDAQ:RUM
RUM
The Conversation (0)
Orpheus Uranium

Government Approvals for Advanced-Stage Activities Received, Whilst On-Ground Exploration Activities Commence at Mt Douglas Project, NT

Orpheus Uranium Limited (ASX: ORP) (Orpheus or the Company) is pleased to announce that on-ground exploration activities have commenced within the Company’s Mt Douglas Project in the Northern Territory (see Figure 1 & Figure 2). HighlightsGeological reconnaissance and sampling have commenced at... Keep Reading...
Australasian Metals Limited

Option to Acquire High Pure Quartz Project in the Northern Territory

Australasian Metals Limited (ASX: A8G, Australasian or the Company) is pleased to advise that the Company has entered into an Option Agreement with Verdant Minerals Limited regarding the Dingo Hole High Pure Quartz Project (EL31078) (Dingo Hole HPQ Project). The acquisition of the highly... Keep Reading...
Bryah Resources

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

This report summarises the exploration and corporate activities of Bryah Resources Limited (“Bryah” or “the Company”) during the quarter ended 30th June 2023. HIGHLIGHTS: Gabanintha Copper-Nickel Project (100%) Australian Vanadium Limited (AVL) executed a $49 million grant agreement under the... Keep Reading...
Bryah Resources

Drilling At Brumby West To Extend Manganese Resource

Bryah Resources Limited (ASX: BYH, “Bryah” or “the Company”) in conjunction with OM (Manganese) Ltd (OMM) is pleased to announce manganese drilling results at its 49% owned Bryah Basin manganese project. The results are part of the program drilled in December 2022. Bryah (49%) and OMM (51%) have... Keep Reading...
Tinley's Provides Answers to Frequent Shareholder Questions

Tinley's Provides Answers to Frequent Shareholder Questions

The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE: TNY) (OTCQX: TNYBF) ("Tinley's" or the "Company") is pleased to provide answers to questions received from shareholders about the Company's operations and its recent announcements to the markets.Why isn't Beckett's available in Ontario? When will it be... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Nuvau Closes Acquisition of Matagami Property from Glencore

Glacier Lake Announces Share Consolidation Ratio Change

NextSource Materials Signs Agreement for the Supply of Graphite Fines as Additional Source of Feedstock for its Battery Anode Facility in Abu Dhabi

NextSource Materials Announces CFO Transition

Related News

platinum investing

Rakuten Launches New Japanese Platinum Investment Fund

gold investing

As Gold Investment Surges, Fake Platforms and AI Drive New Fraud Wave

base metals investing

Nuvau Closes Acquisition of Matagami Property from Glencore

battery metals investing

NextSource Materials Signs Agreement for the Supply of Graphite Fines as Additional Source of Feedstock for its Battery Anode Facility in Abu Dhabi

battery metals investing

NextSource Materials Announces CFO Transition

oil and gas investing

Angkor Resources Announces Stock Option Grant

base metals investing

Bold Ventures Inc.: Invitation to PDAC 2026 Booth 2610