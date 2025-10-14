Rumble is Fully Accessible in France After Court Ruling

Rumble ( NASDAQ:RUM ), the video-sharing platform and cloud services provider, today announced that the platform is once again fully accessible in France. The court ruled that an email from a Cabinet official is not an enforceable action. Rumble is therefore restoring access to its video platform in France.

Background: In 2022, a French government official emailed Rumble to demand the removal of certain content on the platform or face legal action.  Rather than censor content, Rumble blocked access to its platform in France. As a result of this ruling, Rumble is now restoring access to users in France.

Rumble founder and Chief Executive Officer Chris Pavlovski issued the following statement: "Freedom wins out again, and we are thrilled that the French people will once again have access to the Rumble public square, where the free exchange of ideas happens around the clock. France has a rich history of fighting for individual freedoms, which aligns seamlessly with Rumble, as we are a freedom-first platform in everything we do. We look forward to turning the page in France and beginning a new chapter."

ABOUT RUMBLE

Rumble is a high-growth video platform and cloud services provider, founded in 2013 by entrepreneur Chris Pavlovski, which is creating an independent infrastructure intended to make it impervious to cancellation or censorship by Big Tech. Rumble's mission is to restore the internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit: corp.rumble.com .

Contact: press@rumble.com

###


