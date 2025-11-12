Rumble Announces Participation in the 14th Annual ROTH Technology Conference

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM) ("Rumble" or the "Company"), the Freedom-First technology platform, today announced that management will participate in the 14 th Annual ROTH Technology Conference, taking place on November 19, 2025, at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York, NY.

Members of Rumble's management team will be available to host one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Rumble's management please contact your ROTH conference representative or reach out to investor relations at investors@rumble.com

ABOUT RUMBLE

Rumble is a Freedom-First technology platform with a mission to protect a free and open internet. The platform spans cloud, AI, and digital media, including its namesake video service, and is built on a foundation of customer independence and free speech.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Shannon Devine
MZ Group, MZ North America
203-741-8811
investors@rumble.com

Source: Rumble Inc.


