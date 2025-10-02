Rumble and Perplexity Enter into a Strategic Partnership

Collaboration to drive improved video discovery on Rumble by leveraging Perplexity AI tools

Rumble will introduce a new bundled subscription offer combining Perplexity Pro with Rumble Premium

Partnership includes an advertising commitment from Perplexity to promote its new AI-based browser Comet to the Rumble audience

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM), the video sharing platform and cloud services provider, today announced a strategic partnership with Perplexity, the AI-powered answer engine.

The partnership includes several initiatives, including the integration of Perplexity's AI-powered tools to drive more discoverability on Rumble.com, the introduction of a new subscription bundle combining Rumble Premium with Perplexity Pro, and the promotion of Perplexity's new product Comet across the Rumble ecosystem, including the Rumble Advertising Center.

The collaboration addresses a fundamental product challenge in digital video: helping users discover relevant content in an increasingly crowded media landscape. By integrating Perplexity's AI search technology into Rumble.com, the partnership aims to improve content discoverability for both creators seeking to reach their audiences and viewers looking for specific topics or discussions.

"We are thrilled to partner with Perplexity as we dive deeper into the AI space across our customer base," said Rumble founder and CEO Chris Pavlovski. "We are excited that Perplexity is tapping Rumble's audience to drive their launch of Comet and also to find new opportunities with their subscription product Perplexity Pro," he added. "On the product side, we are excited to work with Perplexity and their AI technologies to drive substantial improvements to the discoverability across our platform."

"Every video platform faces the challenge of connecting viewers with content that matches their interests," said Dmitry Shevelenko, Chief Business Officer at Perplexity. "Our search technology is designed to understand user intent and surface relevant results efficiently. We're focused on bringing these capabilities to Rumble's platform while introducing their community to Comet's browsing innovations."

Comet, Perplexity's AI-powered browser, transforms how users interact with web content by providing contextual assistance and intelligent search capabilities. The browser serves as a personal AI assistant that learns with users and enables deeper engagement with online content across any website.

The collaboration reflects both companies' focus on technology solutions that enhance user experience in digital media consumption. As video content continues to proliferate across platforms, partnerships like this demonstrate the industry's movement toward AI-enhanced discovery and engagement tools.

The integration of Perplexity's search technology into Rumble.com will be rolled out progressively, with the subscription bundle and Comet browser promotion launching in conjunction with the enhanced search capabilities.

ABOUT RUMBLE

Rumble is a high-growth video platform and cloud services provider that is creating an independent infrastructure. Rumble's mission is to restore the internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit: corp.rumble.com .

Contact: press@rumble.com

ABOUT PERPLEXITY

Perplexity is an AI-powered answer engine that draws from credible sources in real time to accurately answer questions with in-line citations, perform deep research, and more. Founded in 2022, the company's mission is to serve the world's curiosity by bridging the gap between traditional search engines and AI-driven interfaces. Each week, Perplexity answers more than 150 million questions globally. Perplexity is available in the app store and online at www.perplexity.com

Contact: press@perplexity.ai


Rumble IncRUMNASDAQ:RUM
