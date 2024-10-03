Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

RUA GOLD Targets Significant Epithermal Gold System in the Hauraki Goldfield, New Zealand

RUA GOLD Targets Significant Epithermal Gold System in the Hauraki Goldfield, New Zealand

Rua Gold Inc. (TSXV: RUA) (OTCQB: NZAUF) (WKN: A4010V) ("Rua Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration update for its Glamorgan Project in the Hauraki Goldfield, on the North Island of New Zealand and situated 2.8km north of OceanaGold Corporation's ("OceanaGold's") Wharekirauponga Project ("WKP") which has indicated resources of 1.01 Moz at 15.9 gt1.

The Company was granted a Minimum Impact Access Agreement ("MIA") from the Department of Conservation ("DoC") for its Glamorgan Project in August 2024. Following this, the exploration team was mobilized and has made excellent progress, including:

  • collecting 2,000 of the planned 3,000 soil sample program;

  • completing the first full phase of UAV drone magnetic geophysical surveying; and

  • commencing ground geological mapping.

Based on initial surface soil geochemistry, interpreted geophysical structures, and geological mapping, there is preliminary evidence that the Glamorgan Project has the hallmarks of a significant epithermal gold system, with surface features similar to the adjacent WKP gold deposit. Further exploration work is required to confirm whether a significant epithermal gold system exists.

Following its surface exploration work, the Company will design a drill program and apply for a full Access Agreement by the end of the year to commence drilling at the Glamorgan Project.

On March 7, 2024, OceanaGold included the accelerated development of WKP in New Zealand's newly introduced Fast Track Approvals Bill, creating a road map for Rua Gold. This Bill was introduced by the New Zealand Government in March 2024, and aims to provide a streamlined 'one stop shop' decision-making process to facilitate the delivery of infrastructure and development projects, including mining projects with significant regional or national benefits.

Robert Eckford, CEO, commented: "This is pleasing progress on the ground at our Glamorgan Project, and important verification of the historical work of Newmont and OceanaGold. The preliminary evidence of an epithermal system gives strong encouragement to have drill locations selected by the end of the year. The geology in the region is exceptional, as evidenced by the results coming from OceanaGold's nearby WKP project, and we see the exact same surface features at our Glamorgan Project. We have mobilized a highly experienced operating team with decades of region-specific geological knowledge."

Geochemistry

Preliminary pXRF soil results of the initial 1083 samples show strong arsenic anomalism (max 981ppm As) in southwest and northeast zones mirroring the historical trends. Arsenic is a reliable pathfinder closely associated in many gold deposits. These results complement the data collected from previous work of Newmont and OceanaGold soil analysis. Observed surface quartz vein outcrop (recognised by the soil teams) lie central to these geochemical anomalies. Initial gold results are anticipated in late October 2024.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10755/225438_8f300f7a042cdba9_007.jpg

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10755/225438_8f300f7a042cdba9_007full.jpg

Geological Mapping

Detailed Anaconda style geological mapping has highlighted outcropping quartz veins, breccias and silicified alteration enveloping this veining. Strong banding, quartz-adularia, quartz breccia, and platy quartz after calcite are described in situ. The range of veins, and geographic spread of the vein and alteration observed indicate exposure of a very large fossil epithermal gold system.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10755/225438_8f300f7a042cdba9_008.jpg

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10755/225438_8f300f7a042cdba9_008full.jpg

Magnetic (UAV Drone) Surveying

Ultra detailed magnetic surveying over a 3 kilometre by 5 kilometre area has provided a glimpse of very strong northeast structural faulting, along with circular features interpreted to represent rhyolitic domes adjacent to andesite flow units. These observations on the raw total magnetic field are preliminary. As the Company works on filtering the data, they will be looking to identify features of magnetite destruction (alteration) that accompanies and envelopes significant epithermal mineralisation.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10755/225438_8f300f7a042cdba9_009.jpg

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10755/225438_8f300f7a042cdba9_009full.jpg

Environmental Studies

Work has commenced to establish baseline environmental requirements on drill sites as we work to submit our Access Agreement to allow for drilling. This work is ongoing and will be submitted before the end of the year.

About Glamorgan

Rua Gold's Glamorgan Project comprises of over 4,600 hectares in the Hauraki district, on the North Island of New Zealand. The district has produced over 15 million ounces of gold and 60 million ounces of silver, and is home to OceanaGold's most significant pipeline project, WKP, which has indicated resources of 1.01 Moz at 15.9 g/t2.

Rua Gold's Chief Operating Officer, Simon Henderson had previously joint-ventured both the Glamorgan Project and WKP Project and was a leading member of the exploration team that led to its discovery.

Grant of Deferred Share Units

The Company also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 392,363 deferred share units ("DSUs") to non-executive directors of the Company at a deemed price of $0.169 per DSU. The DSUs were granted in consideration for services provided by the non-executive directors for the period from July 1, 2024 to September 30, 2024. The DSUs were granted under the Company's Deferred Share Unit Plan adopted on April 17, 2024, and are subject to a one-year vesting period. Each DSU entitles the holder to receive one share of the Company at the time the holder ceases to be a director of the Company.

About Rua Gold

Rua Gold is an exploration company, strategically focused on two prolific gold districts in New Zealand with proven high-grade gold deposits, with a team that has a track record of success.

The Company controls the Reefton Gold District as the dominant landholder in the Reefton Goldfield on New Zealand's South Island. Rua Gold will have approximately 120,000 hectares of tenements (upon successful completion of the purchase of Reefton Resources Pty Limited, see announcement on July 15, 2024), in a district that historically produced over 2.0 million ounces of gold grading between 9 and 50 grams per tonne.

The Company's Glamorgan Project, a highly prospective project located within the North Islands' Hauraki district. It is within 3 kms of OceanaGold's biggest gold mining project, WKP. The Hauraki district has produced an impressive 15 million ounces of gold and 60 million ounces of silver. This project solidifies Rua Gold's position as a leading high-grade gold explorer in the region.

For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

QAQC Soil Samples

A bulk sample of ~0.5-1 kg was collected in the field at the Company's Waihi base, and couriered to RGL's office for preparation. Samples were dried in a customized incubator, set at 38°C, for a minimum of two days. Once the samples were fully dried, they were sieved to

A 50-100-g fine-sieved (

ALS Brisbane is independent to Rua Gold.

Technical Information

Simon Henderson CP, AUSIMM, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure contained herein.

Rua Gold Contact

Robert Eckford

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +1 604 655 7354

Email: reckford@RUAGOLD.com

Website: www.RUAGOLD.com

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-Looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and specifically include statements regarding: the Company's strategies, expectations, planned operations or future actions, including but not limited to exploration and drilling programs at the Glamorgan Project; and regulatory approvals therefor. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. A variety of inherent risks, uncertainties and factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, affect the operations, performance and results of the Company and its business, and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results expressed or implied by forward looking statements. Some of these risks, uncertainties and factors include: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; risks related to the effects of the Russia-Ukraine war; risks related to climate change; operational risks in exploration, delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration projects or capital expenditures; the actual results of current exploration activities; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; changes in labour costs and other costs and expenses or equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, including but not limited to environmental hazards, flooding or unfavourable operating conditions and losses, insurrection or war, delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing, and commodity prices. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements and reference should also be made to the Company's base shelf prospectus dated July 11, 2024 (the "Base Shelf Prospectus"), and prospectus supplement dated July 19, 2024 to the Base Shelf Prospectus, filed under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca for a description of additional risk factors.

Forward-Looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

1 Based on OceanaGold's reported Resources and Reserves for the year ended 2023, see Resources and Reserves Annual Statement, February 21, 2024 for more details.

2 Based on OceanaGold's reported Resources and Reserves for the year ended 2023, see Resources and Reserves Annual Statement, February 21, 2024 for more details.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/225438

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

RUA GOLD Announces New and Amended Marketing Contracts

RUA GOLD Announces New and Amended Marketing Contracts

Rua Gold Inc. (TSXV: RUA) (OTC: NZAUF) (WKN: A4010V) (" Rua Gold " or the " Company ") announces that it has amended marketing contracts with two service providers and entered into one new marketing contract. In accordance with TSX Venture Exchange Policy 3.4 Investor Relations, Promotional and Market-Making Activities details of each new engagement or amendment are discussed below. The new marketing agreement and the amended marketing agreements remain subject to approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

RUA GOLD logo (CNW Group/Rua Gold Inc.)

Amendment to Marketing Contract with MMG Market Medium GmbH & Co. KG

Further to the Company's news release of February 27, 2024 , in which the Company announced its 12-month marketing engagement of MMG Market Medium GmbH & Co. KG ("MMG"), the Company has entered into an amending agreement with MMG dated August 22, 2024 (the "MMG Amending Agreement") to amend the marketing services agreement with MMG dated February 1, 2024 (the "Original MMG Agreement"). Pursuant to the MMG Amending Agreement, the Company and MMG have agreed to reduce the marketing budget allocated from the Company to MMG from C$700,000 to €400,000 (approximately C$600,000 ). Additionally, the Company and MMG have agreed to revise MMG's service fee from C$115,500 to €66,000 (approximately C$100,000 ), representing 16.5% of the budget allocated by the Company for such services. The difference between the initially contemplated service fee of C$115,500 and the revised service fee of €66,000 shall be credited by MMG to the marketing budget. All other terms of the Original MMG Agreement remain unamended. In connection with the MMG Amending Agreement and in addition to the service fee previously paid, the Company has provided a cash advance of €100,000 to MMG, which shall be applied towards the revised marketing budget.

MMG is a service provider who specializes in online marketing and investor relations services specializing in the European market and is based in Germany . MMG is headed by CEO, Christina Hammer . As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, MMG (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company and has an arm's-length relationship with the Company. The Company will not issue any securities to MMG as compensation for its marketing service. For more information regarding the Company's engagement of MMG, please refer to its news release dated February 27, 2024 .

Amendment to Marketing Contract with Direct to Investor Media, LLC

Further to the Company's news release of February 27, 2024 , in which the Company announced its 12-month marketing engagement of Direct to Investor Media, LLC ("D2I"), the Company has entered into an amending agreement with D2I dated August 22, 2024 (the "D2I Amending Agreement") to amend the marketing services agreement with D2I dated February 1, 2024 (the "Original D2I Agreement"). Pursuant to the D2I Amending Agreement, the Company and D2I have agreed to increase D2I's marketing budget from C$300,000 to C$450,000 (the "D2I Budget"). As compensation for its marketing services, D2I shall be entitled to retain a marketing services fee equal to 20% of the D2I Budget. All other terms of the Original D2I Agreement remain unamended.

D2I is a California based company who specializes in consulting, advertising, media, email, and creative services for the purpose of advertising and promoting its clients and their brands. D2I is headed by its CEO, David Bogart . As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, D2I (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company and has an arm's-length relationship with the Company. The Company will not issue any securities to D2I as compensation for its marketing service. For more information regarding the Company's engagement of D2I, please refer to its news release dated February 27, 2024 .

New Marketing Agreement with   2686362 Ontario Corporation dba CanaCom Group

The Company has entered into a Services Agreement dated August 12, 2024 (the "CanaCom Agreement") with 2686362 Ontario Corporation dba CanaCom Group ("CanaCom Group") pursuant to which CanaCom Group has agreed to provide digital content, marketing and media distribution services to the Company. Pursuant to the terms of the CanaCom Agreement, such marketing services are to be provided over a 12-month period, for a fee of C$80,000 plus applicable taxes. CanaCom Group is a full-service marketing agency based in Oakville, Ontario and is headed by Jordan Lutz . CanaCom Group provides digital marketing awareness via advertising through its fully owned platform theDeepDive.ca, which includes both video and written content coverage of Canadian small-cap stories. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, CanaCom Group (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company and has an arm's-length relationship with the Company. The Company will not issue any securities to CanaCom as compensation for its marketing service.

About Rua Gold

Rua Gold (TSXV: RUA) (OTCQB: NZAUF) (WKN: A4010V) is a new entrant to the gold mining space, specializing in gold exploration and discovery in New Zealand . Upon closing of the transaction with Siren Gold Limited announced in July 2024 , the Company will have permits enveloping 90% of the Reefton Goldfield in New Zealand's South Island. This district has a rich history dating back to the gold rush in the late 1800s. The Company also has a highly prospective tenement package in the North Island, located within 3 kms of OceanaGold's biggest pipeline project, Wharekirauponga. Rua Gold combines traditional prospecting practices with modern technologies to uncover and capitalize on valuable gold deposits.

The Company is committed to responsible and sustainable exploration, which is evident in its professional planning and execution. The Company aims to minimize its environmental impact and to execute on its projects with key stakeholders in mind. Rua Gold has a highly skilled team of New Zealand professionals who possess extensive knowledge and experience in geology, geochemistry, and geophysical exploration technology.

For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

Website: www.RUAGOLD.com

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and specifically include the TSX Venture Exchange's approval of the CanaCom Agreement, the MMG Amending Agreement, and the D2I Amending Agreement and the provision of the marketing services contemplated therein. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. A variety of inherent risks, uncertainties and factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, affect the operations, performance and results of the Company and its business, and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results expressed or implied by forward looking statements. Some of these risks, uncertainties and factors include: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; risks related to the effects of the Russia - Ukraine war; risks related to climate change; operational risks in exploration, delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration projects or capital expenditures; the actual results of current exploration activities; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; changes in labour costs and other costs and expenses or equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, including but not limited to environmental hazards, flooding or unfavourable operating conditions and losses, insurrection or war, delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing, and commodity prices. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements and reference should also be made to the Company's annual information form dated April 19, 2024 , filed under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca for a description of additional risk factors.

Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

SOURCE Rua Gold Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2024/23/c5048.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

PROSPECT RIDGE ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF COPPER RIDGE DRILL PROGRAM AT KNAUSS CREEK PROJECT

PROSPECT RIDGE ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF COPPER RIDGE DRILL PROGRAM AT KNAUSS CREEK PROJECT

Prospect Ridge Resources Corp . (the " Company " or " Prospect Ridge ") (CSE: PRR) (OTC: PRRSF) (FRA: OED) is pleased to announce the successful completion of its inaugural drilling program at the Copper Ridge zone within the Knauss Creek property, located south of the Golden Triangle, near Terrace, British Columbia . These are the first drill holes in a newly identified target. The data collected from these first-ever drill holes will help inform the next steps in the Company's exploration program at Knauss Creek.

Knauss Creek Project Update

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Dynasty Gold Begins Phase Two 2024 Drilling at Thundercloud

Dynasty Gold Begins Phase Two 2024 Drilling at Thundercloud

Dynasty Gold Corp. (TSXV: DYG) (FSE: D5G1) (OTC Pink: DGDCF) ("Dynasty" or the "Company") is pleased to announce phase two of the Company's 2024 exploration program has started and its crew arrived at its Thundercloud property in the Archean Manitou-Stormy Lakes Greenstone belt, 47 kilometers southeast of Dryden in northwestern Ontario.

"Drill results released on September 23, confirming grades up to 24.53 g/t gold within a broad zone of mineralization at Pelham, demonstrate the continuity of high-grade gold discovered in 2022 and 2023. These high-grade assay results have significantly expanded the resource (NI 43-101 Resource Estimate Report, dated September 27, 2021) in tonnage and grade," said Ivy Chong, president and CEO of Dynasty Gold Corp. "With additional drilling this fall and into next year, and gold trading above $2,600 an ounce, we anticipate the resource could expand considerably when the NI 43-101 Resource Estimate Report is updated."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Zodiac Gold Announces Exclusivity Agreement and Exploration Funding

Zodiac Gold Announces Exclusivity Agreement and Exploration Funding

Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) ("Zodiac Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an exclusivity agreement (the "Exclusivity Agreement") with Mable and Fable Limited ("Mable and Fable" or the "Investor"), an arm's-length private equity group focused on West African investments across various sectors including natural resources, banking, real estate, agriculture, and infrastructure sectors.

Pursuant to the Exclusivity Agreement, Zodiac Gold has agreed to negotiate exclusively with the Investor until December 31, 2024 with respect to a potential investment or strategic transaction between Zodiac Gold and the Investor. In exchange, the Investor has agreed to pay a US$2 million deposit to the Company (the "Deposit"), of which US$1 million will be funded immediately and US$1 million will be funded within 30 days.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Element79 Gold Corp Secures LOI For Launching Tailings Reprocessing Business In Arequipa, Peru

Element79 Gold Corp Secures LOI For Launching Tailings Reprocessing Business In Arequipa, Peru

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, BC September 26, 2024 TheNewswire Element79 Gold Corp (CSE: ELEM, OTC: ELMGF, FSE: 7YS0, Hereinafter "Element79 Gold") a mining company focused on gold and silver committed to maximizing shareholder value through responsible mining practices and sustainable development of its projects is pleased to announce the signing of a Letter of Intent (LOI) with S.M.R.L. PALAZA 16 (" Palaza "), marking a significant milestone in the Company's strategic efforts to restart the Lucero mine and concentrate its focus in the Arequipa, Peru region. This agreement represents a unique and substantial economic opportunity for both parties involved, with multiple additional social and environmental benefits for the local region and community.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Couloir Capital Is Pleased to Announce It Has Initiated Research Coverage on Silver Crown Royalties

Couloir Capital Is Pleased to Announce It Has Initiated Research Coverage on Silver Crown Royalties

Couloir Capital is pleased to announce it has initiated research coverage on Silver Crown Royalties Inc. (CBOE CA: SCRI) (OTCQX: SLCRF) ("SCRI," or "Company"). The new report by Couloir Capital's Mining Analyst, Tim Wright, MSc., CFA, is titled "An emerging pure-play silver royalty company."

Report excerpt: "With the royalty and streaming business model, the royalty/streaming company provides funds to an operation (exploration, mining, mill, autoclave) in need of capital and, in return, either receive a portion of future revenue generated by an operation (royalty) or a portion of the physical metal produced (streaming). Royalties often cover multiple minerals or metals and offer no investor protection but are generally registered on title. Streams offer minimal protection for investors, are generally not registered on title, tend to cover a single element/mineral, and are considered a secured debt instrument. Registered on title means that a royalty/streaming agreement is legally recognized and attached to the property itself. This ensures that the rights to receive proceeds from any production remain intact if the property is transferred or sold.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Couloir Capital is Pleased to Announce it has Initiated Research Coverage on Prospect Ridge Resources

Couloir Capital is Pleased to Announce it has Initiated Research Coverage on Prospect Ridge Resources

Couloir Capital is pleased to announce it has initiated research coverage Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. (CNX: PRR) ("PRR," or "Company"). The new report by Couloir's Senior Mining Analyst, Ron Wortel, MBA, P.Eng. Q.P., is titled "Extending the Golden Triangle with High-Grade Discoveries."

Report excerpt: "Prospect Ridge Resource Corporation is a Canadian-based public junior exploration company. The Company is exploring gold-silver-copper-rich mineralization on its Knauss Creek and Holy Grail projects south of the Golden Triangle region of BC. The Company is financed to conduct its initial +2,000 m drilling program on its highest priority target, Copper Ridge. They raised over $5.2 million earlier in 2024, a positive indication of support for their management team and the projects."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

PROSPECT RIDGE ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF COPPER RIDGE DRILL PROGRAM AT KNAUSS CREEK PROJECT

Skyharbour Enters Into Agreement to Option South Dufferin and Bolt Uranium Projects Located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

CHARBONE Hydrogen Expands Expertise with Strategic Partnership to Lead in White Hydrogen Sector

Charbone Hydrogene etend son expertise grace a un partenariat strategique pour mener le secteur de l'hydrogene blanc

Energy Investing

Skyharbour Enters Into Agreement to Option South Dufferin and Bolt Uranium Projects Located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE Hydrogen Expands Expertise with Strategic Partnership to Lead in White Hydrogen Sector

Oil and Gas Investing

Charbone Hydrogene etend son expertise grace a un partenariat strategique pour mener le secteur de l'hydrogene blanc

Energy Investing

Baselode Reports High-Grade Uranium Assays on its ACKIO Prospect

Resource Investing

High Grade Shallow Resource to Unlock Value at Burns Central

Lithium Investing

White Cliff Minerals Limited (ASX: WCN) – Trading Halt

Tungsten Investing

Significant Tungsten and Critical Minerals Assays, Cleveland Project

