RTX's Raytheon delivers first PhantomStrike® radar for Korea Aerospace Industries' FA-50 fleet

RTX's Raytheon delivers first PhantomStrike® radar for Korea Aerospace Industries' FA-50 fleet

Next-generation radar provides superior battlespace situational awareness

Raytheon, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, has delivered the first PhantomStrike® radar to Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) for their FA-50 Light Combat Aircraft fleet.

PhantomStrike is a first-of-its-kind, fully air-cooled, high efficiency Gallium Nitride, fire-control radar that is designed to provide long-range threat detection, tracking and targeting. At nearly half the cost of a typical fire control radar, it delivers superior radar capability due to its faster, more agile digital beam, advanced target detection and resistance to jamming.

"In an increasingly complex and contested battlespace, aircrew need to make informed, split-second decisions to ensure mission success," said Dan Theisen, president of Advanced Products and Solutions at Raytheon. "Delivering the first PhantomStrike system to KAI marks a pivotal step in equipping our customers with the advanced technology needed to maintain a decisive advantage in combat."

PhantomStrike is designed for size, weight, and power constrained platforms that include uncrewed and light-attack aircraft, fighter jets and helicopters. It harnesses the fire control power of a fighter in its lightest form factor ever – weighing nearly half of a modern active electronically scanned array radar.

PhantomStrike is approved to be exported as a Direct Commercial Sale product.  This year, Raytheon completed a series of flight tests on its Multi-Program Testbed aircraft, demonstrating air-to-air and air-to-ground performance, and delivered a lab unit for aircraft integration testing in August.

Production of PhantomStrike takes place in Forest, Miss.; Tucson, Ariz.; and Scotland, with support from Raytheon UK.

About Raytheon
Raytheon, an RTX business, is a leading provider of defense solutions to help the U.S. government, our allies and partners defend their national sovereignty and ensure their security. For more than 100 years, Raytheon has developed new technologies and enhanced existing capabilities in integrated air and missile defense, smart weapons, missiles, advanced sensors and radars, interceptors, space-based systems, hypersonics and missile defense across land, air, sea and space.

About RTX
RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 185,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2024 sales of more than $80 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact corporatepr@rtx.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rtxs-raytheon-delivers-first-phantomstrike-radar-for-korea-aerospace-industries-fa-50-fleet-302589374.html

SOURCE RTX

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

RTXNYSE:RTXTech Investing
RTX
The Conversation (0)
SAGA Metals Updates On Rio Tinto's Field Progress at Optioned Legacy Lithium Project

SAGA Metals Updates On Rio Tinto's Field Progress at Optioned Legacy Lithium Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAGA Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) , a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery, is pleased to provide an update on the 2024 field program at the Legacy... Keep Reading...
Charger Metals

Drilling Commences at Lake Johnston

Charger Metals NL (ASX: CHR, “Charger” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that RC drilling is underway at its Lake Johnston Lithium Project (“Lake Johnston”), in Western Australia. This work is being funded by Rio Tinto Exploration Pty Limited (“RTX”) pursuant to RTX’s farm-in agreement... Keep Reading...
NVIDIA Brings AI Assistants to Life With GeForce RTX AI PCs

NVIDIA Brings AI Assistants to Life With GeForce RTX AI PCs

COMPUTEX -- NVIDIA today announced new NVIDIA RTX ™ technology to power AI assistants and digital humans running on new GeForce RTX ™ AI laptops. NVIDIA unveiled Project G-Assist — an RTX-powered AI assistant technology demo that provides context-aware help for PC games and apps. The Project... Keep Reading...
NVIDIA Releases Digital Human Microservices, Paving Way for Future of Generative AI Avatars

NVIDIA Releases Digital Human Microservices, Paving Way for Future of Generative AI Avatars

COMPUTEX -- NVIDIA today announced the general availability of NVIDIA ACE generative AI microservices to accelerate the next wave of digital humans, as well as new generative AI breakthroughs coming soon to the platform. Companies in customer service, gaming and healthcare are the first to adopt... Keep Reading...
NVIDIA Announces Financial Results for First Quarter Fiscal 2025

NVIDIA Announces Financial Results for First Quarter Fiscal 2025

Record quarterly revenue of $26.0 billion, up 18% from Q4 and up 262% from a year ago Record quarterly Data Center revenue of $22.6 billion, up 23% from Q4 and up 427% from a year ago Ten-for-one forward stock split effective June 7, 2024 Quarterly cash dividend raised 150% to $0.01 per share on... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE annonce une alliance strategique avec un important producteur de gaz industriel americain

CHARBONE annonce une alliance strategique avec un important producteur de gaz industriel americain

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - le 20 octobre 2025 CORPORATION CHARBONE (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (« CHARBONE » ou la « Société »), un producteur et distributeur nord-américain spécialisé dans l'hydrogène propre à Ultra Haute Pureté (« UHP ») et les gaz... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE Announces a Strategic Alliance with a Leading U.S. Industrial Gas Producer

CHARBONE Announces a Strategic Alliance with a Leading U.S. Industrial Gas Producer

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec, October 20, 2025 TheNewswire - CHARBONE CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (" CHARBONE " or the " Company "), a North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity (" UHP ") hydrogen and strategic industrial gases... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE annonce un financement de reglements de dettes par emission d'unites totalisant 0,5M$

CHARBONE annonce un financement de reglements de dettes par emission d'unites totalisant 0,5M$

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec, le 17 octobre 2025 TheNewswire - CORPORATION CHARBONE (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (« CHARBONE » ou la « Société »), un producteur et distributeur nord-américain spécialisé dans l'hydrogène propre à Ultra Haute Pureté (« UHP ») et les gaz... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE Announces Closing of Units for Debt Financing Totaling $0.5M

CHARBONE Announces Closing of Units for Debt Financing Totaling $0.5M

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec, October 17, 2025 TheNewswire - CHARBONE CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (" CHARBONE " or the " Company "), a North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity (" UHP ") hydrogen and strategic industrial gases,... Keep Reading...
Convertible Note and Placement

Convertible Note and Placement

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Convertible Note and PlacementDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Norway Innovation Centre for Robotics and Prototype Tank

Norway Innovation Centre for Robotics and Prototype Tank

Provaris Energy (PV1:AU) has announced Norway Innovation Centre for Robotics and Prototype TankDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

High-grade gold assays returned in Menzies DD drilling

Maiden Drilling Results from Mt Solitary

FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES C$8 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Basin Energy Ltd Significant Mineralisation Confirmed In Sweden

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

High-grade gold assays returned in Menzies DD drilling

Base Metals Investing

Maiden Drilling Results from Mt Solitary

Gold Investing

Rich Checkan: Gold Nowhere Near Top, Use Price Dips to Buy

Copper Investing

Copper Price Update: Q3 2025 in Review

Critical Metals Investing

Antimony's Rise: A Strategic Shift

Rare Earth Investing

Australian Prime Minister and President Trump Pen Rare Earths Deal

Precious Metals Investing

FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES C$8 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL PRIVATE PLACEMENT