RTX's Raytheon delivers 500th ESSM Block 2 to U.S. Navy

Missile provides reliable ship self-defense against air and sea-surface threats

- Raytheon, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, has delivered its 500 th ESSM Block 2 missile to the U.S. Navy. The company is investing in infrastructure and material to continue deliveries, with plans to nearly double production rates by June 2026 .

ESSM Block 2 is an advanced surface-to-air missile that has proven effective against a variety of air and sea-surface threats. It features an upgraded guidance system with a dual-mode active and semi-active radar seeker, increased maneuverability, and improved performance over its Block 1 predecessor.

"ESSM plays a crucial role in helping to ensure both ship self-defense and local area defense for U.S. and allied navies around the globe," said Barbara Borgonovi , president of Naval Power at Raytheon. "The continued delivery of this capability is a testament to the strong partnerships and shared commitment among our team, our customers, and our allied nations to equip our servicemen and women with the best defense solutions."

ESSM is managed by the NATO SEASPARROW Consortium composed of 12 nations: Australia , Belgium , Canada , Denmark , Germany , Greece , the Netherlands , Norway , Portugal , Spain , Türkiye, and the United States . The consortium is NATO's largest and most successful cooperative weapons project and represents over 50 years of international military-industrial cooperation.

About Raytheon
Raytheon, an RTX business, is a leading provider of defense solutions to help the U.S. government, our allies and partners defend their national sovereignty and ensure their security. For more than 100 years, Raytheon has developed new technologies and enhanced existing capabilities in integrated air and missile defense, smart weapons, missiles, advanced sensors and radars, interceptors, space-based systems, hypersonics and missile defense across land, air, sea and space.

About RTX
RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 185,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2024 sales of more than $80 billion , is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia .

