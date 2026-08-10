RTX's Raytheon awarded $745 million contract for SM-3 IIA interceptors

RTX's Raytheon awarded $745 million contract for SM-3 IIA interceptors

Contract strengthens U.S. and allied readiness against evolving ballistic missile threats

Raytheon, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, has received a $745 million contract from the Missile Defense Agency for the production and sustainment of Standard Missile-3 Block IIA (SM‑3 IIA) interceptors.

"SM-3 Block IIA is a cornerstone of regional defense, giving the U.S. and allied partners greater reach, accuracy and confidence against evolving threats," said Barbara Borgonovi, president of Naval Power at Raytheon. "We've made sustained investments in our production lines and processes, which are allowing us to increase capacity and deliver these critical munitions to our customers more quickly."

SM-3 IIA is a cooperatively developed program between Japanese industry and Raytheon. The missile features a larger rocket motor and an enhanced kinetic warhead from its predecessors, allowing it to engage threats faster and protect larger regions from short- to intermediate-range ballistic missile threats.

RTX has made significant investments to expand capacity and accelerate production of the Standard Missile Family. This includes a recent $115 million expansion of its Alabama missile integration facility, which will increase the facility's integration and delivery capacity by over 50%. Production under this contract will be completed at Raytheon facilities in Tucson, Ariz., and Huntsville, Ala.

Raytheon is actively hiring to support this critical program. Opportunities are available for emerging talent, experienced professionals, and veterans. Discover open roles on our website and apply today.

About Raytheon
Raytheon, an RTX business, is a leading provider of defense solutions to help the U.S. government, our allies and partners defend their national sovereignty and ensure their security. For more than 100 years, Raytheon has developed new technologies and enhanced existing capabilities in integrated air and missile defense, smart weapons, missiles, advanced sensors and radars, interceptors, space-based systems, hypersonics and missile defense across land, air, sea and space.

About RTX
With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With industry-leading capabilities, we advance aviation, engineer integrated defense systems for operational success, and develop next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact corporatepr@RTX.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rtxs-raytheon-awarded-745-million-contract-for-sm-3-iia-interceptors-302846448.html

SOURCE RTX

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

RTXNYSE:RTX
RTX
The Conversation (0)
SAGA Metals Acquires Strategic Titanium Assets from Rio Tinto in Quebec

SAGA Metals Acquires Strategic Titanium Assets from Rio Tinto in Quebec

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition (the "Acquisition") from Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Updates On Rio Tinto's Field Progress at Optioned Legacy Lithium Project

SAGA Metals Updates On Rio Tinto's Field Progress at Optioned Legacy Lithium Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAGA Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) , a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery, is pleased to provide an update on the 2024 field program at the Legacy... Keep Reading...
Charger Metals

Drilling Commences at Lake Johnston

Charger Metals NL (ASX: CHR, “Charger” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that RC drilling is underway at its Lake Johnston Lithium Project (“Lake Johnston”), in Western Australia. This work is being funded by Rio Tinto Exploration Pty Limited (“RTX”) pursuant to RTX’s farm-in agreement... Keep Reading...
NVIDIA Brings AI Assistants to Life With GeForce RTX AI PCs

NVIDIA Brings AI Assistants to Life With GeForce RTX AI PCs

COMPUTEX -- NVIDIA today announced new NVIDIA RTX ™ technology to power AI assistants and digital humans running on new GeForce RTX ™ AI laptops. NVIDIA unveiled Project G-Assist — an RTX-powered AI assistant technology demo that provides context-aware help for PC games and apps. The Project... Keep Reading...
NVIDIA Releases Digital Human Microservices, Paving Way for Future of Generative AI Avatars

NVIDIA Releases Digital Human Microservices, Paving Way for Future of Generative AI Avatars

COMPUTEX -- NVIDIA today announced the general availability of NVIDIA ACE generative AI microservices to accelerate the next wave of digital humans, as well as new generative AI breakthroughs coming soon to the platform. Companies in customer service, gaming and healthcare are the first to adopt... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Aitenders Technologies Receives Final Approval from CSE and Commences Trading

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - GEMG

Gemdale Gold Intersects 5.19m at 14.01 g/t Au within 110m at 1.18 g/t Au at the Pontio Gold Project, Finland

NevGold Turns a Year of Drilling Into a U.S. Antimony Resource

Related News

gold investing

Barrick, Newmont Settle Nevada Dispute in US$1.95 Billion Deal

uranium investing

DRC Investigates Uranium-Contaminated Cobalt Claims

precious metals investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - GEMG

precious metals investing

Gemdale Gold Intersects 5.19m at 14.01 g/t Au within 110m at 1.18 g/t Au at the Pontio Gold Project, Finland

precious metals investing

NevGold Turns a Year of Drilling Into a U.S. Antimony Resource

base metals investing

Transition Metals Expands Gowganda Gold Project to 125 Square-kilometres in Ontario's Abitibi Greenstone Belt

base metals investing

Cascadia Expands Mineralization at the Carmacks Project with 52.84 m of 1.04% Cu and 0.37 g/t Au