RTX's Raytheon awarded $729 million in counter-drone contracts for U.S., Qatar, and Jordan

Company investing and scaling production to support global demand
Raytheon, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, was awarded $729 million to deliver critical components of the LIDS counter-drone system to the U.S. Army, Qatar and Jordan. LIDS or the Low, slow, small, unmanned aircraft Integrated Defeat System incorporates Raytheon's Ku-band Radio Frequency Sensor (KuRFS) and the Coyote® effector. These are the first international sales of KuRFS and Coyote.
As key elements of the U.S. Army's LIDS program, KuRFS provides advanced 360-degree threat detection, while Coyote low-cost kinetic and non-kinetic effectors defeat individual drones as well as swarms, with hundreds of intercepts in combat. The contract includes a mix of fixed-site and mobile configurations for LIDS.
"LIDS provides a proven and cost-effective layer of defense that ensures allied forces have the protection they need against hostile drones," said Tom Laliberty, president of Land and Air Defense Systems at Raytheon. "To stay ahead of rapidly evolving drone threats, Raytheon is accelerating production of the Coyote family of effectors -- delivering a uniquely scalable, battle–tested solution that meets the surge in global demand."
RTX is investing to expand production and integrate new technologies into the Coyote interceptor to constantly stay ahead of evolving threats. Capability upgrades include faster launch times, higher speeds and greater range at higher altitudes.
About Raytheon
Raytheon, an RTX business, is a leading provider of defense solutions to help the U.S. government, our allies and partners defend their national sovereignty and ensure their security. For more than 100 years, Raytheon has developed new technologies and enhanced existing capabilities in integrated air and missile defense, smart weapons, missiles, advanced sensors and radars, interceptors, space-based systems, hypersonics and missile defense across land, air, sea and space.
About RTX
With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With industry-leading capabilities, we advance aviation, engineer integrated defense systems for operational success, and develop next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.
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SOURCE RTX