RTX's Pratt & Whitney PW800 turbofan engine surpasses 600,000 flying hours powering Gulfstream and Dassault aircraft

Advanced turbofan engine currently powers the Gulfstream G500 and G600, and Dassault Falcon 6X long-range business jets

Pratt & Whitney Canada's PW800 engine has exceeded 600,000 hours of flight powering aircraft from two of the business jet industry's leading OEMs. The PW800-powered Gulfstream G500 entered into service in 2018, the G600 in 2019, and the Dassault Falcon 6X in 2023. Pratt & Whitney is an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business.

"With over 700 engines in service for 250 operators around the world benefitting from the exceptional performance and operating advantages of the PW800 engine, it delivers unmatched efficiency, lower emissions, and a quieter, more comfortable cabin experience," said Andrew Waterston, vice president, Sales and Marketing, Business Aviation, Pratt & Whitney Canada. "Surpassing 600,000 flying hours in just a few years is a testament to the confidence our customers have in this engine and underscores how the PW800 continues to raise the bar for innovation, dependability and value for operators worldwide."

The engine family is the most modern and efficient engine in its class. It offers double-digit improvements in fuel burn and noise as compared to the current generation of engines. It can also fly on a 50% blend of jet fuel A (kerosene) and synthetic alternative fuel (SAF). With a dispatch reliability exceeding 99.98%, the PW800 engine delivers a flawless experience and unmatched customer satisfaction, requiring 40% less scheduled maintenance and 20% fewer inspections than other engines in its class.

Pratt & Whitney Canada's PW800 Eagle Service Plan offering is a pay-per-hour engine maintenance program that both protects and enhances asset and resale value. It increases aircraft availablity and provides a predictive and preventive maintenance environment with advanced analytics for tailored "on-condition" management.

In 2025, Pratt & Whitney Canada expanded its PW800 MRO capabilities by bringing online MTU Maintenance's new PW800 shop in Berlin-Brandenburg, adding a high-speed MRO line in Burlington, Vermont, and continuing to operate its established facility in Bridgeport, West Virginia.

About Pratt & Whitney 
Pratt & Whitney, an RTX business, is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units for military, commercial and civil aviation customers. Since 1925, our engineers have pioneered the development of revolutionary aircraft propulsion technologies, and today we support more than 90,000 in-service engines through our global network of maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities.

About RTX
RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 185,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2024 sales of more than $80 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

