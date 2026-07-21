RTX's Pratt & Whitney GTF engines to power 15 additional Tigerair Taiwan A320neo family aircraft

RTX's Pratt & Whitney GTF engines to power 15 additional Tigerair Taiwan A320neo family aircraft

Selection of fuel efficient engines and EngineWise support build on decade-long relationship

Farnborough International Air show Pratt & Whitney, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business and Tigerair Taiwan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for GTF engines to power 15 Airbus A321neo aircraft, made up of four firm and 11 leased aircraft. Tigerair Taiwan currently operates nine Airbus A320neo family aircraft powered by the GTF and nine Airbus A320ceos powered by IAE V2500 engines.

Pratt & Whitney will provide maintenance services for the engines through a 12-year EngineWise® Comprehensive services agreement, ensuring predictable maintenance costs and optimal efficiency. Deliveries are expected to begin in 2028.

"This latest GTF order reaffirms Tigerair Taiwan's trust in Pratt & Whitney, which exclusively powers the airline's fleet," said Rick Deurloo, president of Commercial Engines, Pratt & Whitney. "The GTF engine will continue to enable Tigerair Taiwan's regional fleet expansion while delivering best-in-class fuel efficiency."

"Pratt & Whitney has been a trusted partner since we began operations in 2014," said Joyce Huang, chairperson of Tigerair Taiwan. "Our new A321neo fleet, powered by the GTF engine, will advance our next phase of growth, as we continue to serve more passengers across more destinations with a lower cost per seat."

The GTF delivers 20% lower fuel consumption and a 75% smaller noise footprint compared to the prior generation of engines.  Over 2,800 GTF-powered aircraft are operated globally by more than 90 customers, and the order backlog of over 8,000 GTF engines reflects strong market demand. The engine's revolutionary geared architecture will serve as the foundation for next generation propulsion technologies.

About Tigerair Taiwan

Tigerair Taiwan launched its first route in 2014. As Taiwan's first and only low-cost carrier (LCC), it operates routes across Asia, providing travelers with affordable, reliable, and convenient options. Focusing on a warm, passionate, and genuine service while upholding safety as its core value, Tigerair Taiwan continues to expand its footprint and add more destinations in Asia. Learn more at www.tigerairtw.com.

About Pratt & Whitney

Pratt & Whitney, an RTX business, is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units for military, commercial and civil aviation customers. Since 1925, our engineers have pioneered the development of revolutionary aircraft propulsion technologies, and today we support more than 90,000 in-service engines through our global network of maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities.

About RTX

With more than 180,000 global employees, RTX pushes the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With industry-leading capabilities, we advance aviation, engineer integrated defense systems for operational success, and develop next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact corporatepr@RTX.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rtxs-pratt--whitney-gtf-engines-to-power-15-additional-tigerair-taiwan-a320neo-family-aircraft-302829362.html

SOURCE RTX

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