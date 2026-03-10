RTX's Pratt & Whitney awarded follow-on contract to supply TJ150 engines for Leidos' small cruise missile

Contract will provide TJ150 turbojet engines for the effector

- Pratt & Whitney, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, was awarded a follow-on contract from Leidos Dynetics to supply TJ150 engines for their AGM-190A small cruise missile.

The TJ150 is a compact, high-performance turbojet engine that can be manufactured quickly, with proven reliability and scalability in both production volume and size. With over 150-pounds of thrust, it can operate at high altitudes and is designed to power a variety of autonomous systems and weapons for domestic and international customers.

"Meeting today's mission demands requires speed and reliable performance, and the TJ150 engine delivers on both," said Jessica Villardi, vice president of Fighter and Mobility Programs at Pratt & Whitney. "The engine's performance and availability make it an ideal fit for effectors, as it provides consistent thrust and supports seamless vehicle integration."

Today, the TJ150 powers several missile applications, with over 2,700 engines delivered to customers globally. Pratt & Whitney is also incorporating additive manufacturing into TJ150 development engines, with production flexibility, expanded supply base solutions, speed and cost at the heart of its initiative to expedite engine development.

About Pratt & Whitney 
Pratt & Whitney, an RTX business, is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units for military, commercial and civil aviation customers. Since 1925, our engineers have pioneered the development of revolutionary aircraft propulsion technologies, and today we support more than 90,000 in-service engines through our global network of maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities.

About RTX
With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With industry-leading capabilities, we advance aviation, engineer integrated defense systems for operational success, and develop next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact corporatepr@rtx.com

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rtxs-pratt--whitney-awarded-follow-on-contract-to-supply-tj150-engines-for-leidos-small-cruise-missile-302708461.html

SOURCE RTX

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

