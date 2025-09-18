RTX's Pratt & Whitney and PBS Group to develop next-generation auxiliary power unit

RTX's Pratt & Whitney and PBS Group to develop next-generation auxiliary power unit

The new APU will offer increased performance and reliability

- Pratt & Whitney, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, has entered into an agreement with PBS Group, headquartered in Prague to develop a next-generation auxiliary power unit (APU) for commercial and military applications, such as fighters, rotorcraft, and business jets.

The cooperation was established through the initiative and support of the Industrial Cooperation Section of the Ministry of Defense, which has long been assisting in the implementation of key projects and connecting domestic and international partners with the aim of strengthening the innovative potential of the Czech defense industry.

"PBS Group is a unique company both in the Czech Republic and globally. Its cooperation with RTX, one of the largest companies in the defense industry, is not only proof of PBS's capabilities, but also a testament to the strength of Czech industry as a whole. The project between PBS and Pratt & Whitney will significantly increase the competence and capacity of Czech industry, which is essential for ensuring security of supply in crisis situations," said Radka Konderlová, Director General For Industrial Cooperation at the Czech Ministry of Defense & Armed Forces.

APUs are compact engines that start the main engine and provide electrical power and compressed air to support aircraft systems – such as air for cabin temperature control, powering and cooling for avionics and emergency power to re-start the main engines in-flight. The next-generation APU is projected to have the highest power density on the market, delivering maximum performance at a reduced form factor and weight, driving new capabilities for fixed-wing and helicopter platforms.

"Advanced APUs are essential for both defense and commercial aviation, delivering the reliable, efficient power needed to keep aircraft mission-ready on the ground and optimized for performance in the air," said Jessica Villardi , vice president of Fighter and Mobility Programs at Pratt & Whitney. "This work with PBS underscores Pratt & Whitney's commitment to our customers and our focus on developing next generation turbine technologies to support future industry needs."

The next-generation APU is designed to be significantly smaller and lighter than traditional APUs in the same power class and capable of rapidly starting and operating at high altitudes. This will enable new aircraft design opportunities and additional capabilities across military and commercial applications, including additional electrical power, enhanced thermal management and electronic warfare technologies.

"There are only four companies in the world that are authorized to develop and certify civil APUs. PBS Velká Bíteš, a member of the PBS GROUP, is one of them – and that is why we are now joining forces with one of the most important players in the field to jointly develop a new generation of APUs. We are leveraging the best of our know-how and that of our collaborator to advance the technological capabilities of APUs for future civil and defense projects," said Milan Macholán, CEO of PBS Velká Bíteš.

RTX has been producing APUs for decades, using its strong foundation as a major supplier of gas turbine engines to drive innovation for commercial and military propulsion solutions. Similarly, PBS has a long tradition in this field, having developed and manufactured auxiliary power units since the 1970s, i.e., for more than 50 years. During this time, it has gained extensive experience covering the entire process, from development, calculations, and design, through technology, production, and installation in aircraft, to service and overhaul.

About Pratt & Whitney

Pratt & Whitney, an RTX business, is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units for military, commercial and civil aviation customers. Since 1925, our engineers have pioneered the development of revolutionary aircraft propulsion technologies, and today we support more than 90,000 in-service engines through our global network of maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities.

About RTX

RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 185,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2024 sales of more than $80 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia .

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact corporatepr@RTX.com

About PBS GROUP

PBS GROUP, a manufacturer of aviation technology, is synonymous with innovation in the field of high-precision engineering. It is a renowned manufacturer of jet engines. With its main production facility in Velká Bíteš and growing production capacities in the USA and India , the company has become a major global player in the field of defense and civil technologies. PBS GROUP has long been involved in the development of modern aviation technologies that support the defense projects of NATO and its allies, as well as in civil aviation.

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rtxs-pratt--whitney-and-pbs-group-to-develop-next-generation-auxiliary-power-unit-302560126.html

SOURCE RTX

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

RTXNYSE:RTXTech Investing
RTX
The Conversation (0)
SAGA Metals Updates On Rio Tinto's Field Progress at Optioned Legacy Lithium Project

SAGA Metals Updates On Rio Tinto's Field Progress at Optioned Legacy Lithium Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAGA Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) , a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery, is pleased to provide an update on the 2024 field program at the Legacy Lithium Project in James Bay, Quebec, operated by Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc. (RTEC).

RTEC is a Canadian subsidiary of the Rio Tinto Group ( LSE: RIO, ASX: RIO, NYSE: RIO ).

Keep reading...Show less
Charger Metals

Drilling Commences at Lake Johnston

Charger Metals NL (ASX: CHR, “Charger” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that RC drilling is underway at its Lake Johnston Lithium Project (“Lake Johnston”), in Western Australia. This work is being funded by Rio Tinto Exploration Pty Limited (“RTX”) pursuant to RTX’s farm-in agreement with Charger in relation to the project.1

Keep reading...Show less
NVIDIA Brings AI Assistants to Life With GeForce RTX AI PCs

NVIDIA Brings AI Assistants to Life With GeForce RTX AI PCs

COMPUTEX -- NVIDIA today announced new NVIDIA RTX ™ technology to power AI assistants and digital humans running on new GeForce RTX ™ AI laptops.

NVIDIA unveiled Project G-Assist — an RTX-powered AI assistant technology demo that provides context-aware help for PC games and apps. The Project G-Assist tech demo debuted with ARK: Survival Ascended from Studio Wildcard. NVIDIA also introduced the first PC-based NVIDIA NIM™ inference microservices for the NVIDIA ACE digital human platform.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NVIDIA Releases Digital Human Microservices, Paving Way for Future of Generative AI Avatars

NVIDIA Releases Digital Human Microservices, Paving Way for Future of Generative AI Avatars

COMPUTEX -- NVIDIA today announced the general availability of NVIDIA ACE generative AI microservices to accelerate the next wave of digital humans, as well as new generative AI breakthroughs coming soon to the platform.

Companies in customer service, gaming and healthcare are the first to adopt ACE technologies to simplify creating, animating and operating lifelike digital humans across customer service, telehealth, gaming and entertainment.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NVIDIA Announces Financial Results for First Quarter Fiscal 2025

NVIDIA Announces Financial Results for First Quarter Fiscal 2025

  • Record quarterly revenue of $26.0 billion, up 18% from Q4 and up 262% from a year ago
  • Record quarterly Data Center revenue of $22.6 billion, up 23% from Q4 and up 427% from a year ago
  • Ten-for-one forward stock split effective June 7, 2024
  • Quarterly cash dividend raised 150% to $0.01 per share on a post-split basis

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) today reported revenue for the first quarter ended April 28, 2024, of $26.0 billion, up 18% from the previous quarter and up 262% from a year ago.

For the quarter, GAAP earnings per diluted share was $5.98, up 21% from the previous quarter and up 629% from a year ago. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share was $6.12, up 19% from the previous quarter and up 461% from a year ago.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Revolve Renewable Power (TSXV:REVV)

Revolve Receives Approval from the Alberta Utilities Commission for the 15.7 MW Bright Meadows Solar Project

Revolve Renewable Power Corp. (TSXV:REVV)(OTCQB:REVVF) ("Revolve" or the "Company"), a North American owner, operator and developer of renewable energy projects, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Revolve Meadows Solar GP Inc., has received Power Plant Approval (Decision 29985-D01-2025) from the Alberta Utilities Commission (the "AUC") for the 15.7 MW Bright Meadows Solar Project ("Bright Meadows Project").

Located in in the County of Wetaskiwin, Alberta, approximately 80 km south of Edmonton, the Bright Meadows Project is a 15.7 MW solar power project that will generate enough renewable electricity to power more than 3,700 homes once operational. The project incorporates agrivoltaics to optimize solar energy production while preserving the agricultural value of the land. This innovative model minimizes land impact and supports long-term sustainability for rural communities.

Keep reading...Show less
Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Updated Offtake Agreement with Brasil Fotovoltaico for the Supply of High-Quality Solar Glass

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Updated Offtake Agreement with Brasil Fotovoltaico for the Supply of High-Quality Solar Glass

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has updated and signed a non-binding offtake agreement with Brasil Fotovoltaico Ltda. ("BRFV"). Under the offtake agreement, Homerun will supply BRFV with a minimum annual volume of 180 thousand tonnes of solar glass manufactured by the Company in Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil. The initial price for the solar glass is set at USD 750 per tonne, Free on Board (FOB) the Homerun facility.

"This updated offtake agreement aligns with the plan to have the full initial capacity of the Homerun solar glass plant covered by offtake agreements with Brazilian operators. Homerun has now announced 300 thousand tonnes of solar glass offtake and based on current ongoing discussions for increased and new offtakes, that number is expected to grow to 450 thousand tonnes which will exceed the modeled 1000 tonne per day plant capacity. This offtake process continues to confirm Homerun's position as the go-to supplier for solar glass in Brazil. Homerun has drawn the attention of both existing and future solar module manufacturers in Brazil and upon the completion of the BFS, the Company will formalize these offtake agreements to remove market risk and to facilitate further CAPEX streams to finance the building of the facility," stated Armando Farhate, COO of Homerun.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Completion of Non-Renounceable Pro-Rata Entitlement Offer

Completion of Non-Renounceable Pro-Rata Entitlement Offer

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Completion of Non-Renounceable Pro-Rata Entitlement Offer

Download the PDF here.

Homerun Resources Inc. Signs Binding LOI for the Acquisition of Additional Mineral Rights in the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand District

Homerun Resources Inc. Signs Binding LOI for the Acquisition of Additional Mineral Rights in the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand District

News Release Highlights:

  • Homerun has now secured ownership and supply agreements covering the entire Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand District.
  • The new Pedreiras concession is fully permitted with a low royalty rate of R$ 30.17 per extracted tonne.
  • The Pedreiras concessions have been drilled to a depth of 8 metres with a 32 million tonne resource filed at the Agência Nacional de Mineração (ANM).
  • The Company's target resource under the three CBPM Lease acquisitions now exceeds 200 million tonnes.

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has signed a binding Letter of Intent (LOI) with Pedreiras do Brasil S.A. ("Pedreiras") a company controlled by Vitoria Stone, dated September 10, 2025, securing the rights to exploit the Pedreiras mining tenement (871.7212021, 246.36 hectares) at the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand District in the municipality of Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil, granted under a lease agreement with Companhia Bahiana de Pesquisa Mineral (CBPM).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
UK Revenue Update

UK Revenue Update

IODM Ltd (IOD:AU) has announced UK Revenue Update

Download the PDF here.

CG1O: Security Class Suspension from Quotation

CG1O: Security Class Suspension from Quotation

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced CG1O: Security Class Suspension from Quotation

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Osisko Gaspé Expansion Hole Intersects 133.7 Metres Averaging 1.04% Cu

Successful Heavily Supported Placement to Raise $25.1 Million

Lo Herma Hydrogeology Testing & Resource Expansion Drilling

Zeus Resources: Unlocking Morocco’s High-grade Antimony in a Tightening Supply Market

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Osisko Gaspé Expansion Hole Intersects 133.7 Metres Averaging 1.04% Cu

rare earth investing

Successful Heavily Supported Placement to Raise $25.1 Million

uranium investing

Lo Herma Hydrogeology Testing & Resource Expansion Drilling

Gold Investing

Zeus Resources: Unlocking Morocco’s High-grade Antimony in a Tightening Supply Market

Base Metals Investing

AuKing to Acquire 100% of Cloncurry Gold Project

lithium investing

Livium Expands Clean Energy Waste Recycling Capabilities

Lithium Investing

Green Technology Metals: Delivering the Next Lithium Hub in North America