RTX's Pratt & Whitney advances engine inspections with AI-powered technology

RTX's Pratt & Whitney advances engine inspections with AI-powered technology

Enhanced borescope analytics will strengthen global MRO operations for commercial and military engines

Pratt & Whitney, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, is expanding its engine inspection capabilities with AI-assisted borescope software through the acquisition and integration of Amsterdam-based Aiir Innovations. This technology enables a step change in how inspections are performed, enhancing consistency and efficiency across global maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) operations for commercial, civil and military engines.

"Broadening the integration of AI-assisted inspection capability strengthens our ability to detect issues earlier, improve turnaround times, increase time on wing and reduce operational disruption for our customers," said Rob Griffiths, senior vice president, Commercial Engines Operations at Pratt & Whitney. "It will fundamentally reshape how engines and components are inspected, maintained and supported throughout their lifecycle, as we increase its application across Pratt & Whitney."

The software assists inspectors by applying artificial intelligence to borescope video to deliver faster, more repeatable assessments. It has already been rolled out to commercial customers and MRO providers, significantly reducing inspection times. Pratt & Whitney has applied the technology on the V2500 engine and recently completed pilots on the GTF and F135 engines, with plans to expand its use across the company.

By adapting to inspector feedback to enhance classification performance over time, the technology becomes smarter, more accurate and increasingly aligned with real-world expertise. It also enables configurable reporting capabilities, allowing processes that once required substantial time to be completed in minutes with greater quality, consistency, traceability and accuracy.

About Pratt & Whitney 
Pratt & Whitney, an RTX business, is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units for military, commercial and civil aviation customers. Since 1925, our engineers have pioneered the development of revolutionary aircraft propulsion technologies, and today we support more than 90,000 in-service engines through our global network of maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities.

About RTX
With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With industry-leading capabilities, we advance aviation, engineer integrated defense systems for operational success, and develop next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact corporatepr@rtx.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rtxs-pratt--whitney-advances-engine-inspections-with-ai-powered-technology-302825824.html

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