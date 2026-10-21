RTX's Collins Aerospace introduces ARINCDirect? OpenAPI to connect flight support data across operator systems

RTX's Collins Aerospace introduces ARINCDirect? OpenAPI to connect flight support data across operator systems

Modern integration capability improves decision making and efficiency

Collins Aerospace, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, has expanded the functionality of its ARINCDirect℠ flight support services with ARINCDirect OpenAPI, a new capability that allows operators to integrate ARINCDirect flight planning, trip and performance data directly into their existing digital platforms.

Early adopters have integrated the new API into the enterprise tools their flight departments already use, improving access to information, reducing manual data entry and delivering more timely updates across platforms.

"Business aviation flight schedules can shift by the minute, and flight departments need tools and real-time information that can keep pace," said Nicole White, vice president and general manager of Connected Aviation at Collins Aerospace. "ARINCDirect OpenAPI integrates the trusted, secure flight planning data our customers rely on directly into their operating systems, helping teams adapt quickly and efficiently to changing plans."

By connecting internal systems directly to ARINCDirect, customers and partners can automatically receive flight plan status, airspace information, trip performance and logbook data without needing to re-key or format information. The result is fewer manual steps for dispatchers, cleaner insights for crews and a shared operational picture across systems that previously required time-consuming workarounds.

The modular design of ARINCDirect OpenAPI allows customers to tailor how the interface connects with their existing systems and workflows. The capability supports Collins Aerospace's broader vision for airspace modernization — connecting aircraft, operators and the broader aviation ecosystem with more timely, actionable information while allowing customers to build on the systems they already use. 

About Collins Aerospace
Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, provides advanced aerospace and defense solutions across avionics, aircraft interiors, aerostructures and engine components, mission systems, and power and control systems. Our global employees are dedicated to delivering innovative technologies to enhance aircraft performance, passenger comfort, operational safety and reliability.

About RTX
With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With industry-leading capabilities, we advance aviation, engineer integrated defense systems for operational success, and develop next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.    

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact corporatepr@RTX.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rtxs-collins-aerospace-introduces-arincdirect-openapi-to-connect-flight-support-data-across-operator-systems-302908722.html

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