RTX's Collins Aerospace awarded NATO contract for electromagnetic warfare command and control system

Software solution to provide common operating picture of electronic warfare threats

Collins Aerospace, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, has been awarded a contract by the NATO Communications and Information Agency (NCIA) to provide its Electronic Warfare Planning and Battle Management (EWPBM) solution to NATO. This integrated software tool is designed to plan, direct, coordinate, synchronize, and assess electromagnetic warfare activities.

The EWPBM solution will deliver a Recognized Electromagnetic Picture, combining data from operations, intelligence systems, and other sources, as well as an Electronic Order of Battle, detailing the location and function of electronic devices. This comprehensive overview will enhance the understanding of both friendly and enemy electromagnetic warfare capabilities.

"We're equipping commanders with a critical tool to visualize electronic warfare threats and automate the use of jammers and sensors," said Ryan Bunge , vice president and general manager for Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence & Autonomy at Collins Aerospace. "This system will enhance joint operations' effectiveness, interoperability, scalability, and resilience."

EWPBM advances traditional battle management by incorporating situational awareness of the electromagnetic environment, aiding commanders in navigating complex multi-domain warfare. The software solution creates an electromagnetic operating picture, manages electronic warfare tactics, processes data for action plans, and monitors sensors and jammers.

Collins Aerospace will collaborate closely with NATO to rigorously test, validate, and integrate the system, significantly boosting NATO's electromagnetic warfare capabilities and contributing to the collective defense and security of member nations.

About Collins Aerospace
Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, is a leader in integrated and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. Our 80,000 employees are dedicated to delivering future-focused technologies to advance sustainable and connected aviation, passenger safety and comfort, mission success, space exploration, and more.

About RTX
RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 185,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2024 sales of more than $80 billion , is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia .

