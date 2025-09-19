Royalty Pharma to Present at Bernstein's 2nd Annual Healthcare Forum

Royalty Pharma plc (Nasdaq: RPRX) today announced that it will participate in a fireside chat at Bernstein's 2 nd Annual Healthcare Forum on Tuesday, September 23, 2025 at 2:50 p.m. ET.

The webcast will be accessible from Royalty Pharma's "Events" page at https://www.royaltypharma.com/investors/events/ . The webcast will also be archived for a minimum of thirty days.

About Royalty Pharma

Founded in 1996, Royalty Pharma is the largest buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a leading funder of innovation across the biopharmaceutical industry, collaborating with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and non-profits through small and mid-cap biotechnology companies to leading global pharmaceutical companies. Royalty Pharma has assembled a portfolio of royalties which entitles it to payments based directly on the top-line sales of many of the industry's leading therapies. Royalty Pharma funds innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry both directly and indirectly - directly when it partners with companies to co-fund late-stage clinical trials and new product launches in exchange for future royalties, and indirectly when it acquires existing royalties from the original innovators. Royalty Pharma's current portfolio includes royalties on more than 35 commercial products, including Vertex's Trikafta, Johnson & Johnson's Tremfya, GSK's Trelegy, Roche's Evrysdi, Servier's Voranigo, Biogen's Tysabri and Spinraza, AbbVie and Johnson & Johnson's Imbruvica, Astellas and Pfizer's Xtandi, Pfizer's Nurtec ODT, and Gilead's Trodelvy, and 17 development-stage product candidates. For more information, visit www.royaltypharma.com .

Royalty Pharma Investor Relations and Communications

+1 (212) 883-6637
ir@royaltypharma.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Royalty PharmaRPRXNASDAQ:RPRXLife Science Investing
RPRX
The Conversation (0)

Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma PLC is a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation across the biopharmaceutical industry. The company assembles a portfolio of royalties which entitles it to payments based directly on the top-line sales of many of the industry's therapies, which includes royalties on more than 35 commercial products, including AbbVie and Johnson & Johnson's Imbruvica, Astellas and Pfizer's Xtandi, Biogen's Tysabri, Johnson & Johnson's Tremfya, Gilead's Trodelvy, Merck's Januvia, Novartis' Promacta, Vertex's Kalydeco, Orkambi, Symdeko and Trikafta, and ten development-stage product candidates.

Imagion Biosystems

Phase 2 HER2 Clinical Trial Manufacturing Commenced, WSU Imaging Optimisation Program Underway

Imagion Biosystems (ASX: IBX) (Company or Imagion), a company dedicated to improving healthcare outcomes through the early detection of cancer utilising its proprietary MagSense® imaging technology, is pleased to provide shareholders with a progress update regarding the Company’s business and MagSense® HER2 Breast Cancer diagnostic imaging program, supporting the planned Phase 2 Clinical Trial expected to commence towards the end of 2025.

Keep reading...Show less
Stethoscope on stacked gold coins, symbolizing healthcare costs or medical finance.

Trump Tariffs to Raise US Medical Device Costs, Hospitals Hold Off on Stockpiling

President Donald Trump’s new round of tariffs —this time targeting copper— has intensified concerns about rising costs across key sectors, including healthcare.

But despite significant price pressures on steel, aluminum, and now copper, all vital to medical device production, there is no indication that US hospitals are stockpiling equipment ahead of expected price hikes, according to recent findings from GlobalData.

Keep reading...Show less
Actinogen

Actinogen confirms 100th participant in XanaMIA phase 2b/3 Alzheimer’s disease trial and interim analysis timeline

Actinogen Medical ASX: ACW (“ACW” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the 100th participant in its pivotal XanaMIA phase 2b/3 randomized trial of Xanamem® for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) has now passed all screening tests and is scheduled for randomization and treatment in July. This establishes the timeline for the planned safety and efficacy futility interim analysis by an independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC).

Keep reading...Show less
Emyria Limited

Medibank to Fund Emyria’s PTSD Program at Perth Clinic

Emyria Limited (ASX: EMD) (“Emyria”, or the “Company”) a leader in developing and delivering innovative mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that Medibank Private Limited (“Medibank”), Australia’s largest private health insurer, has commenced funding for eligible customers to access Emyria’s Empax PTSD care program delivered in association with Perth Clinic.

Keep reading...Show less
ASX:HIQ

HITIQ Announces Exclusive Global Agreement with Shock Doctor for PROTEQT Instrumented Mouthguard

Common Shareholder Questions – Entitlement Offer

HITIQ Limited (ASX: HIQ) (HITIQ or the Company), a pioneer in concussion management, proudly announces an exclusive global agreement with Shock Doctor, the world’s leading mouthguard innovator. This landmark agreement marks Shock Doctor’s two-year effort to design a mouthguard that will integrate HITIQ’s PROTEQT technology. The result is a fully developed, market-ready solution that merges HITIQ’s smart sensor technology with Shock Doctor’s unmatched global production partner capabilities.

Keep reading...Show less
HeartSciences Inc

HeartSciences Receives FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for MyoVista Insights AI-ECG Algorithm for Detecting Aortic Stenosis

Aortic Stenosis is a Serious and Widespread Condition; The AI-ECG Algorithm Offers a Powerful Diagnostic Solution Designed for Seamless Integration with Hospital EHR Systems

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

1911 Gold Announces Upsize of Previously Announced "Best Efforts" Life Offering and Private Placement to C$17 Million

LaFleur Minerals Closes Unit Offering

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Exercise of Warrants

1911 Gold Announces C$13 Million "Best Efforts" Life Offering and Private Placement

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

1911 Gold Announces Upsize of Previously Announced "Best Efforts" Life Offering and Private Placement to C$17 Million

Gold Investing

What Does the GDX Index Change Mean for Gold Investors?

Gold Investing

Newmont Exits Orla Mining With US$439 Million Share Sale

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals Closes Unit Offering

Critical Metals Investing

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Exercise of Warrants

Precious Metals Investing

1911 Gold Announces C$13 Million "Best Efforts" Life Offering and Private Placement

precious metals investing

Silver Hammer Closes CDN$1,809,000 Fully Subscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units