Advisory Board Further Strengthened with a Leading Gaming Tech Executive

Royal Wins Corporation (CSE: SKLL) (OTCQB: RYWCF) ("Royal Wins" or the "Company"), an innovative hyper-casual digital games studio with world's first fully-licensed real-money, pure-skill gaming platform, is pleased to announce that Luis Goldner, a leading gaming technology executive, has been appointed to the Company's high-profile Advisory Board.

Mr. Goldner is a seasoned corporate executive who has managed and operated Fortune 500 companies in the Americas with a focus on global partnerships, consumer trends, and operational best practices. Luis has been a pioneer in bringing Smart Card technology to Brazil and has over 12 years' experience in lottery and gaming industry, including serving as CEO for Intralot do Brazil which he grew to become the number one lottery operator in Brazil. He is currently serving as the Chief Operating Officer of digital media company ICARO Media Group based in New York.

Royal Wins' Chairman Charles Vycichl commented: "The depth of our Advisory Board is an acknowledgment of the potential Royal Wins has to become a global trendsetter in responsible, best-practices real-money, pure-skill hyper-casual gaming. We are positioned to make a real impact in the constantly growing world of gaming, and Mr. Goldner's combination of industry leadership experience and a track record of managing global growth strategies makes Luis an ideal candidate to help Royal Wins achieve just that."

"I am pleased to be working with the team at Royal Wins to help develop a leader in one of the fastest growing mobile gaming segments worldwide. There is an incredible business model being put together here and I look forward to being a part of the team's growth," said newly appointed Advisory Board member Luis Goldner.

Learn more about the Royal Wins Advisory Board here: https://royalwins.com/#our-team.

About Royal Wins Corporation

Royal Wins is an innovative digital games studio pioneering pure-skill gaming with real cash prizes available on mobile casual games. Established in 2014, we design, develop, and operate real-cash prize skill games to disrupt and dominate the online gaming space, so that all players of legal age can play and win life-changing jackpots and prizes based on their skill as opposed to pure chance and odds. Our primary innovation and intellectual property centres around solving big data problems surrounding skill gaming mechanics, algorithms pertaining to balancing cash prizes, game difficulty modules, and maintenance of Return-to-Player (RTP) percentages.

Royal Wins has released a suite of pure-skill mobile games on Android and iOS mobile/tablet platforms.

Royal Wins is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol SKLL and on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol RYWCF.

For more information, please contact:

Royal Wins Corporation

Nicholas Konkin
Communications Director
Phone: 1 647 249 9299, ext. 305
E-mail: ir@royalwins.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as "will, could, plan, estimate, expect, intend, may, potential, believe, should," and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's unaudited financial results and projected growth. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there can be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, including, but not limited to: dependence on obtaining regulatory approvals; investing in target companies or projects which have limited or no operating history and are subject to inconsistent legislation and regulation; change in laws; reliance on management; requirements for additional financing; competition; hindering market growth and state adoption due to inconsistent public opinion and perception of the medical-use and recreational-use marijuana industry and; regulatory or political change.

There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, the results or events predicted in these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release. Royal Wins Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law, and the Company does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company mentioned herein.

No securities regulator or exchange has reviewed, approved, disapproved, or accepts responsibility for the content of this news release.

Royal Wins

Royal Wins

Overview

Market research projects the global games market to generate over US$175.8 billion in 2021 and surpass US$ 200 billion in 2023. With so many options for online gaming, wide droves of gamers are turning to games with more substance, strategy and skill needed to win.

Skill-based games are online games that base heavily on the player’s skill to determine their chances of victory. For the growing audience of experienced gamers, pure skill games provide an opportunity for a unique gameplay that is unlike anything on the market.

Royal Wins Pty Ltd. (CSE:SKLL) is the world’s first licensed real-money pure skill gaming platform. The company operates an innovative digital games studio pioneering skill game wagering and betting on mobile casual games. Its flagship skill gaming app, Kash Karnival, offers players in 147 countries the chance to win real money.

Established in 2014, Royal Wins designs, develops and operates real-money wagering skill games to disrupt the online gaming space. The company delivers exciting gameplay to its users and chances to win life-changing jackpots and prizes on their skill with new game releases quarterly. The company’s primary innovation and intellectual property centers around solving big data problems around skill gaming difficulty and mechanics, balanced cash jackpots algorithms and maintenance of Return-to-Player (RTP) percentages.

Royal Wins has released an exceptional suite of pure skill mobile games on Android and iOS mobile and tablet platforms via their skill gaming app, Kash Karnival. The company continues to innovate the online and mobile wagering and gaming industry by developing new products to be consumed by the ever-evolving base of gamers. It stands as the emerging leader in pure skill real-money gaming and is the recipient of the world’s first gaming license for games of skill.

The company’s key drivers involve utilizing the rapid rise of social and mobile gaming amongst millennials and the uptick of wagering on skill games across mobile, PC & console platforms. As Royal Wins’ adds more games to its flagship app Kash Karnival, players will have more choice & control over how their wins, gameplay, and player-to-player gaming experience.

The next steps for the company include growing its user base across APAC & EMEA. This expansive move would expose gamers to Royal Wins platforms of hyper-casual games and grow the company’s over 1.6 million gamers licensed for cash prize pools, wagers and non-cash rewards. It expects to launch its Player vs. Player (PvP) iteration, Kash Royale, this calendar year to cater for competitive players who prefer playing head-to-head. Royal Wins also seeks to add additional games to its non-cash prize product, Arcade Corner, given the success of Betty’s Bakery that was launched on May 26th, 2021.

As a leader of pure-skill gaming, the company has an early-mover advantage in emerging economies where traditional gambling establishments are scarce but wagering appetite is high. Although Royal Wins enjoys substantial reach in active Asian markets, its strategic positioning in Canada allows it to operate expansive opportunities across Europe & the Americas.

Royal Wins is backed and supported by gaming industry leaders and top-tier developers. The company’s management team comprises a robust group of professionals in gaming, tech and start-up development. Together, they prime Royal Wins for exceptional commercial growth and leading innovations in skill-based games.

Royal Wins’ Company Highlights

  • Royal Wins is the world’s first licensed real-money pure skill gaming platform
  • The company stands as the emerging leader in pure skill real-money gaming and is the recipient of the world’s first gaming license for games of skill.
  • Royal Wins has released a suite of pure skill mobile games on Android and iOS mobile/tablet platforms via their skill gaming app, Kash Karnival.
  • The company’s key drivers include the rapid increase of mobile and social gaming, which has the potential to push its over 1.6 million user base to new heights.
  • Royal Wins is led by a team of industry stars in game development and internet gaming. Collaboration with a proven management team poses exceptional economic and user growth potential for the company.
  • The company signed a Memorandum of Understanding to acquire Antics Gaming LLC, a Las Vegas, Nevada based developer of skill-based games for Android and iOS platforms.

Royal Wins’ Key Project

Kash Karnival

Kash Karnival is an immersive real-money skill gaming hub targeting millennial markets. Royal Wins’ innovative gaming platform has been built by top-tier developers and offers unique gameplay that utilizes player skills to win. The flagship app is available in 147 countries and utilizes drop-on wagers, in-app purchases and advertising to maximize revenue.

Kash Karnival provides a fun, thematic place where players can bet and win real money and item prizes playing a variety of casual games such as match-three, puzzles, arcade, and action games.

Royal Wins’ Management Team

Peter Gan - CEO

Peter Gan is a proven senior executive with experience in various CEO and managing director roles. Gan has over 15 years in publicly listed companies and had an early career in Accenture and IBM Implementation. He also has expertise in blockchain and digital assets.

Robert Fong - Co-Founder & COO

Robert Fong has over 13 years of experience in gaming and tech startups. He has two successful multi-million dollar exits and multinational experience across a portfolio of leading & growing lean, agile startups to commercialization.

Lukie Ali - Co-Founder & CTO

Lukie Ali has extensive expertise in advanced tech systems, artificial intelligence, server & security development web, mobile and social media tech. Ali also has high fidelity game engine experience.

Alex Igelman - MD, eSports Capital

Alex Igelman is one of Canada’s leading legal experts on internet gaming with over 20 years of experience as a game lawyer and consultant, Igelman is also the founder of Gaming Research Partners.

Jean-Claude Petter - Co-Founder & Advisor

Jean-Claude Petter is the former CEO of Ferrier Lullin Bank (Julius Baer). He has vast experience in funding and managing high-growth. startups, reverse take-overs, M&A and IPO and a strong network of HNWI.

Becky Harris - Advisor

Becky Harris is a thought leader in the gaming and wagering sector. She is a Distinguished Fellow in Gaming and Leadership at the International Gaming Institute of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and Adjunct Professor of Law at the Boyd School of Law, UNLV.

Charles Vycichl - Advisor, Non-Executive Chairman, Member of Board Committees

Mr. Vycichl is a professional lawyer with over 40 years' experience dealing with global projects for complex international legal transactions in the pharmaceutical, chemical, and oil industry, as well as internet and telecommunication fields, including within the legal department of Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 companies. While being a generalist in business law, Mr. Vycichl has an in-depth exposure to the EU competition, intellectual property, acquisitions, and joint venture laws.

Royal Wins Announces Appointment of Charles Vycichl to Board of Directors

Royal Wins Announces Appointment of Charles Vycichl to Board of Directors

Royal Wins Corporation (CSE: SKLL) (OTCQB: RYWCF) ("Royal Wins" or the "Company"), an innovative hyper-casual digital games studio with world's first fully-licensed, real-money, pure-skill gaming platform, is pleased to announce that Charles Vycichl has been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors and will serve as the Board's Non-Executive Chairman and a Member of Board Committees.

Mr. Vycichl is a professional lawyer with over 40 years' experience dealing with global projects for complex international legal transactions in the pharmaceutical, chemical, and oil industry, as well as internet and telecommunication fields, including within the legal department of Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 companies. While being a generalist in business law, Mr. Vycichl has an in-depth exposure to the EU competition, intellectual property, acquisitions, and joint venture laws.

Royal Wins Commences Trading on the OTCQB exchange in the US

Royal Wins Commences Trading on the OTCQB exchange in the US

Royal Wins Corporation (CSE: SKLL) (OTCQB: RYWCF) ("Royal Wins" or the "Company"), an innovative hyper-casual digital games studio with world's first fully-licensed, real-money, pure-skill gaming platform, is pleased to announce that, effective today, it will begin trading on the OTCQB Venture Marketplace ("OTCQB") under the symbol "RYWCF".

The OTCQB is a US trading platform that is operated by the OTC Markets Group in New York. Royal Wins' OTCQB information can be found on the OTC Markets website:

Royal Wins to Present at the SNN Network Canada Virtual Event on Thursday, December 9, 2021

Royal Wins to Present at the SNN Network Canada Virtual Event on Thursday, December 9, 2021

Royal Wins Corporation (CSE:SKLL) ("Royal Wins"), an innovative hyper-casual digital games studio with world's first fully licensed real-money pure-skill gaming platform, today announced that it will be presenting at the SNN Network Canada Virtual Event 2021 on Thursday, December 9 at 1:30 PM EST. President and CEO Peter Gan will be hosting the presentation and answering questions from investors

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

SNN Network Canada Virtual Event 2021
Date: Thursday, December 9, 2021
Time: 1:30 PM Eastern Time (10:30 AM Pacific Time)
Webcast Registration: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43742

Watch Peter Gan's interview with SNN's Robert Kraft here: Royal Wins' Focus on Developing Pure Skill, Hyper-Casual Mobile Games and Expanding Games Portfolio - YouTube

Royal Wins Re-Launches on Google Play in the United States

Royal Wins Re-Launches on Google Play in the United States

The Company's Pure-Skill Gaming Platform is Now Available on Both Primary US Application Distribution Platforms for Mobile Devices

Royal Wins Corporation (CSE: SKLL) ("Royal Wins" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the re-launch of the Company's pure-skill gaming platform Kash Karnival on Google Play in the United States (the "US"), making it available on the US' two primary application distribution platforms that provide the bulk of the 155.9 million mobile game users. This allows exposure to a broader audience in the Company's new key market.

CSE:SKLL

Royal Wins Launches in the United States of America

The Company's Pure-Skill Gaming And Tournaments Platforms Optimized to Service the US155.9 Million Mobile Gaming Users Market

Royal Wins Corporation (CSE: SKLL) ("Royal Wins" or the "Company") is pleased to announce our entry into the United States (the "US") market, which represents a significant future user and revenue catalyst for the Company.

Alpha Esports Tech Announces Executive Management Change

Alpha Esports Tech Announces Executive Management Change

Alpha Esports Tech Inc. (" Alpha " or the " Company ") (CSE: ALPA ) (FSE: 9HN ) (OTC PINK: APETF ) , is pleased to announce that the current Chief Operating Officer of the Company, Mr. Brian Wilneff, has been appointed to the position of Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Mr. Wilneff, who is the founder and creator of GamerzArena, built the GamerzArena platform for casual and amateur gamers after he realized that there was no platform for casual and amateur gamers to improve their skills while also earning money and prizes. In 2018, Stadia Ventures accepted GamerzArena as the first esports platform in their accelerator program – an extensive business boot camp and mentorship program for the best in the sports industry, with Mr. Wilneff at the helm. As Chief Operating Officer of the Company, Mr. Wilneff has focused on building relationships across the esports industry and was instrumental in securing some of Alpha's partnerships, such as with the New Jersey Devils ® and Vancouver Whitecaps ® . Mr. Wilneff also has been an integral part of Alpha's entry into the metaverse.

Alpha Esports Tech Inc. Announces Exclusive Partnership with the North American Rugby League

Alpha Esports Tech Inc. Announces Exclusive Partnership with the North American Rugby League

Alpha Esports Tech Inc. ("Company" or "Alpha Tech") (CSE: ALPA ) (FSE: 9HN ) (OTC PINK: APETF ), is proud to announce that it has signed an exclusive partnership with the North American Rugby League ("NARL"). The North American Rugby League (NARL) is scheduled to be the only professional rugby league club competition in North America. The league has announced fourteen teams, twelve from United States and two from Canada. An inaugural season was planned for 2021 but has been postponed until 2022 due to increased health and safety needs regarding COVID-19 and insurance and travel costs.

Under the terms of this partnership:

Alpha Esports Tech Combining Metaverse and Real World for Unique User Experiences

Alpha Esports Tech Combining Metaverse and Real World for Unique User Experiences

Alpha Esports Tech Inc. (CSE: ALPA ) (FSE: (9HN ) (OTC PINK: APETF ) (" Alpha " or the " Company "), a technology company that focuses on emerging markets in esports, mobile gaming, commerce, blockchain, and high growth opportunities, is proud to announce Alpha's subsidiary Paradise City Gaming  (" Paradise City ") has begun the development of its Metaverse technologies, which are AR based experiences that will bring the virtual world together with the physical world.

Using Niantic's software toolkit, Lightship, the same technology that was used to develop Pokémon Go, Paradise City will start developing experiences encouraging users to participate in real world challenges with the opportunity to earn NFT rewards and Alpha Coins, Alpha's utility crypto token. Pokémon Go is one of the highest downloaded apps with over 100 million downloads on the App Store and the Google Play Store.

Alpha Esports Tech to Host NJD Gaming Challenge in Partnership with the New Jersey Devils

Alpha Esports Tech to Host NJD Gaming Challenge in Partnership with the New Jersey Devils

Alpha Esports Tech Inc. (CSE: ALPA ) (FSE: (9HN ) (OTC PINK: APETF ) (" Alpha " or the " Company "), a technology company that focuses on emerging markets in esports, mobile gaming, commerce, blockchain, and high growth opportunities, is proud to announce that Alpha and the New Jersey Devils ("Devils") are continuing their previously announced partnership by running two separate NHL 22 tournaments on November 14 th 2021.

Using Alpha's gaming platform, GamerzArena , The Devils and Alpha will run a PlayStation 5 tournament and an Xbox Series X/S tournament. The tournament will allow users from New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut to compete on GamerzArena . The finalists for each tournament will be selected to play their final match up at the Prudential Center, the home of the New Jersey Devils.

alphatech

Alpha Esports Tech Announces the Closing of Heavy Chips Acquisition

Heavy Chips has reported an average of approximately €16,800 Euros per month of unaudited revenue in 2021.

Alpha Esports Tech Inc. (CSE: ALPA ) (FSE: 9HN ) (OTC PINK: APETF ), (" Alpha " or the " Company ") announces the closing of 100% of Heavy Chips and Sports Betting ("Heavy Chips"), a fully operational online gaming site with over 800 popular casino games and over 5,000 sports betting opportunities every day on sports such as football, tennis, basketball, and more. Heavy Chips provides access to live dealer games, casino slots, arcade casino games, and sports betting.

Keep reading... Show less
adam morrison esports

Alpha Esports Tech Announces the Appointment of Adam Morrison to President

Alpha Esports Tech Inc. (CSE: ALPA ) (FSE: 9HN ) (OTC PINK: APETF ) (" Alpha " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that current advisor to the Company and seasoned esports entrepreneur, Adam Morrison, has been appointed to the position of President of the Company. Mr. Morrison offers more than a decade of leadership in esports, gaming and digital media, including a wealth of experience with public market companies.

A lifelong avid gamer and enthusiast, Adam previously served as CTO for Engine Media Holdings, Inc. (previously known as Millennial Esports Corp.) TSX-V: GAME and is also an initial team member of its predecessor, Pro Gaming League. In the recent past, Adam has served as CTO and COO for various technology-based companies whose focuses have ranged from gaming, to entertainment, to broadcast event execution and played a role in both esports venue and program design as well as digital platform and product development. Additionally, he has also filled the role of executive producer for several AAA esports events and competitions for clients that include Microsoft, Amazon, EA, and Twitch. Adam has a substantial and well cultivated network of publisher relationships that stem from his substantial involvement in the video game industry. Further to the above, Mr. Morrison is also a co-founder and former CEO for the pro esports organization, Team Reciprocity.

