WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. between May 7, 2021 and February 25, 2022, inclusive of the important June 14, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline . SO WHAT: If you purchased Aurinia securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee ...

AUP:CA,AUPH