Ronin Resources Applies for Gold-Silver Project in San Juan, Argentina
Ronin Resources Ltd (ASX: RON) (Ronin or the Company) is pleased to advise that it has submitted mineral exploration applications over 23,637 hectares (236.37 km2) prospective for gold-silver mineralisation in the San Juan Province of Argentina. The La Punilla Gold-Silver Project is accessible from the San Juan town of Rodeo, via the same road intended to access BHP and Lundin Mining’s Filo de Sol and Josemaría projects.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Since IPO, the Company has actively sought to acquire new projects capable of enhancing the portfolio
- Following extensive in-country due diligence, Ronin has submitted exploration applications over ~23,000 ha (230 km2) prospective for Au-Ag mineralisation in the San Juan Province, Argentina
- The San Juan Province hosts the globally significant Veladero gold- silver deposit (mined by Barrick/Shandong Gold), and multiple giant copper-gold porphyry deposits inc. Filo del Sol (currently subject to a C$4.1B takeover from BHP and Lundin Mining)
- The Company’s Chairman will draw upon his experience and professional network in San Juan to oversee preliminary exploration work
For a nominal cost, these mineral exploration applications provide the Company a strategic platform in a hotbed of mineral exploration and corporate activity.
Ronin Chairman Joseph van den Elsen commented:
“The La Punilla Gold-Silver Project provides Ronin an entry into the San Juan hotbed of corporate and exploration activity. The Company’s Board has real working experience in San Juan and will draw upon its professional networks to oversee its evaluation and assessment. The Company remains committed to its strategy of generating shareholder value through development of its existing assets and acquiring new business development opportunities to further complement the portfolio”.
La Punilla Gold-Silver Project
Regional Setting
The high cordillera region of the San Juan Province, Argentina has significant mineral endowment, hosting numerous globally significant porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum deposits, such as Filo del Sol, Altar, Pachón, Los Azules, and the Veladero epithermal Au-Ag deposit. In the Precordillera region, gold rich skarn deposits (Gualcamayo) have also been discovered, as well as Au-Ag veins (Casposo), both of which have been developed into significant mining operations (refer Figure 1).
This article includes content from Ronin Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Provaris Energy Quarterly Activities Report
Provaris Energy Ltd (ASX: PV1, Provaris, the Company) is pleased to provide the following summary of the Company’s development activities for the quarter that ended 30 September 2024.
Significant Progress on Tri-Party MOU with Uniper and Norwegian Hydrogen for a Hydrogen Supply Chain to Germany
- Provaris, Uniper and Norwegian Hydrogen have released commercial objectives and outlined a roadmap towards binding agreements over the next 3-6 months, with target milestones including:
- December 2024: Term Sheets for hydrogen sale and purchase agreement (SPA) and shipping agreements tied to a chosen development project.
- June 2025: Finalisation of binding contractual agreements.finsl
- Uniper is set to serve as offtaker for over 40,000 tpa of RFNBO (green) compliant hydrogen, with a proposed 10- year hydrogen SPA term to support long-term charters for Provaris’ proprietary H2Neo carriers and H2Leo barges.
- Provaris and Norwegian Hydrogen continue collaborative efforts on developing suitable sites for hydrogen supply.
- In September a delegation from Uniper to Norway’s West Coast advanced commercial terms and technical work stream, including a site visit to view Provaris’ hydrogen Prototype Tank.
Advancements in European Supply Chain Developments
- Provaris is making steady progress with Global Energy Storage (GES) with the assessment of options for an initial 40,000 tpa compressed hydrogen import project in Rotterdam, including options for hydrogen storage at the terminal.
- Productive discussions and workshops took place with German and Spanish utility companies, with the focus on technical, operational, safety and economic aspects of compression, and economic elements of compression and exploring potential hydrogen supply sources in the Nordics and Iberia to meet early hydrogen demand for industrial clients.
- Ongoing technical and commercial due diligence with potential partners underlines regional industry demand for innovative and diverse hydrogen supply pathways, reinforcing Provaris’ role in supporting Europe’s hydrogen transport needs.
Concept Design Study Reaffirms Competitive Advantage of Compressed Hydrogen Supply in Europe
- Results for a 540MW renewable grid connected site, with a sailing distance of 1,000 Nm, when compared to an ammonia supply chain (delivered as gas), confirms capital and energy efficiencies of compression.
- Efficient compression technology with minimal hydrogen loss enables ~50% greater hydrogen volumes compared to ammonia and a ~20% lower delivered cost.
- Study outcomes highlight the cost-competitiveness of Provaris’ compressed hydrogen model, in alignment with €1 billion in funding allocated for hydrogen initiatives by the EU Hydrogen Bank and H2Global Pilot in 2024.
Joint Development Agreement with Yinson Production AS for CO2 Bulk Storage and Transport.
- This strategic partnership with Yinson unites expertise in developing innovative, large capacity CO2 tank designs for bulk storage and marine transport of CO2, based on Provaris proprietary hydrogen tank technology.
- Yinson has a long track record in the construction of floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) vessels, and is well-positioned to support the development of comprehensive carbon capture and sequestration solutions.
- Provaris’ proprietary ‘multi-layer tank IP’ enables larger volume CO2 tanks, optimising cost and transport efficiency beyond current industry standards of 7,500 cbm for shipping.
Provaris Managing Director and CEO, Martin Carolan, commented:“Our achievements this quarter highlight our growing momentum and commercial success with European partners. The increasing support for Provaris aligns well with the EU's investment in low-carbon hydrogen solutions. Our focus on compression, known for its simplicity and energy efficiency, underscores its role in scaling hydrogen delivery to NW Europe, which depends on imports to meet industrial demand under tight timelines to achieve emission targets. The diversification into the CO2 supply chain will expand the reach of our unique tank IP into new commercial opportunities with the backing of a strong partner in Yinson, an industry leader in the offshore industry.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Provaris Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ending 30 September 2024
Basin Energy Limited (ASX:BSN) (‘Basin’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to provide an overview of activities for the period ending 30 September 2024 (‘Quarter’, ‘Reporting Period’) and an accompanying Appendix 5B.
Key Highlights
- Elevated uranium and extensive alteration identified at Preston Creek from phase 2 drilling at the Geikie project
- Significant unconformity uranium target identified through ground EM at the 100% Basin owned Marshall Project
- Continued engagement and consultation with stakeholder groups culminating in the signing of an exploration agreement with The English River First Nation
- Extensive complimentary project acquisition reviews and due diligence completed, culminating in the acquisition of Normetco AS subsequent to the quarter
- U3O8 spot price1 stable in US$80/Lb - US$85/Lb range
Final results from the winter exploration programs were announced for all three of the Company’s Athabasca Basin uranium projects (the ‘Projects’) (Figure 1).
Phase 2 exploration drilling at the Geikie Project (‘Geikie’) identified a 1.5km zone of alteration typical of basement-hosted mineralisation comparable to multiple world class uranium deposits. Results from the maiden ground electromagnetic surveys at the North Millennium and Marshall projects (‘North Millennium’, ‘Marshall’) were received, with significant conductive anomalies identified at Marshall, located above and below the unconformity, consistent with the regional exploration model.
Basin finalised an Exploration agreement that formalises the Company's relationship with the English River First Nation (‘ERFN’) in respect to Basin’s exploration and evaluation activities at its Marshall uranium project
The Company has spent significant time evaluating and assessing complimentary projects to supplement the existing portfolio, utilising the companies extensive inhouse exploration experience to identify opportunities that may have been recently overlooked. This has cumulated in the Company entering into a binding agreement to acquire the Normetco AS Uranium and Green Energy Metals portfolio, which occurred after the Reporting Period.2
The quarter saw the resignation of non-executive directors Peter Bird and Ben Donovan. The Company’s cash balance was $2.11 million at the end of the Reporting Period.
Basin’s Managing Director, Pete Moorhouse, commented:
“We are proud to have executed an exploration agreement with the English River First Nation, building on our existing exploration agreement with the Ya’ thi Néné, and look forward to building these relationships as our exploration campaigns mature on our exciting Athabasca Basin projects.
The company has spent extensive time assessing complimentary assets that meet our strict technical criteria for exploration merit and have a clear pathway for value addition to shareholders.
Whilst we are excited to commence assessment of early stage works on our Scandinavian acquisition, we remain committed to the Athabasca portfolio. Further drilling is required to fully test the initial discovery at Geikie, and the compelling deeper unconformity geophysical targets at Marshall. Our expenditure to date ensures that these assets are in good standing for the near-term future, ensuring that these valuable assets are safeguarded and advanced at a suitable pace.”
Figure 13: Project locations in relation to the Athabasca Basin
Click here for the Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Basin Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Basin Energy to Acquire Scandinavian Uranium and Green Energy Metals Portfolio
Basin Energy Limited (ASX:BSN) (‘Basin’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to announce the signing of a binding agreement (the “Agreement”) to acquire an exploration portfolio located within Scandinavia (the “Projects”).
Key Highlights
- Basin Energy to acquire 100% interest in prospective portfolio with projects located in Sweden and Finland
- Deal structure includes upfront all scrip offer with deferred payments upon exploration success to preserve cash for exploration
- Projects prospective for multiple commodities including Uranium, Copper, Gold, Silver Niobium and Rare Earth Elements. Known highlights from historical exploration data include:
- Rock chip sampling at the Prästrun project up to 0.45% U3O8, 1.2% Nb, 0.07% Ta, and 0.26% Zr1.
- Evidence for both significant width and grade mineralisation at the Virka project from drilling which included 2
- 9 m at 1,087 ppm U3O8 from 24.5 m in drill hole 81-003
- within 17 m at 707ppm U3O8 from 23 metres depth
- Evidence for high grade uranium mineralisation from the Håkantorp project with limited sampling campaign of historical waste dumps returning up to 1.59% U3O83
- No modern systematic exploration undertaken with last significant exploration in 1980’s highlighting district scale potential
- Work program to commence immediately including stakeholder engagement, relogging historic core, surface sampling and mapping
Basin’s Managing Director, Pete Moorhouse, commented:
“Basin has been assessing opportunities since inception that fit the exploration criteria for potential world class discoveries. We are excited to add this complimentary portfolio to our existing asset base. The acquisition provides multiple near surface targets for uranium and green energy metals, that can be advanced cost effectively. Whilst exploration success was achieved in the 1980s, very little modern exploration has occurred. As of 2021, Sweden’s known uranium assets make up about 27% of Europe’s uranium resources4.
We remain committed to advancing our existing uranium portfolio in the world-class Athabasca Basin, however, we also recognise the significant opportunity presented to Basin for broader exposure to uranium and green energy metal discoveries that are required to fulfil the metals void created by the global push toward decarbonisation.
We will update the market with detailed project-level information shortly as we conduct initial work programs and further data verification of this exciting new package.”
Figure 1: Scandinavian Project Portfolio Locations
The project portfolio (Figure 1) primarily targets sheer-hosted and intrusive-related mineralisation and consists of five exploration licenses within Sweden consisting of 120.1 km2, and five reservations in Finland totalling 64.8 km2. Historical exploration records exist for several of the properties and highlight prospectivity for a variety of commodities.
Sweden
Virka, Björkberget and Rävaberget Projects
The Virka project, along with its highly-prospectivity satellite prospects Björkberget and Rävaberget, are strategically positioned in the heart of the Arjeplog-Arvidsjaur shear-hosted uranium district in Sweden (Figure 2). Previous drilling activities conducted in the 1980’s across all licenses targeted uranium mineralisation, with diamond drillholes gamma probed and limited geochemical core sampling being completed, see below for details. Additionally, historical regional geological mapping and boulder tracing records unveiled several surface anomalisms in lead, zinc, silver and gold associated with fault structures. Research indicates that these anomalies have not been adequately followed up with result not verified to JORC Code (2012).
Figure 2: Virka, Björkberget and Rävaberget Projects Location
Drilling at the Virka project consisted of 20 holes (Appendix 1) completed by the Swedish Geological Survey (“SGU”) between 1980 and 1982 that targeted the source of a geochemically anomalous boulder train. Although historic results from this boulder sampling have yet to be verified, it is noted that multiple anomalous elements were recorded in addition to uranium, including copper, silver and gold 5,6,7. Numerous other untested boulder trains were reported in the project area and will be a focus of initial ground exploration work program planned by Basin. Virka is located approximately 37 km southeast of Boliden’s (STO:BOL) Laisvall Pb-Zn-Ag former mine.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Basin Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Governments Double Down on Critical Minerals and Sustainability at IMARC 2024
Increasing the supply of critical minerals, advancing technological innovation, and strengthening sustainability and ESG commitments were central themes highlighted today by the Australian and NSW Governments at the International Mining and Resources Conference and Expo (IMARC).
The Hon. Madeleine King, Minister for Resources and the Hon. Courtney Houssos, NSW Minister for Finance and Natural Resources addressed attendees on the opening day, unveiling policies aimed at fostering sustainable growth, reinforcing Australia’s critical mineral supply chains, and supporting the country’s path toward net-zero emissions.
Minister King stressed the need for the industry to tell a positive story about its role and the strategic importance of a strong domestic critical minerals sector, warning that the net-zero transition is at risk without Australia’s full support of these essential resources.
“The resources sector is crucial to Australia’s prosperity and our ability to meet net-zero targets,” she said.
“The industry must continue to tell the story of its role in the energy transition, the economic benefits it provides, and the high standards of safety and environmental care it maintains.”
Minister Houssos echoed these sentiments, emphasising the NSW government’s focus on energy opportunities and partnerships to attract investment in green industries.
“NSW is on the cusp of realising the opportunities in energy, but we know we’re not alone in the global race,” she said.
“We will need six times the amount of critical minerals currently mined to meet net zero commitments – and we know all of this can be found in NSW.
“Here in NSW, our message is clear. We are open for business.”
Ms Houssos also took the opportunity to highlight the NSW Government’s recently released Critical Minerals Strategy, founded on five pillars: encouraging exploration, attracting investments, developing future-ready skills, expanding downstream processing, and ensuring responsible mining practices.
“Our new strategy sets out a clear vision for NSW to be a leader in critical minerals and high-tech metals, generating economic prosperity through responsible exploration, mining, processing, recycling and advanced manufacturing,” she said.
“We want NSW to be moving further down the supply chain. Extracting minerals is a critical first step, but we can generate strong economic returns and support more jobs by getting into processing and advanced manufacturing.”
Chief Operating Officer of IMARC, Anita Richards, said the strong government presence at IMARC reflects the importance of this global forum, where government, industry, and investors come together to set strategic priorities for the resources sector.
“IMARC 2024 not only highlights Australia's commitment to sustainable mining and net-zero objectives but also serves as a key platform for fostering innovation, collaboration, and investment in critical mineral development—paving the way for a resilient, future-ready mining industry,” Ms Richards said.
About IMARC: Collaborating on trends in mining, investment and innovation towards a sustainable future
IMARC is the premier gathering for the most influential minds in the mining industry, a dynamic hub where ideas ignite, and inspiration flows – it is the ultimate meeting ground for global industry leaders. As Australia’s largest and most significant mining event, IMARC attracts over 9,000 decision-makers, industry leaders, policymakers, investors, commodity buyers, technical experts, innovators, and educators from more than 120 countries. For three action-packed days, attendees will engage in cutting-edge learning, forge valuable deals, and experience unparalleled networking opportunities.
For media inquiries or further information on government sessions at IMARC, please contact pr@imarcglobal.com
US-Australia a Critical Alliance for the World, says DOS Energy Head
‘You could argue Australia may have the best brand of any country in the world in the US right now’
The US probably doesn’t have a stronger mining partner in the world than Australia – “a superpower when it comes to energy and especially energy minerals” – assistant secretary for energy resources at the Department of State, Geoffrey Pyatt, told the IMARC 2024 conference.
New models were needed for planning, financing, building and operating the mines of the future, Pyatt said in an exclusive IMARC interview with Gracelin Baskaran, director of the Critical Minerals Security Program at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Washington DC.
He said Australia, together with the US, could play a major role in shaping them.
“I think we’re in a moment of tremendous opportunity,” Pyatt told Baskaran.
“Across the board what I hear is a desire to find an alternative to the traditional model in this sector.
“And to do so in a way that is perceived in the developing world as equitable, as ensuring that the producer countries see the benefits of their resources, as they should expect, and that there are investments made in human capital formation and in infrastructure to guarantee that governments are able to demonstrate to their citizens that there is a reward for pulling out the commodities of their Earth in a way that is sustainable and delivers net benefit for the societies.
“We also have to significantly expand the opportunities for extraction and processing globally, and we need to do so in a way that delivers value for the producer countries.
“I think this is an area where Australia has a very strong calling card, which is the ESG principles that its companies are committed to.
“Nobody worries that an Australian mining company is going to cut corners on environmental or worker rights issues because it faces the scrutiny of its shareholders and its regulators at home.
“We’ve got to figure out, how do we market that to demonstrate, as my boss secretary [Antony] Blinken likes to say, that we are delivering a better offer, especially to the producer countries in the developing world.
“I think there’s a very strong alignment between the US and Australia on these issues.
“You could argue Australia may have the best brand of any country in the world in the United States right now.”
Pyatt said a visit to Australia earlier this year gave him a deeper appreciation of the exceptional level of innovation domestic producers and technology firms were applying to decarbonise mines and transport systems and meet other technical challenges. “It was incredibly impressive for me to see the overwhelming role that the extractive industries, and especially the mining industry, plays,” he said.
He said the US and Australian governments were working closely via the Critical Minerals Taskforce, and broader regional alliances such as QUAD and the Mineral Security Partnership (MSP), to accelerate pathways for investment.
“But at the end of the day the proof of our success is going to be what our companies are able to do together.
“I’ll always remember listening to [Fortescue executive chair] Andrew Forrest talking about his Infinity Train: an electric powered locomotive that would deliver iron ore from the mine face to ports, with essentially zero net energy requirement, by capturing the latent energy of descending to sea level and then using the storage of that energy to carry the locomotive back up to the mine face.”
Pyatt said this was the type of innovation that would fire greater collaboration between US and Australian companies.
Baskaran said current multilateral and bilateral critical minerals supply chain alliances needed to be developed further, quickly, in the face of low incentive prices for key metals, dipping global private mining investment – outside of the gold and copper sectors – muted consumer spending on EVs and other goods, and the fact that China “is no longer the world’s biggest engine of growth”.
“Governments need to step in and create incentives for private sector investment,” she said.
“We need to focus on building responsible mining practices to reduce the friction between government, mining companies and indigenous communities.
“We need to invest in recycling … and the circular economy.”
“And we need to create a more mutually beneficial mining model to ensure countries are benefiting from their resources in an equitable manner.”
Baskaran said strong bipartisan support in Washington for the range of measures and steps taken to help create new resilient, secure mineral supply chains now recognised across the US political divide as being “of utmost importance to our national security, energy security and economic competitiveness” meant the looming US election result was unlikely to alter the present course.
Murray Engineering Puts Star Products Under IMARC Spotlight
Market responding strongly to innovative designs
One of Australia’s largest multi-disciplined mining and civil engineering companies will again take centre stage on the IMARC exhibition floor this year, presenting visitors with innovative products that have been well received in key markets.
Murray Engineering’s positioning at the entrance to the huge ICC Sydney IMARC exhibition area means attendees will get a good look at the Talon BPX ground engaging tools (GET) and JumboGuard drilling safety system that have been such a hit with Murray’s large mining client base.
The company will also again show off part of its electric vehicle charger range.
Murray said a year ago it planned to transform GET safety and longevity at major underground mining contractor Byrnecut’s sites over a 12-to-18-month period by deploying Talon BPX GET and key account manager Nathan Bradshaw says progress has been swift and well received.
“We have currently completed over 50 loader conversions and will continue the rollout next year whilst we continue to work with Talon on product development and improvement, ultimately driving down the operating costs for our customers,” he says.
“We have seen a massive reduction in downtime when the bucket teeth are eventually required to be changed out.
“Then there is the significant improvement in safety with the hammerless design as well as a reduction in manual handling.
“It is truly a win-win for the team.”
The Malaysian-made Talon BPX GET has a hammerless mechanical system with a pull-on/push-off mechanism that actively moves the shroud on the lip during installation and removal, significantly enhancing the safety of maintenance personnel.
Murray has also worked with Talon to introduce a “closed-loop recycling system” in which worn GET is collected on site and returned to the foundry to be re-processed into new units.
“We have seen our customers, improve safety, reduce operating costs and really engage with the recycling program,” Bradshaw says.
“We have currently sent over 65 tonnes of waste product back to the foundry for processing.
“It gives our customers the confidence that we are genuinely engaging in the total life cycle of the product, from the foundry to the foundry.
“We are currently talking to many potential customers about the product introduction.
“When you can offer improved safety with a reduction in operating costs and a reduction in downtime with a closed-loop recycling program, it really is a no-brainer.
“It’s an amazing product.”
JumboGuard, a multi-award-winning product designed in Australia by Victoria’s YUMARR Automation, has been in the market longer than the Talon GET but its market momentum has been equally impressive.
YUMARR developed a laser scanner-based jumbo assistance system that can be retrofitted to all types of underground drilling equipment, including production drills, cable bolters and development drills. The system “observes” the machine's surroundings and monitors the movement of people. If a person moves into a hazardous area or if a hazard is detected it shuts down the boom hydraulics, blocking movement and rotation of the drifter and boom.
Murray control systems manager Michael Finney says more than 250 of the units have been sold in Australia and now the first JumboGuards have been deployed at sites offshore.
“We are now deploying generation two units,” Finney says.
“We are constantly reviewing data and feedback provided by our customers to ensure the best possible performance from the system.”
Related News
