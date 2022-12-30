Green River Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Private Placements of Flow-through Shares and Units

Base MetalsInvesting News

Romios Announces Closing of $208,000 Non-Brokered Offering

Romios Announces Closing of $208,000 Non-Brokered Offering

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R)  ("Romios" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its Press Release of December 23, 2023, it has closed its non-brokered private placement on the increased amount of 5,200,000 flow-through units (the "FT Units") for $208,000 (the "Offering").

Each FT Unit is priced at $0.04 and consists of one (1) common share and one (1) share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one (1) common share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.08 per Warrant Share until December 30, 2024.

Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd. was paid $9,000 in cash and issued 225,000 compensation warrants ("Compensation Warrants"). Each Compensation Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one (1) common share of the Company at a price of $0.08 until December 30, 2024.

Funds will be used for exploration of the Company's properties in BC. All securities issued under the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period expiring on May 1, 2023.

Insiders of the Company subscribed for $50,000 of FT Units under the Offering. The insider private placements are exempt from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101") by virtue of the exemptions contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1) (a) of MI 61-101 in that the fair market value of the consideration for the securities of the Company which will be issued to the insiders does not exceed 25% of its market capitalization.

About Romios Gold Resources Inc.

Romios Gold Resources Inc. is a progressive Canadian mineral exploration company engaged in precious- and base-metal exploration, focused primarily on gold, copper and silver. It has a 100% interest in the Lundmark-Akow Lake Au-Cu property plus 4 additional claim blocks in northwestern Ontario and extensive claim holdings covering several significant porphyry copper-gold prospects in the "Golden Triangle" of British Columbia. Additional interests include the Kinkaid claims in Nevada covering numerous Au-Ag-Cu workings and two former producers: the Scossa mine property (Nevada) which is a former high-grade gold producer and the La Corne molybdenum mine property (Quebec). The Company retains an ongoing interest in several properties including a 20% carried interest in five of Honey Badger Mining's claim blocks in the Thunder Bay silver district of northwestern Ontario; a 2% NSR on McEwen Mining's Hislop gold property in Ontario; a 2% NSR on Enduro Metals' Newmont Lake Au-Cu-Ag property in BC, and the Company has signed a definitive agreement with Copperhead Resources Inc. ("Copperhead") whereby Copperhead can acquire a 75% ownership interest in Romios' Red Line Property in BC.

For more information, visit www.romios.com.

As part of our ongoing effort to keep investors, interested parties and stakeholders updated, we have several communication portals. If you have any questions online (Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn) please feel free to send direct messages.

To book a one-on-one 30-minute Zoom video call, please click here.

For further information, please contact:

Stephen Burega, President and CEO - 647-515-3734 or sburega@romios.com

This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements. TSX Venture Exchange or its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION, DISTRIBUTION, RELEASE, OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/149948

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Romios Gold ResourcesTSXV:RGBase Metals Investing
RG:CA
Romios Gold Resources (TSXV:RG) Logo

Romios Gold Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Romios Announces $200,000 Non-Brokered Offering

Romios Announces $200,000 Non-Brokered Offering

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the offering of a non-brokered private placement of up to 5,000,000 flow-through units (the "FT Units") for up to $200,000 (the "Offering").

Each FT Unit is priced at $0.04 and consists of one (1) common share and one (1) share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one (1) common share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.08 per Warrant Share until the date which is twenty-four (24) months following the Closing of the Offering.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Romios Gold Reports Encouraging Results from Work on Three Projects in NW Ontario

Romios Gold Reports Encouraging Results from Work on Three Projects in NW Ontario

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report on the results of its summer field work undertaken on three of the Company's exploration projects in the North Caribou Lake greenstone belt (NCLGB) in NW Ontario (see Map 1). One week was spent exploring each of these claim blocks, with encouraging soil sampling results returned from the North Caribou River Gold Project (Map 2) and promising geological targets uncovered at Arseno Lake and Markop Lake.

Stephen Burega, President and CEO, stated, "The North Caribou belt is home to Newmont's world class Musselwhite gold mine and Romios is the only company actively exploring a pipeline of grass-roots to advanced projects in this greenstone belt." He continued, "Moving this significant group of assets forward continues to be a priority for the Company, and we are exploring various conversations to bring forward a strong funding partner to build on our successful results."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Romios Gold Applies to Extend November and December 2021 Warrants

Romios Gold Applies to Extend November and December 2021 Warrants

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios Gold" or the "Company") wishes to announce that it will make an application to the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") to extend the expiry dates of certain warrants as set out in more detail below.

The Company will make an application to the TSXV to extend 7,510,000 warrants (the "November Warrants"), exercisable at $0.08 until November 4, 2022, issued pursuant to the private placement financing which closed on November 4, 2021, for a period of one (1) year, from the original expiry date to expire November 4, 2023. There has been no change in the exercise price.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Romios Gold Expands High-Grade VMS System at The TOE Zone, Trek South Project, Golden Triangle, BC

Romios Gold Expands High-Grade VMS System at The TOE Zone, Trek South Project, Golden Triangle, BC

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report that field work in 2022 has expanded the known extent of mineralization at the TOE Zone on Romios' Trek Property in the Golden Triangle of NW British Columbia and continues to support an Eskay Creek or Kuroko VMS model for this untested high-grade Cu-Au-Ag-Sb target.

The geology and style of the high-grade mineralization at the TOE Zone are both very similar to the world class Eskay Creek Au-Ag deposit. The known extent of this mineralization was increased by 75% in 2022 and it is believed that there is room for substantial expansion as many of the showings trend off under overburden.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Romios Gold Completes IP-MT Survey on Trek South Target and Reports on 2022 Exploration Programs in The Golden Triangle, BC

Romios Gold Completes IP-MT Survey on Trek South Target and Reports on 2022 Exploration Programs in The Golden Triangle, BC

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has completed an extensive exploration program on six of the company's projects in the Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia (see Map 1). Field work by Romios' crew began in early July and continued until mid-September. Assay results are now being received and compiled, and will be reported on when complete. Field observations on some of the claim blocks are very encouraging, particularly those from the Trek South Porphyry Cu-Au-Ag prospect. Many of Romios' projects in the Golden Triangle are close to the giant Galore Creek porphyry Cu-Au-Ag project held by a Teck-Newmont JV (GCMC) and currently in the final stages of a pre-feasibility study.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fireweed Provides Year-End Review of 2022 Accomplishments

Fireweed Provides Year-End Review of 2022 Accomplishments

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF, formerly known as Fireweed Zinc Ltd.) is pleased to provide a review of its exceptional 2022 accomplishments in building the Company and advancing its Critical Minerals projects in northern Canada.

2022 Highlights
Corporate:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Getchell Gold Corp. Issues 2022 President's Message

Getchell Gold Corp. Issues 2022 President's Message

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") wishes to convey a message from Mike Sieb, President, reflecting on the continued success and advancement of the Fondaway Canyon Gold Project and a glance towards the increased activities planned for 2023.

President's Message and Letter to the Shareholders

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
World Copper Extends Due Date on Cardero Loans

World Copper Extends Due Date on Cardero Loans

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQX: WCUFF) (FSE: 7LY0) ("World Copper", "Cardero" or the "Company"), reports that, subject to TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") acceptance, the Company will extend the due dates on advances from E.L. II Properties Trust, a company owned by Robert C. Kopple, a director of the Company (the "Lender").

There are three loans in the aggregate amount of USD 1,065,265 equivalent Canadian amount converted at CAD 1.3565, CAD 1,445,031.97 (the "Loans").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NORDEN CROWN CONTINUES TO INTERSECT COPPER AT BURFJORD JV COPPER-GOLD PROJECT

NORDEN CROWN CONTINUES TO INTERSECT COPPER AT BURFJORD JV COPPER-GOLD PROJECT

Norden Crown Metals Corp. ("Norden Crown" or the "Company") (TSXV: NOCR) provides results for an eighteen diamond drill hole reconnaissance program carried out this past summer, totaling 3,499.40 metres at the Burfjord copper-gold project ("Burfjord" or the "Project").  Significant drill results include 36 metres of 0.48% copper in hole BUR-22-017, which includes a 3.7-metre intercept with a grade of 2.83% Cu.  Significant drill intercepts are shown in Table 1.  Drilling at Burfjord was completed on time and under budget.

The Burfjord IOCG project hosts numerous high-grade veins and associated copper-mineralized alteration envelopes approximately 6 kilometres by 4 kilometres in extent.  The large associated alteration footprint and widespread copper mineralization present in historical workings and intersected in Norden's reconnaissance drilling suggests there is potential to host a large bulk tonnage copper deposit.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Platinex Closes Acquisition of the Muskrat Dam Critical Minerals Project and Completes Property Acquisitions at Shining Tree and W2 Projects

Platinex Closes Acquisition of the Muskrat Dam Critical Minerals Project and Completes Property Acquisitions at Shining Tree and W2 Projects

Platinex Inc. (CSE: PTX) (Frankfurt 9PX) ("Platinex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced option agreement through which it has the right to acquire a 100% interest in the Muskrat Dam Critical Minerals Project (the "Muskrat Dam Project" or the "Project") ( see press release dated December 14, 2022, for further details ).

The Muskrat Dam Project is located in Northwestern Ontario, approximately 125 km northeast of Frontier Lithium's PAK lithium project and 125 km northwest of Newmont's Musselwhite gold mine. The Project comprises 671 unpatented mining claims over six (6) property blocks, which together cover approximately 12,925 hectares (129.25 km 2 ) in the highly prospective Muskrat Dam Lake (MDGB) and Rottenfish (RGB) greenstone belts. The Project includes the Axe Lake Property, which shows the potential to host lithium-bearing pegmatites. A major high-strain zone, the northwest-trending "Axe Lake deformation zone" (ALDZ), as termed here, is interpreted to pass through the property. This major structural zone potentially provided pathways for granitic melts and evolving pegmatites, potentially lithium-and other rare metals-bearing, to be emplaced into volcano-sedimentary rocks on the property. Additional information regarding the Project, work program, and the technical advisors assisting the Company with the Project will be provided early in the new year.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Announces CFO Transition and Option Grants

Heritage Mining Announces CFO Transition and Option Grants

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - December 23, 2022 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") today announced the retirement of Jim Fairbairn as Heritage's Chief Financial Officer (" CFO ") and the appointment of Rachel Chae as successor, effective immediately. Mr. Fairbairn will remain with the Company as a member of Heritage's board of directors and will replace Wray Carvelas as the chair of the audit committee.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

RooGold Grants Stock Options

Sirona Biochem Announces 2022 Annual Meeting Results

DC Two Expands Beyond Data Centres & Infrastructure

Snowline Gold Reviews Transformative Year as it Looks Ahead to 2023

Related News

Vanadium Investing

Vanadium Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Impact Vanadium in 2023

Oil and Gas Investing

VIDEO — Eric Nuttall: ​"We Remain Bullish" — Oil Prices, Supply and Demand in 2023

Gold Investing

Gold79 Mines Sees Multimillion Ounce Gold Potential at Gold Chain Project

Graphite Investing

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Announces Equipment Refinancing by Ozzieâs, Inc. , Generating Proceeds of US$2 Million

Resource Investing

Buffalo Coal Corp. Announces Completion of Rights Offering

×