Rockwell Automation to Present at the 2026 J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) SVP and CFO, Christian Rothe, and VP, Investor Relations and Market Strategy, Aijana Zellner, will present at the 2026 J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
The fireside chat will be webcast beginning at approximately 10:50 a.m. EDT and will be available on the Rockwell Automation Investor Relations website at www.rockwellautomation.com/en-us/investors.html .
About Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 26,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries as of fiscal year end 2025. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.
Aijana Zellner
Head of Investor Relations and Market Strategy
+1 440-289-8439
azellner@rockwellautomation.com
Ed Moreland
Head of Government Affairs and Corporate Communications
+1 571-296-0391
edward.moreland@rockwellautomation.com