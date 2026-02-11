Rockwell Automation Declares Quarterly Dividend at $1.38 Per Share on Common Stock

Rockwell Automation Declares Quarterly Dividend at $1.38 Per Share on Common Stock

The Board of Directors of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), following its regular review, today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.38 per share on its outstanding common stock, payable March 10, 2026, to shareowners of record at the close of business on Feb. 23, 2026.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 26,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries as of fiscal year end 2025. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

Investor Relations contact:
Aijana Zellner
Head of Investor Relations and Market Strategy
+1 440-289-8439
azellner@rockwellautomation.com

Media contact:
Ed Moreland
Head of Government Affairs and Corporate Communications
+1 571-296-0391
Edward.Moreland@RockwellAutomation.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

rockwell-automation-incroknyse-rok
ROK
The Conversation (0)
Rockwell Automation Inc.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Keep Reading...
Rockwell Automation Declares Quarterly Dividend at $1.25 Per Share on Common Stock

Rockwell Automation Declares Quarterly Dividend at $1.25 Per Share on Common Stock

The Board of Directors of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK), following its regular review, today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share on its outstanding common stock, payable on Sept. 10, 2024, to shareowners of record at the close of business on Aug. 12, 2024. About Rockwell... Keep Reading...
Rockwell Automation to Advance Intelligent Automation, Mobile Robotics in Manufacturing Logistics in Collaboration with NVIDIA

Rockwell Automation to Advance Intelligent Automation, Mobile Robotics in Manufacturing Logistics in Collaboration with NVIDIA

OTTO Motors by Rockwell Automation will create next-generation autonomous mobile robots enhanced with NVIDIA technologies Rockwell Automation , Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announces further collaborations with... Keep Reading...
Rockwell Automation to Present at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference

Rockwell Automation to Present at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) Senior Vice President, Intelligent Devices, Tessa Myers, and Vice President, Investor Relations and Market Strategy, Aijana Zellner, will present at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Chicago, Illinois. The fireside chat will be... Keep Reading...
Harnessing the Energy-Generating Potential of Underground Mine Winders

Harnessing the Energy-Generating Potential of Underground Mine Winders

For mining companies, enhancing sustainability can mean undertaking net-new projects. But more often, it means rethinking existing processesRockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK), RUC Mining, and Energy Power Systems Australia (EPSA) have introduced an innovative regenerative energy storage solution for... Keep Reading...
EMP METALS TESTS UP TO 148 MG/L LITHIUM AT MANSUR PROJECT, SASKATCHEWAN

EMP METALS TESTS UP TO 148 MG/L LITHIUM AT MANSUR PROJECT, SASKATCHEWAN

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTCQB: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company ") is pleased to announce positive results from the recently completed flow test of its second test well, 14-36-009-13W20, in the Mansur permit area located in southeast Saskatchewan ( Figure 1 ). Third-party laboratory... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Red Metal Resources Closes Second and Final Tranche of Financing

Standard Uranium Initiates Winter Drill Program at Corvo Uranium Project, Southeast Athabasca Basin

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Intersects 11.0 Metres of 1.05% Ni, 0.33% Cu Including 2.0 Metres of 4.79% Ni, 1.25% Cu at the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, Northwestern Ontario

1911 Gold to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference February 12, 2025

Related News

silver-investing

10 Bodies Found as Mexico Probes January Kidnapping at Vizsla Silver Site

base-metals-investing

Red Metal Resources Closes Second and Final Tranche of Financing

energy-investing

Standard Uranium Initiates Winter Drill Program at Corvo Uranium Project, Southeast Athabasca Basin

base-metals-investing

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Intersects 11.0 Metres of 1.05% Ni, 0.33% Cu Including 2.0 Metres of 4.79% Ni, 1.25% Cu at the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, Northwestern Ontario

precious-metals-investing

1911 Gold to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference February 12, 2025

precious-metals-investing

Mayfair Gold Presents the Initial Results from the 2025 Grade Control Drilling Program at the Fenn-Gib Project

precious-metals-investing

Halcones Precious Metals Announces Approval of Warrants Extension